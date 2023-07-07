Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lfcc, london film and comic con, newlitg

The Daily LITG, 7th of July 2023 Live! From London Film And Comic Con

Today you find me at the London Film And Comic Con, with a table at the Comic Zone. . If you are at the show, come and find me...

Today you find me at the London Film And Comic Con, with a table at the Comic Zone. I cycled here this morning and am fresh-faced and raring to go. If you are at the show, come and find me, I am with comics folk in the gallery, trying to avoid Dan Slott. I literally just hid from him a few minutes ago…

London Film And Comic Con is on! This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Yup, we've got a cosplay wall. Thank you, Showmasters!

Mary Jane Watson – and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

LITG one year ago, DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out

LITG two years ago, Missing Legendaries

All about Captain America, The Suicide Squad and American politics…

LITG three years ago, The Last Of Us Part 2

It was still all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.

LITG four years ago

Oh look, more gamers being arseholes. How much has changed since one year, two, four years ago?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Nick Neocleous , artist of Barbarienne

, artist of Barbarienne Jim Ferguson, comics journalist

comics journalist Robert Atkins , GI Joe artist

, GI Joe artist Kimberly De Liz , writer on Womanthology

, writer on Womanthology Abdulkareem Baba Aminu , comics journalist

, comics journalist Torsten Adair , comics journalist

, comics journalist L Jámal Walton , creator on Tiegre, Captain Evil and Diabla, Warmageddon

, creator on Tiegre, Captain Evil and Diabla, Warmageddon E. Larry Dobias, author of Midnight Skulker

