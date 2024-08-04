Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg, scott snyder

Scott Snyder's Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 4th of August, 2024

Scott Snyder's Absolute Batman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can always read all about comics, and stuff.

Article Summary Scott Snyder's Absolute Batman dominates Bleeding Cool's top stories list.

LITG dives into the buzz around Batman, TV shows, and comic culture.

Comic creators react to Colin Kaepernick's AI comics generator.

Highlights from the last five years of The Daily LITG, including top comic stories.

Scott Snyder's Absolute Batman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can always read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Scott Snyder's Absolute Batman tops the ten most popular stories yesterday:

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago with Pee Wee Herman

LITG two years ago, The X-Men Get Religion

LITG three years ago, Bad Sign For Smallville

LITG four years ago, The Robin King

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Anyway, he was no match for Baldur's Gate 3 which maintained its lead in the top ten of traffic – even though it didn't exist and still does not in the expected form.

LITG five years ago, Reed Richards got religious back in 2019…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Charlie Adlard , artist on The Walking Dead, co-creator of Vampire State.

, artist on The Walking Dead, co-creator of Vampire State. Gabe Yocum of Reed Expo

of Reed Expo Paul Hudson, owner of former Comics Showcase chain and author of The A to Z of British Newspaper Strips.

owner of former Comics Showcase chain and author of The A to Z of British Newspaper Strips. Keith Champagne , writer/artist

, writer/artist Mike Gold , writer, editor, founder of ComicMix

, writer, editor, founder of ComicMix Cindy Goff, writer of Tales From The Heart, Metropolis SCU.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Scott Snyder Absolute Batman, Scott Snyder Absolute Batman, Scott Snyder Absolute Batman, Scott Snyder Absolute Batman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!