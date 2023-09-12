Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy, newlitg

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener in The Daily LITG, 12th September 2023

Bosch: Legacy opened things up yesterday. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about stuff.

Bosch: Legacy opened things up on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as well as allegations against Niki Harper from some years ago. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Superman: Son Of Kal-El

LITG two years ago, Dracula Meets Transformers

LITG three years ago, Cresselia, Supernatural, Poison Ivy

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And Poison Ivy is back in a very new way.

LITG four years ago, Red Robin went Drake on us.

So what did happen to the Masked Raider?

LITG five years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

And much hilarity ensued.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Chip Kidd, comic book designer and Batmanologist.

comic book designer and Batmanologist. Comic artist and illustrator Jude Vigants

Aaron Haaland , owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida.

, owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida. Comic book artist J.C. Grande , of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy.

, of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy. Vito Lapiccola , director of Comics On Comics.

, director of Comics On Comics. Founder of Sequential app, Russell Willis.

Michael D'Alessio of Atlantic City Broadway Con.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Bosch: Legacy Bosch: Legacy Bosch: Legacy Bosch: Legacy Bosch: Legacy

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!