Predator Omnibus Censored In The Daily LITG 9th of December, 2023
Marvel Comics censors their own Predator Omnibus, picked up by Bleeding Cool, where you can still read about stuff.
Article Summary
- Marvel censors content in Predator Omnibus over racial concerns.
- Daily LITG shares comics, TV shows, games, and movie news.
- Top stories include Marvel's X-Men plans and DC's Justice League.
- LITG reminisces on past articles featuring AI art and classic comics.
Marvel Comics censors their own Predator Omnibus, picked up by Bleeding Cool. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Predator Censored
- Marvel Removes Comics Over Racial Concerns From Predator Omnibus
- Marvel's Full X-Men Solicits & Solicitations for March 2024
- Marvel Will Give Us The Beast Vs The Beast For The Fall Of X Finale
- Marvel & Steve Ditko Estate Settle Over Spider-Man & Doctor Strange
- DC Comics Issues Warning Over Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong
- The Boys Producer Shuts Down "Woke" Attacks with Very Painful Reminder
- Beast Kingdom Debuts 3,000LE The Nightmare Before Christmas Statue
- New John Constantine: Hellblazer Rewrites Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- CM Punk Disrespected on AEW Dynamite Last Night
- Sandman & Swamp Thing & John Constantine Hellblazer Crossover
