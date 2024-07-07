Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, starman

The Return Of Starman in The Daily LITG, 7th of July 2024

Heading back to London Film And Comic Con 2024, as the return of Starman from James Robinson and Tony Harris topped traffic.

Article Summary Starman is back, James Robinson and Tony Harris revive the series on DC's Black Label.

Top stories include The Boys Season 4, The Walking Dead, and more Doctor Who content.

London Film And Comic Con 2024 is underway with cosplays and exclusive collectibles.

Fans can reminisce with a throwback to the 2023 London Film And Comic Con and Mary Jane.

Heading back to London Film And Comic Con 2024, nice and early as the DC return of Starman from James Robinson and Tony Harris topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: James Robinson And Tony Harris Bring Back Starman

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Mary Jane Watson

London Film And Comic Con is on! Yup, we've got a cosplay wall. Thank you, Showmasters!

LITG two years ago, DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out

LITG three years ago, Missing Legendaries

All about Captain America, The Suicide Squad and American politics…

LITG four years ago, The Last Of Us Part 2

It was still all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.

LITG five years ago

Oh look, more gamers being arseholes. How much has changed since one year, two, five years ago?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Nick Neocleous , artist of Barbarienne

, artist of Barbarienne Jim Ferguson, comics journalist

comics journalist Robert Atkins , GI Joe artist

, GI Joe artist Kimberly De Liz , writer on Womanthology

, writer on Womanthology Abdulkareem Baba Aminu , comics journalist

, comics journalist Torsten Adair , comics journalist

, comics journalist L Jámal Walton , creator on Tiegre, Captain Evil and Diabla, Warmageddon

, creator on Tiegre, Captain Evil and Diabla, Warmageddon E. Larry Dobias, author of Midnight Skulker

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

