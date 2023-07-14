Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: newlitg, shower scene

Back in The Shower for Superman in The Daily LITG, 14th July 2023

Looks like yesterday, most people were reading LITG from two days ago. I have no idea why. Must be the Superman shower scene.

Looks like yesterday, most people were reading LITG from two days ago. I have no idea why. Must be the shower scene. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most popular stories yesterday, back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

More comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans

LITG two years ago, John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside

LITG three years ago, Warren Ellis got a website

The article about the Warren Ellis website and commentary about its merits, its impact and its legacy was the most read article on Bleeding Cool this time three years ago. Everything else felt like a merchageddon.

LITG four years ago,

It was all prep for San Diego Comic Con…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Alex Cox , Director of Merchandise and Projects, IDW. John K. Snyder III , writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die. Fredrik Strömberg, comics journalist. Gino Koltz, cartoonist.



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



shower scene shower scene shower scene shower scene

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!