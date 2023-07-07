The Daily LITG, 7th of July 2023 Live! From London Film And Comic Con

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Today you find me at the London Film And Comic Con, with a table at the Comic Zone. . If you are at the show, come and find me...

Today you find me at the London Film And Comic Con, with a table at the Comic Zone. I cycled here this morning and am fresh-faced and raring to go. If you are at the show, come and find me, I am with comics folk in the gallery, trying to avoid Dan Slott. I literally just hid from him a few minutes ago…

London Film And Comic Con is on! This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Yup, we've got a cosplay wall. Thank you, Showmasters!

  1. Mary Jane Watson Keeps Her Jackpot Powers in Amazing Spider-Man
  2. Justified: Natalie Zea on Willa's "City Primeval" Age Not Adding Up
  3. Miranda Sings Creator Performing Beyonce in Blackface Video Surfaces 
  4. Nick Valente Leaves DC Comics Over Remote Working Needs
  5. After X-Men's Fall Of X? The Rise Of The Powers Of X? (XSpoilers) 
  6. Gargoyles #7 Preview: Is Brooklyn Prepared for This Level of Drama?
  7. Venom's Webbing, Confirmed To Be His Own Poop
  8. This Makes Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 151 Easier To Complete  
  9. Spider-Boy's True Nature Gets A New Wrinkle (Spider-Man #10 Spoilers)
  10. Kyle Higgins to Spill Massive-Verse Secrets At San Diego Comic-Con

LITG one year ago, DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out

David F Walker On DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out'

  1. David F Walker on DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out'
  2. Marvel Rewrites The Origin Of Captain America's Shield (Spoilers)
  3. Black Adam Wants His Successor To Be Called White Adam (Spoilers)
  4. Marvel Comics Says Goodbye To Conan Today (Mostly)
  5. Pat McCallum, Wizard Co-Founder/EIC & DC Executive Editor Has Died
  6. Star Trek: Picard Star Sir Patrick Stewart Shares Impactful Fan Letter
  7. With The Walking Dead Wrapping Up Its Run, Where's All The Hype?
  8. Another Deal With The Devil For Peter- Amazing Spider-Man #5 Spoilers
  9. Stranger Things 4: Metallica "Stoked" by Eddie's "Master of Puppets"
  10. SCOOP: Marvel To Launch "Sabretooth & The Exiles" Later This Year
  11. Bad Idea Launches SDCC Exclusive Comic, Wherever Matt Kindt Is
  12. Taste This Preview of Flavor Girls #1 by Loïc Locatelli-Kournwsky
  13. Kieron Gillen Explains What's Happening With Boris Better Than Anyone
  14. Ultraman Crosses Over With Spider-Man & Iron Man From Marvel/Tsuburaya
  15. Strange Academy #1 Will Relaunch From Marvel – This Summer??
  16. Who Will Succeed Boris Johnson? Once & Future #27 Prepares (Spoilers)
  17. Magneto Does Ian McKellen Impressions When Drunk (Krakoa X-Spoilers)
  18. The Walking Dead Ends in The Daily LITG, 6th of July 2022

LITG two years ago, Missing Legendaries

All about Captain America, The Suicide Squad and American politics…

Captain America And Capitol Insurrection - Daily LITG, 7th July 2021
Captain America And Capitol Insurrection – Daily LITG, 7th July 2021
  1. Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
  2. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
  3. American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 E01 Title Confirmed
  4. Bosch Spinoff From an Amazon Spinoff in The Daily LITG, 6th July 2021
  5. Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
  6. DC Comics Puts A Capitol Insurrectionist In Suicide Squad (Spoilers)
  7. DC Comics Creators Discuss The New 52, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
  8. Transformers Galvatron Makes His Landing As Hasbro's Newest Release
  9. The Four Formes Of Deoxys: Pokémon GO Spotlight
  10. DC Rewrites Jonathan Kent's Birth (Superman Spoilers)
  11. Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 Is Black Mask's Most-Ordered Comic Yet
  12. Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
  13. Is Fortnite Island Coming To Metropolis? Ask Dr Slone… (Spoilers)
  14. Viz Media Releases September 2021 Manga Titles
  15. Walter's Bookshelf In Nice House On The Lake #2 May Need Some Reading
  16. Comics Artists, Writers, Colourists, Editors, Marketers – JobWatch
  17. DC Comics Puts A Capitol Insurrectionist In Suicide Squad (Spoilers)
  18. Spoilers: Peacekeeper-01 Exposed in All Manner of Ways in Batman #110
  19. First Russian Superhero Comic Movie, Major Grom Hits Netflix Tomorrow
  20. DC Rewrites Jonathan Kent's Birth (Superman Spoilers)
  21. The Children Of The Atom's Origins Finally Revealed (Spoilers)
  22. Comic Shop Owner Narrowly Avoided Death By FedEx
  23. Bosch Spinoff From an Amazon Spinoff in The Daily LITG, 6th July 2021

LITG three years ago, The Last Of Us Part 2

It was still all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.

  1. Naughty Dog Condemns Fan Harassment Towards Cast & Crew
  2. My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
  3. The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
  4. Who Created Marvel Comics' Darkhawk… And Why
  5. We Review Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power By Ravensburger
  6. Booker T Wants a Tessa Blanchard, Charlotte Flair, Brooke Hogan 3-Way
  7. DC Comics Ask What Readers Thought Of Supergirl Finale…
  8. A "Left Bros" Copy Of Super Mario Bros. 3 Is Up For Sale
  9. Lucifer Star D.B. Woodside Returning for Season 6, Will Direct
  10. Dave Sim to Publish Spawn #10 With New Covers

LITG four years ago

Oh look, more gamers being arseholes. How much has changed since one year, two, four years ago?

  1. "Smash Bros." Community Harasses A 15-Year-Old Girl For Beating a Pro
  2. All the Absolute Carnage 'Everyone's A Target ' Back Pages So Far…
  3. Thor is Ready For Battle With New MAFEX Infinity War Figure
  4. Star Wars Black Series Rebels Team is Almost Complete, Ezra Now Out
  5. Avengers #21: Thor Plays With His Hammer in the Hot Tub [Preview]
  6. Speculator Corner: Sandman, After That Netflix Announcement

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Nick Neocleous, artist of Barbarienne
  • Jim Ferguson, comics journalist
  • Robert Atkins, GI Joe artist
  • Kimberly De Liz, writer on Womanthology
  • Abdulkareem Baba Aminu, comics journalist
  • Torsten Adair, comics journalist
  • L Jámal Walton, creator on Tiegre, Captain Evil and Diabla, Warmageddon
  • E. Larry Dobias, author of Midnight Skulker

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

