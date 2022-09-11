A Public Superman: Son Of Kal-El in The Daily LITG 11th September 2022

Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out This Week
  1. Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out To The DC Universe This Week
  2. Dale Keown's First Live YouTube Has Him Asleep For The Last Four Hours
  3. Wolf Pack Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Fans Seeing Double
  4. Tonight Is The Clefairy Commotion Event In Pokémon GO
  5. D23 Expo: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, & 20th Century Studios Live Blog
  6. CM Punk Was Right; Thank You, CM Punk, For Killing AEW
  7. DC's Stargirl: The CW Series' Season 4 Fate Decided at End of Month?
  8. Michael Sheen "Defends" Neil Gaiman's Lord of the Rings: TROP Writing
  9. Criminal Minds Adds "Evolution" to Title; Zach Gilford Joins Cast
  10. Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Create A Sequel To Batman: Hush

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Transylvania Transformers

Dracula Arises With Transformers x Universal Monsters Crossover Figure
LITG Credit: Hasbro
  1. Dracula Arises With Transformers x Universal Monsters Crossover Figure
  2. Dave Bautista Applauds Ivermectin for Sterilizing Republican Men
  3. Jensen Ackles Creeps Us Out with The Boys & Supernatural Connection
  4. Joe Bennett Replaced By Greg Land On Timeless, Dropped By Marvel
  5. Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  6. Hawkeye Preview Image: Kate & Lucky the Pizza Dog Track Down Clint
  7. Mirage Studios Says Goodbye, and Cowabunga
  8. Signed, Misprinted and Slabbed – First Appearance Of Spawn At Auction
  9. Jeff The Land Shark Gets a Marvel Comic by Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru
  10. When Todd McFarlane Drew Superman, Original Art At Auction Today
  11. Multiversal Avengers Featured on Aaron Kuder's Avengers Forever Cover
  12. The Promise Collection 1944: Monsters of Gotham
  13. Marvel Releases Trailer, Preview Art for Amazing Spider-Man #75
  14. MCM Comic Con Issues Their Coronavirus Guidelines For 2021
  15. Moss Lawton Sells Graphic Novel Hellaween To Razorbill/Penguin
  16. Did Jake Gyllenhaal Bump Robert Kirkman's Fire Power #1 to $350?  
  17. House Of Slaughter Gets 1:1000 Thank FOC It's Friday, 10th September
  18. Five Pages Of Frank Miller Original Artwork- Batman, Ronin, Daredevil
  19. James Tynion IV & Michael Avon Oeming's Blue Book for UFO Abductions
  20. Two Watchmen & Two V for Vendetta Original Art Pages At Auction Today
  21. Nocterra, Saga & Inferno Top Advance Reorders
  22. Good Girls Don't Make History, But Make A Graphic Novel
  23. Not-So-Immortal Hulk in The Daily LITG, 10th of September 2021
  24. Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips Turned Down Substack Comics
  25. Mirage Studios Says Goodbye, and Cowabunga
  26. Image Comics Announces Plans for Rose City Comic Con
  27. We Only Kill Each Other, New From Stephanie Phillips & Peter Krause
  28. Marvel Teases New Sorcerer Supreme in Death of Doctor Strange
  29. Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is the First DC-Webtoon Collaboration
  30. DC Planned For Every Comic To Tie In With Death Metal For Two Months
  31. Marvel Meow: Marvel and Viz Media's Cat Manga Debuts in October
  32. 1st Spider-Man in Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.6 Hits Record $3.6 Million
  33. Howard Mackie – Only Person Not Complaining About Marvel Unlimited?
  34. Indiana Jones Comes To Black Widow Infinity Comic, Out Today
  35. Sinister Six Debut In Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 Taking Bids Today
  36. New Four-Issue Shang-Chi Series, Available Now On Marvel Unlimited
  37. Captain America Vs Cable TV White Supremacists in New Marvel Comic
  38. PrintWatch: Red Sonja, Moon Knight, Darkhawk, Dark Ages, Magneto
  39. Kingpin's Debut In Amazing Spider-Man #50 At Heritage Auctions Today
  40. Skottie Young's Giant Size Little Marvels Returns As Infinity Comic
  41. Kaare Andrews' Infinity Comics Amazing Fantasy Prelude From Marvel
  42. Notes On Djeliya, A West African Fantasy Epic
  43. Amazing Fantasy #15 Might Sell For Over $3 Million At Heritage Today
  44. Jonathan Hickman/Declan Shalvey Launch X-Men Unlimited Weekly Today
  45. Marvel Launches Digital "Infinity Comics", Or Is That Mar-Verticals?
  46. Last Notes On The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr
  47. When James Tynion IV Planned A Brand New Joker, Chase Kerry, For 5G
  48. Jeff Parker And Drew Moss Create New Tiger Comic, Blighter
  49. Asahara Shuzo & Yoshitaka Amano Serve Up Bleed Them Dry Sake
  50. Mark Waid/Bryan Hitch/Kevin Nowlan Black Label Superman From DC Comics
  51. Zachary Levi On A Wordless Death- The Daily LITG, 9th September 2021

