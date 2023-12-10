Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, predator

Predator Censored In The Daily LITG 10th of December, 2023

Article Summary Marvel Comics addresses racial concerns by censoring Predator Omnibus.

Bleeding Cool spotlights the top read stories, including Predator revisions.

More comic updates: The Boys Producer, Marvel's Fall Of X, and Doctor Who news.

Daily LITG revisits past content with Lady Gaga's Wednesday and more.

Marvel Comics censors their own Predator Omnibus, picked up by Bleeding Cool. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Predator Censored

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday

LITG two years ago, Dino Megazord

LITG three years ago, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO

LITG four years ago… we were getting The Last Ronin.

LITG five years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up

But everything you knew was wrong.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.

Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.

