Donny Cates' Car Crash in the Daily LITG 3rd August 2023

Yesterday's news about former Bleeding Cool contributor and comic writer wunderkind Donny Cates' car crash filled the comic industry news waves.

Yesterday's news about former Bleeding Cool contributor and comic writer wunderkind Donny Cates' car crash filled the comic industry news waves. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Cosmic Ghost Rider as co-created by Donny Cates, even if he doesn't remember it

Top Ten stories yesterday on Bleeding Cool, with Donny Cates

  1. Donny Cates, Missing Six Months Of His Life, After Car Accident
  2. The State Of Marvel & The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
  3. Kitty Pryde, Natural Born Killer Of The X-Men? (X-Men #25 XSpoilers)
  4. Marvel Debuts Teen Deadpool In New Champions Sidekick Covers
  5. How Iceman & Magneto Survived (X-Men, Iceman & Scarlet Witch Spoilers) 
  6. Marvel Won't, So DC Introduces A Superhero Called Snowflake (Almost)
  7. Xbox Releases Kemco: 50 RPGs Celebratory Bundle
  8. How Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's GODS Invade Marvel This Week 
  9. Simu Liu Talks Working with Barbie Director Greta Gerwig 
  10. Page 616 & Blind Item From Toronto Comic Con Ahead Of NYCC 

LITG one year ago, Preparing For Grant Morrison

Every Batman Writer Is Doing Grant Morrison Now

  1. Batman & Detective Comics, Preparing For Grant Morrison? (Spoilers)
  2. Pokémon GO Announces August 2022 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough
  3. Legion of X #4 Preview: Nightcrawler Does WHAT With His Tail?!
  4. McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
  5. Batfleck is Back as New Batman on Batsignal Statue Hits Iron Studios
  6. McFarlane Toys Officially Reveals the Return of DC Comics Super Powers
  7. Tini Howard On Betsy Braddock And Rachel Summers As Girlfriends
  8. Venom Takes on Agony and Riot with New Marvel Legends 3-Pack Set
  9. TOLDJA: Mark Millar's New Comics With Pepe Larraz & Jorge Jiménez
  10. Pokémon GO Event Review: Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries
  11. Venom Crosses Over Into X-Men/Spider-Man Dark Web Event In November
  12. Wuxia Graphic Novel, Assassin G by Jen Troy & He Tao, Gets A Trailer
  13. DC Comics To Collect Sandman Mystery Theatre Again, Third Time Lucky?
  14. The Suddenly Disappearing She-Hulk Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic
  15. Dark Crisis #3 Vs Flashpoint Beyond #4 For The Future Of DC (Spoilers)
  16. Meet The Penguin's New Babies (Batman #126 Spoilers)
  17. No Justice League? Two Possible Dark Crisis #3 Replacements (Spoilers)
  18. Is The Secret of Flashpoint Beyond A New Title For Flashpoint Beyond?
  19. McDonald's Pokémon Promotion Begins in the Daily LITG 2nd August 2022

LITG two years ago, Rickjecting the Riccine

Rickjectinf The Riccine in the Daily LITG, 3rd of August 2021

  1. Rick and Morty: Harmon Sick of Anti-Vax Stupidity Being Smart-Splained
  2. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
  3. Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
  4. Seth MacFarlane: Family Guy Needs Fox News/Tucker Carlson Divorce
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  6. Brian Bendis' Creator-Owned Comics To Return With A New Publisher
  7. Truths Are Told in this Preview of Immortal Hulk #49
  8. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
  9. DC Comics Finally Collect All 300 Issues Of Hellblazer – And More
  10. Hawkeye: Arrow Star Stephen Amell Offers Kate Bishop Left-Handed Love
  11. Henry Barajas Moves From Top Cow To Sales Manager At Oni Press
  12. Black Canary Has… A Canary Cave? (Justice League #66 Spoilers)
  13. An Underappreciated Run of Lady Luck from Quality Comics, at Auction
  14. Fantagraphics Publish Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers Ahead Of TV Show
  15. A Second Comics Exhibition For The Second City
  16. This Week, Gotham City Makes Batman And Robin Illegal (Spoilers)
  17. James Gunn Likes "Stupid Watchmen" Description Of The Suicide Squad
  18. Yet More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
  19. Sandman Gets New, Pricey Collections Ahead Of Netflix Adaptations
  20. Transgender Teen In Search Of A Monster- Clive Hawken's YA OGN Walker
  21. Deadly Class To End With #52?
  22. Audible Sandman Gets An Artbook Of Its Fans Dreams
  23. Excelsior! Dan Lee in the Daily LITG, 2nd of August 2021
  24. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – August 2021 Edition

LITG three years ago, Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 takes the lead in top ten of traffic a year ago – even though it didn't yet exist and still only exists partially a year on.

  1. Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
  2. Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
  3. Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
  4. PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
  5. Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  6. Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
  7. Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
  8. DC Comics Confirms Emma is New Wonder Woman Villain Liar Liar
  9. Pokémon GO All Over The Daily LITG, 2nd August 2020
  10. Obscure Comics: He-Man & The MOTU Episode 40, "Captured"
  11. A New Wave of Indie Creators Is Upending Mainstream Comics
  12. Iron Man #2 Follows Through On Marvel #1000 Korvac Tease (Preview)
  13. Something Is Killing The Children Stops Something Killing The Adults
  14. X-Men #10 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  15. Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vs New York Police in Champions #1 Preview

LITG four years ago, Geoff Johns

Geoff Johns himself was getting scammed – as opposed to getting called out.

  1. DC's Geoff Johns Latest Victim of Hollywood Con Queen
  2. 11 Pages From Superman/Batman – Who Are The Secret Six? Batman Who Laughs #7 Spoilers…
  3. Rob Liefeld on Andrew Rev, the New Owner Of Youngblood
  4. "Alita: Battle Angel" Star Rosa Salazar Would Play Alita "Til My Last Breath"
  5. Professor X Back in the Chair in Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
  6. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Preview – Reading "The Sign" For "New Life" [SPOILERS]
  7. Marvel Comics Prices Go Up – And Down…
  8. DC Comics Cancels Orders for Warren Ellis and Ramon Villalobos' Wildcats #1-3
  9. Masters of the Universe: Origins- Let's Look at the SDCC Debut Set
  10. Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

  • Sina Grace, writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy
  • Rob Williams, co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider, and Suicide Squad.
  • Francesco Manna, artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan.
  • Victor Santos, artist on Mice Templar, Violent Love, Godzilla, Furious

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