LITG two years ago, Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Poison Ivy

  1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
  2. Animal Kingdom: Shawn Hatosy Promises "We Will Be Back" for Season 5
  3. DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Name for Poison Ivy
  4. Cresselia Raid Guide: Catch A Shiny Moon Goddess In Pokémon GO
  5. Wolverine Gets A Big Bad Nemesis In X Of Swords – Solem
  6. The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Gets Back Into "Rick Grimes" Shape?
  7. Magic: The Gathering's Land's Wrath Commander Decklist Revealed
  8. Shinx Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
  9. The Wheel of Time Video Shows Amazon Series Bringing Words to Life
  10. The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
  11. *That* Milo Manara Spider-Woman Original Cover Art Up For Auction
  12. The Walmart Report: DC is Back, After 3 Months Away
  13. Is Dan Slott Finally Getting To Do The Reckoning War at Marvel Comics?
  14. Now Spawn #310 Tops 100,000 Orders As Well
  15. Astron Star Soldier Returns After 43 Years, Bronx Heroes In Trumpland

LITG three years ago, Incoming was incoming.

  1. Marvel Comics Announces Incoming #1 by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Jonathan Hickman and More
  2. Marvel's Incoming Super-Mega-Crossover Event Features Two X-Men Who Just "Died" [Spoilers?]
  3. Marvel Officially Launches Dr Strange: Surgeon Supreme – And Spoils Tomorrow's Doctor Strange Comic
  4. Seven Heroes Marvel Should Brutally Murder for Incoming
  5. The "Dungeons & Dragons" "Rick And Morty" Adventure Is On Amazon
  6. Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Relaunch Suicide Squad in December (Confirmed)
  7. Superman Dons His Black Suit for Pricey Prime 1 Studios Statue
  8. When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
  9. Donny Cates Brings Cosmic Storylines to A Grand Finale in Guardians Of The Galaxy #12???
  10. Is There An Earlier First Appearance Of Luke Fox Than Batwing #19?
  11. Forbidden Planet Comic Stores in the UK Get Actual Dark Crystal Puppet Window Displays
  12. Rob Liefeld Forgives Sean Gordon Murphy, But Not Andrew Rev
  13. Robotech Remix #1 – Rebooted, Relaunched and Previewed…
  14. After 32 Years, Spider-Ham Finally Gets Another Comic Book Series
  15. Marvel Puts the Cosmic Ghost Rider in Chains For New Revenge Comic
  16. Dave Chappelle: How Comedy "Lost" Its Way [OPINION]
  17. The Sneakiest of Peeks Ahead at Marvel Comics #1001
  18. Did Captain America's Weirdest Tale Help Inspire Avengers: Infinity War?

LITG four years ago, Bunker survived.

  1. Tom King Originally Intended to Kill Off Bunker in Heroes In Crisis #1
  2. King Thor vs. Phoenix Wolverine in Space; Plus: The Real Reason for Wolverine's Hot Claws Revealed
  3. Marvel Teases an Important New Mutant Debut for X-Men Black: Mojo
  4. The Nun Review: Valak Deserved More Than This
  5. Lying In The Gutters – 9th September 2018 – Dick Grayson Gets Winged

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Pride creator, publisher and ex-Bleeding Cooler Joe Glass
  • Rod Whigham, artist on Star Trek, GI Joe, Transformers.
  • Sketch card artist Doug Peters.
  • Jon Macy, creator of TropoTeleny and Camille.
  • Co-Owner/ President of Aspen Comics, Frank Mastromauro
  • Michael Wright, former DC Comics editor.
  • 7 Percent and Zenescope artist, Jarreau Wimberly

