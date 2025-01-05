Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ms marvel, newlitg
Ms Marvel Was Always An X-Man in The Daily LITG, 5th of January, 2025
Ms Marvel potentially having always been an X-Man made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,
Ms Marvel Was Always an X-Man? and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Ms Marvel Gets A Retcon To Have Been An X-Men As Long As Wolverine?
- Frank Miller Draws The Red Hulk For Marvel Comics
- Husk Joins Hasbro's New Build-A-Figure Marvel Legends X-Men Wave
- Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- Tintin, Now in Public Domain, Gets a Modern Day Reboot in The Big Lie
- X-Factor Returns with New Marvel Legends Cyclops Figure from Hasbro
- Art Spiegelman Writes To Us About His Comic With Joe Sacco On Gaza
- Absolute Superman #3 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Doctor Who: Is The Doctor STILL The Doctor? Steven Moffat on Key Theme
- Things Get X-Treme with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends X-Men Wolverine
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Tea Fougner Quits King Features As Editorial Director Of Comics
- Yes We Have No Marvel Comics Retailer Calendars This Year
- Frank Miller Drawing Red Hulk in The Daily LITG, 4th of January, 2025
LITG one year ago, Greg Capullo's Wolverine future
- Greg Capullo's Return To Comics Is A New Wolverine #1
- DC Only Has A Decade Left Of Batman And Superman Ownership
- Ravensburger Announces Two New Disney Villainous Releases For 2024
- Marvel Publishes Jonathan Hickman's House Of X In Chronological Order
- Jesse Watters' Bad Day Continues: Rep. Dan Crenshaw Makes It Personal
- More Gossip On The Warner Bros. DC Comics That Never Were
- Batman #141 Made Last Minute Change To Barbara Gordon's Dialogue
- Godzilla Rules with Mattel's New Godzilla x Kong MEGA Construx Set
- The Man Who Laughs, The Joker's Film Inspiration, Is Now Public Domain
- New Five Nights At Freddy's Game Leaked By Its Creator
- Todd McFarlane Calls For Fan & Pro Cover Entries For #Spawnuary
- Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti's Humble Bundle For Big Fluffy Animals
- Now Heartstopper Volume 5 Is Also The Best Selling Book In The USA
- Jean-Marc Lofficier Challenges Marvel Over African Superhero Creators
- Changing Batgirl's Words in The Daily LITG, 4th of January, 2024
LITG two years ago, a Ghosts story that never happened
- Ghosts: UK Sitcom "Might" Kill Off Its Living Characters
- Norman Reedus & Jon Bernthal on What Howard Stern Has Against Reedus
- Marvel Cancels Hulk Comic After 14 Issues
- Joss Whedon's Final Fate Of Firefly Revealed (Spoilers)
- New Details Emerge About Dwayne Johnson's Alleged DC Powerplay
- Oy! Joss Whedon! No! Daily LITG, January 2nd 2023
- Who Has A Place At The New DC Table? New Rumblings Emerge
- Marvel Gives Krakoa An Even Earlier Origin Than Before (XSpoilers)
- The Sins Of Sinister, Hiding In Plain Sight, Three Of Four Revealed
- Al Ewing Is Doing Sunspot And Mission Impossible Again In X-Men Red
- Marvel To Launch "Grootfall" In April
- The Changing Visual Portrayal Of The Scarlet Witch, One More Time
- Meet Peter Palmer, Spiderman Without a Hyphen in Today's Spider-Man
- Marvel To Commemorate Death Of Gwen Stacy In 2023
- Still Talking Joss Whedon in the Daily LITG, January 4th 2023
LITG three years ago, Five Nights At Freddy's
- Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach Has DLC In The Works
- The First 2022 Appearance Of Maps As Robin In Batman #119 (Spoilers)
- Tom Gauld Collects Literary Cartoons In Revenge of the Librarians
- Lex Luthor Believes The World Needs Superman (Batman #119 Spoilers)
- Legends of Tomorrow S07E08 Images: Someone Embraces His Inner Bro
- She-Hulk Star Shares Look at Tatiana Maslany's Special Filming Friend
- McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Spawn Figure is Coming in 2022
- When Alan Moore Talked Sixties Superman At San Diego Comic-Con
- McFarlane Toys Reveals The Batman Drifter Bruce Wayne Figure
- Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
- Legion Of X From Si Spurrier & Jan Bazaldua in April 2022
- Lorelei Bunjes Joins Image Comics As Director of Digital Services
- Crumble, A Sweet New Graphic Novel By Meredith McClaren & Andrea Bell
- Young Actors Wanting To Play Miles Morales Are Emailing Marvel Comics
- What We Can Know About Thunderman From Alan Moore And Rick Veitch
- What Relation Is Nero XIX To Tim Drake's Boyfriend? (Dowd Spoilers)
- Superpowers, Costume, Origin For Jay Nakamura (Superman #6 Spoilers)
- Vault Comics Teases Two New For 2022
- Space Force Returns For S02 In The Daily LITG, 4th January 2022
LITG four years ago, American Horror Story and Dan DiDio
- American Horror Story, The Orville, Mayans MC & More Delay Prod Return
- Satoru Iwata Tribute Found In 'Breath Of The Wild'
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Is That A Dig At Dan DiDio And Scott Lobdell In Death Metal #7?
- Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Return Of Frog-Man – And Scarlet Spider In This Week's Iron Man #5
- Sting Reveals Vince McMahon's Reaction to Him Going to TNA: "Bleggh"
- Warrior: Justin Lin Campaigns for HBOMax Move, More Seasons
- PokéMania Bigger Than Ever? Pokémon Base Set Booster Box Auction
- It's Time For The Baby Pokémon To Return To Pokémon GO
- Help Craig Hamilton Of Aquaman, Fables, Spectre Pay His Medical Bills
- Arune Singh Joins Skybound Entertainment
- Charles Soule's Daredevil Gets A Marvel Comics Omnibus
- Chris Cross, Natacha Bustos and Olivier Coipel Join Marvel's Voices
- Tapas Launches 5 New Fantasy Action Comics Series
- Death Metal #7 And The DC Comics Omniverse, Tomorrow
- The New Asterix, In October, Will Be The Best Selling Comic Of 2021
- How DC Comics Chased Away Retailers- Brian Hibbs Looks Back on 2020
- Death Metal #7 – First Appearance Of Yara Flor, Wonder Woman?
- Help Craig Hamilton Of Aquaman, Fables, Spectre Pay His Medical Bills
- Arctic Sleep Make Record To Accompany "By The Horns" Comic Book
- Dark Horse Has Curt Pires' Signed Jock Bookplates For Youth FOC
- Non-DC Comics Delayed Into The UK Another Week, Marvel, Image, More
LITG five years ago, Superboy-Prime came back for the first time
And we had a great plan for Dracula watchers.
- Superboy-Prime Returns In Shazam #13 – Time to Start Reality-Punching Doomsday Clock and DC Rebirth?
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "The Walking Dead": There's "Badass" – Then There's "Maggie Badass"
- "The Mandalorian": Gina Carano "Passed Out" to Baby Yoda [Spoilers]
- Rogue Finally Puts Some Clothes On in Excalibur #5 [Preview]
- Wolverine Leaves Behind His Best Assets in X-Force #5 [Preview]
- Arby's Pays Tribute To Wrestling Legend Jushin Thunder Liger
- Have the Greatest Nap of Your Life Inside Kirby's Mouth
- Robin Boy Wonder Arrives with Sideshow Collectibles [First Look]
LITG six years ago, JK Rowling dodged transphobia in the weirdest way possible
And Batgirl displayed her scars.
- In Latest Retcon, J.K. Rowling Reveals Wizards Used to Poop on the Floor at Hogwarts
- Those Killing Joke Scars of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in Heroes In Crisis #4…
- Storm Gets a Promotion in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #9
- Young Justice: Outsiders Season 3, Episode 1 'Princes All' (Spoiler Recap)
- Kieron Gillen – Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt is Another Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mike Costa, writer on God Is Dead, Transformers, Venom and Cobra.
- Brad! Brooks, comics publisher and journalist
- Shy Allott, former Events Director at SDCC, former Director of Sales at Oni Press, former Senior Account Manager at Bonfire Marketing
