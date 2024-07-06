Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lfcc, london film and comic con, newlitg

Back To London Film And Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 6th of July 2024

Heading back to London Film And Comic Con 2024, nice and early as Walking Dead word topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Heading back to London Film And Comic Con 2024, nice and early as The Walking Dead word stopped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Daryl For Six Yearsqs

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Never Ask Willa Her Age

There is such a thing as free Willa.

LITG two years ago, Walking Dead Ends

LITG three years ago, Bosch Spinoff

LITG four years ago, The Last Of Us Part 2

It was all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.

LITG, five years ago.

Oh, look, more gamers being arseholes. It looks like things haven't changed much in five years.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

John Byrne , creator of Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Alpha Flight, writer/artist on X-Men, Namor, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Wonder Woman, and much more.

, creator of Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Alpha Flight, writer/artist on X-Men, Namor, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Wonder Woman, and much more. Eric Fein , writer/editor for Marvel Comics on Spider-Man.

, writer/editor for Marvel Comics on Spider-Man. Michael Tierney , creator of Wild Stars, owner of The Comic Book Store, and Collector's Edition in Little Rock.

, creator of Wild Stars, owner of The Comic Book Store, and Collector's Edition in Little Rock. Katherine Collins , cartoonist, creator of Neil The Horse.

, cartoonist, creator of Neil The Horse. Tony Franco , cartoonist on Marvel Star Line, creator of Liberteria strip.

, cartoonist on Marvel Star Line, creator of Liberteria strip. Christy Marx, creator of Sisterhood of Steel, writer on Conan, Red Sonja, and Elfquest.

creator of Sisterhood of Steel, writer on Conan, Red Sonja, and Elfquest. Joe Zabel, artist on American Splendor.

artist on American Splendor. Chuck Fiala, artist on Stanley And His Monster, Bugs Bunny, Cool World, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters.

artist on Stanley And His Monster, Bugs Bunny, Cool World, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters. Stan Timmons , artist on Alien Nation.

, artist on Alien Nation. Louis Paradis, comics creator on Titanic, Sextant, Bambou, Jet.

comics creator on Titanic, Sextant, Bambou, Jet. Terry Mayo , writer and creator of The Wicked Righteous.

, writer and creator of The Wicked Righteous. Lance Roger Axt, creator of Titanium Rain.

