Sir Patrick Stewart and G.O.D.S. in the Daily LITG 8th October 2023

Sir Patrick Stewart has been doing some self-examination regarding his attitude to Wil Wheaton and topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday.

Sir Patrick Stewart has been doing some self-examination regarding his attitude to Wil Wheaton and topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… and I was also reminded that it was one year ago today that Marvel first teased G.O.D.S. from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. Because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comic book colourist Moose Baumann.

Minty Man of Minty Fresh Comics

of Minty Fresh Comics Horror kids comics writer RL Stine .

. Artist on House of Slaughter, Chris Shehan

