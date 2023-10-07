Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: newlitg, sir patrick stewart, wil wheaton

Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton in the Daily LITG 7th October 2023

Sir Patrick Stewart has been doing some self-examination regarding his attitude to Wil Wheaton and topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday.

Sir Patrick Stewart has been doing some self-examination regarding his attitude to Wil Wheaton and topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, DC Reveals New Superman Family Members & Outfits – No Capes?

?

LITG two years ago: Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Funko & Barbara Gordon

LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Howard Chaykin , creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics

, creator of American Flagg and Hey Kids Comics Marvin Perry Mann, comics inker.

comics inker. Phil Yeh , creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues.

, creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues. Fernando Ruiz, co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School.

co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School. David Doub , publisher of Dusk Comics.

, publisher of Dusk Comics. Chris Arrant , formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar

, formerly of Bleeding Cool, now writer for GamesRadar David Mack, creator of Kabuki, co-creator of Echo.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Sir Patrick Stewart Sir Patrick Stewart Sir Patrick Stewart Sir Patrick Stewart

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!