Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification- Daily LITG, 20th September 2022
Comments
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. But there is something else going on right now.
LITG: Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification Clarification
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion
- Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers)
- When Bill Jemas Was Going To Write Captain Marvel, Then Harlan Ellison
- Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
- Failsafe Return Of Future State To Gotham & More BatGossip (Spoilers)
- So What Does Sony's 2024 "The Karate Kid" Film Mean for Cobra Kai?
- Black Adam Sit Upon His Throne with New McFarlane Toys Figure
- Sarah Michelle Gellar on Applying Her Buffy Experiences to Wolf Pack
- Amazing Spider-Man #9 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Fairy Sci-Fi Stories- Grimm Space #1 in Scout's December 2022 Solicits
- Rainbow Days by Minami Mizuno Translated in Viz December 2022 Solicits
- Action Lab Resolicit Comics as New Number #1 in December 2022 Solicits
- The Strangest Phantom Lady Story Gets Even Stranger, at Auction
- I Cross Dressed For IRL Meetup in Kodansha December 2022 Solicits
- Radior and the Mystery of Dell's Key Ring Comics, Up for Auction
- FREE: Tom Peyer & Gregg Scott's Edgar Allan Poe's Gore of Frankenstein
- Comic Book Creators React To The Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
- High Grade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5, Up for Auction
- The Debut of the Shadow at DC Comics, Up for Auction
- Warren Ellis To Create Audio Drama Podcasts & The Return Of Injection
- Get Reincarnated As Your Bias's Baby in Yen December 2022 Solicits
- Petra Erika Nordlund's Tiger Tiger- Seven Seas December 2022 Solicits
- Saying Goodbye in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2022
LITG one year ago, Something Something Pokémon Something
- Pokémon TCG Finally Announces Missing Eeveelution Alternate Arts
- Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)
- Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Heads to the Woods?
- What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
- Tasks For Oshawott Community Day Research In Pokémon GO
- Babylon 5 Future Could Include a Series of Animated Movies
- X-Men Onslaught Revelation #1 Preview: More Millennial Nostalgia Bait
- DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #2 Review: A Big, Splashy Mess
- DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Star Trek: Year Five #24 Review: Spectacular
- When Marvel Published Black Panther's Origin – Avengers #87 At Auction
- Marvel Still Doing Halloween Giveaway Comics This Year
- Iron Man's First Appearance in Tales of Suspense #39 Up for Auction
- X-Men's Trial of Magneto #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Bunny Mask Gets A Sequel In 2022 – The Hollow Inside
- Last Annihilation Wakanda #1 Review: It's Great
- The Instant Success of Moon Knight in Werewolf by Night 32, at Auction
- Batman '89 #2 Review: Refreshingly Effective
- Nominees For Diamond Comics Retailer Best Practice Awards 2021
- End After End & We Ride Titans from Vault in December 2021 Solicits
- Source Point Press Launches 3 Bloody Comics In December 2021 Solicits
- What If… We Had Different Opinions? Daily LITG, 19th September 2021
LITG two years ago, Walking Dead Films and Batman Toys
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
- Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
- Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
- Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
- Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
- The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
- Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
- WWE Counters AEW Parking Lot Brawl With Smackdown Samoan Street Fight
- DC Returns To Barnes & Noble With 3 New Batman Exclusive HC
- Conan's New Comic, The Frost Giant's Daughter in December From Ablaze
- Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion Comic in Source Point Press December 2020 Solicits
- Paul Grist Creates New Kane Comics and a Cover For The Union
- B&W Horror Comics Anthology in Antarctic Press December 2020 Solicits
LITG three years ago, we were promised a different 2020
- Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
- Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
- When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
- "Black Desert Online" Brings Back "Season Of The Hunt" Next Week
- DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
- "The Stand": Whoopi Goldberg Reveals New Mother Abagail Hairdo
- House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
- Full Marvel Comics December 2019 Solicitations… 2099 and 2020 are Incoming…
- Walt Simonson Returns to Thor in December
LITG four years ago, there was only one thing on our mind
How many articles could we get out of this one?
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- DC Comics Censors Batpenis in Digital Versions of Batman: Damned
- Thor and Hulk, Sitting in a Tree, D-A-T-I-N-G?
- It's "The Wade Boggs Challenge 2.0" in FXX's 'Always Sunny' Preview
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Josh Geppi, President of ComicWow
- Martin Hirchak of MPH Comics
- Jason Walz, comic creator of Last Pick.
- Comic book illustrator Job Yamen
- Gary Dunaier of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art
- Comic writer B. Alex Thompson
- Kristen Koerner Simon, Director of Content at Atomic Crush Events