Donny Cates' Car Crash in the Daily LITG 3rd August 2023

Yesterday's news about former Bleeding Cool contributor and comic writer wunderkind Donny Cates' car crash filled the comic industry news waves. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Preparing For Grant Morrison

LITG two years ago, Rickjecting the Riccine

LITG three years ago, Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 takes the lead in top ten of traffic a year ago – even though it didn't yet exist and still only exists partially a year on.

LITG four years ago, Geoff Johns

Geoff Johns himself was getting scammed – as opposed to getting called out.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Sina Grace , writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy

, writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy Rob Williams, co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider, and Suicide Squad.

co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider, and Suicide Squad. Francesco Manna , artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan.

, artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan. Victor Santos, artist on Mice Templar, Violent Love, Godzilla, Furious

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

