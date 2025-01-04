Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank miller, newlitg

Frank Miller Drawing Red Hulk in The Daily LITG, 4th of January, 2025

Frank Miller drawing Red Hulk made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Article Summary Frank Miller's new Red Hulk artwork tops Bleeding Cool's latest headlines.

Discover upcoming Marvel projects teased at Free Comic Book Day.

Catch up on comic industry buzz from the last six years with LITG.

Explore Frank Miller's impact on the comics world through recent news.

Frank Miller drawing Red Hulk made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Frank Miller draws Red Hulk and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago,

Batgirl's Words future in the ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG two years ago, Joss Whedon's Deal

LITG three years ago, Space Force Returns For S02

LITG four years ago, 1,780 Votes For Baby Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago, Twitch was creating PSA

And Michael Eisner was clearly a Last Jedi fan.

LITG six years ago, Batgirl has her scars

And we had much to predict.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Chris Weston, artist on Judge Dredd, Ministry Of Space, Akira

artist on Judge Dredd, Ministry Of Space, Akira Bob Almond, comic book inker

comic book inker Darrin O'Toole, founder of Dot Comics

founder of Dot Comics Arnau París Rousset, editor at Norma Editorial

editor at Norma Editorial Douglas Wolk, comic book journalist and reviewer

comic book journalist and reviewer Rob Mead, store manager of Heroes Comics, Newport, Isle of Wight

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Frank Miller, Frank Miller, Frank Miller, Frank Miller, Frank Miller, Frank Miller,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!