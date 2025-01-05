Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ms marvel, newlitg

Ms Marvel Was Always An X-Man in The Daily LITG, 5th of January, 2025

Ms Marvel potentially having always been an X-Man made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,

Ms Marvel potentially having always been an X-Man made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday.

Ms Marvel Was Always an X-Man? and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Greg Capullo's Wolverine future

LITG two years ago, a Ghosts story that never happened

LITG three years ago, Five Nights At Freddy's

LITG four years ago, American Horror Story and Dan DiDio

LITG five years ago, Superboy-Prime came back for the first time

And we had a great plan for Dracula watchers.

LITG six years ago, JK Rowling dodged transphobia in the weirdest way possible

And Batgirl displayed her scars.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike Costa, writer on God Is Dead, Transformers, Venom and Cobra.

writer on God Is Dead, Transformers, Venom and Cobra. Brad! Brooks , comics publisher and journalist

, comics publisher and journalist Shy Allott, former Events Director at SDCC, former Director of Sales at Oni Press, former Senior Account Manager at Bonfire Marketing

