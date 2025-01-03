Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Superman, newlitg
Absolute Superman #3 in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January, 2025
Absolute Superman #3 in The Daily LITG, for the 3rd of January, 2025
Absolute Superman #3 made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Absolute Superman #3 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Absolute Superman #3 Changes The Story Once More (Spoilers)
- Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- Lilo & Stitch: Live-Action Stitch Is Here To Ring In The New Year
- Sean McKeever Has Had One Hell Of A Year
- Creature Commandos Intros [SPOILERS] Into New DCU; Gunn Responds
- Tintin, Now in Public Domain, Gets a Modern Day Reboot in The Big Lie
- Jim Shooter's Schism From Defiant Comics To Be Published In 2025
- The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy Reveal True Cost Of The Maker
- Crunchyroll Rolls Out Massive Winter 2025 Anime Season Lineup
- Wicked: For Good Director Says The Sequel "Gets Messy"
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Separated At Birth: John Layman and Rob Guillory's Chew and Dead End
- Joe Illidge Talks Bloodletter, The Woman With A Mission To Kill Spawn
- Filip Sablik, Jamie S Rich & Jeremy Haun's Ignition Press 2025 Plans
- Laurent Galandon & Michaël Crouzat's Journey To Tomioka Graphic Novel
- Live-Action Stitch in The Daily LITG, 2nd of January, 2025
LITG one year ago, Zur-En-Arrh's future
- Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe's Big Future Plans in Batman #141 (Spoilers)
- Clark Kent On Lois Lane Using The Men's Room… In 1978 (Spoilers)
- Batman Gets A Brand New Cell Mate For Joker: Year One (Spoilers)
- War Is Coming In Fall Of The House Of X (XSpoilers)
- Professor X & Rasputin IV Have Own Fall Of The House Of X (XSpoilers)
- New Five Nights At Freddy's Game Leaked By Its Creator
- DC Comics Reduces Paper Quality Of Covers, But Doubles Their Number
- A Look Inside Greg Capullo's First Comic For Marvel In Over A Decade
- Amanda Waller, Infecting DC Comics, Superhero By Superhero (Spoilers)
- Venom's Future Bigger Than We Could Have Possibly Imagined (Spoilers)
- The Return Of Metamind To Tomorrow's Fantastic Four (Spoilers)
- Aquaman, Doing Its Best To Not Look Like The Movie, In Beast World
- Lor-Zod At Odds With Zod Ahead Of Sinister Sons (Spoilers)
- DC Does its Version of Jaws in Beast World Tour Of Atlantis (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Paper Quality in The Daily LITG, the 2nd of January, 2024
LITG two years ago, Joss Whedon's Deal
- Buffy: Joss Whedon Needs to Take a Deal, Take a Check & Take a Hike
- Oy! Joss Whedon! No! Daily LITG, January 2nd 2023
- Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts 250 Looney Tunes Shorts from HBO Max
- Mortal Kombat II Sourcecode Reveals Tons Of Cut Content
- Benjamin Sisko's Father Has Now Died In Star Trek
- Jeremy Renner: Sheriff's Office Issues Statement on "Traumatic Injury"
- English Pokemon TCG Collectors Will Get The 2022 Contest Promos
- Pokemon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best Card of 2022
- The Debate Over Uncanny X-Men #266 as the First Appearance Of Gambit
- What Are You Meant To Call Batman: Shadows Of The Bat Anyway?
- Marvel Asks Readers To Vote In More X-Men For 2023
- The Joker Says The Mad Hatter Is Even Worse Than Him (BatSpoilers)
- Cassandra Cain Only Gets to be a Robin in Another Dimension (Spoilers)
- Three Comic Stores Closed In December – And One Opened
- PrintWatch: MMPR/TMNT II & Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World
- Viking Buys Graphic Novel Rights To Maggie Stiefvater's Raven Cycle
- Charger County, a New YA Graphic Novel by Cathy G. Johnson for 2025
- Cyrena Lee & Julia Kuo's YA Graphic Novel on the Pressures of Prodigy
- Spider-Man Is Back In Black in Spectacular Spider-Man #101, at Auction
- Oy! Joss Whedon! No! – Daily LITG, January 2nd 2023
LITG three years ago, Brandon Routh
- Brandon Routh Talks The Rookie, Nathan Fillion & Playing Against Type
- The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
- Sir Ian Livingstone, Founder Of Games Workshop, Gets A Knighthood
- Did DC Comics Change Superman Son Of Kal-El #6? Seems So (Spoilers)
- BC Toy Talk: Why I Decided 2021 Was My Last Year Collecting Funko
- Always Sunny: McElhenney Reveals Show with Greatest TV Season Ever
- Who Is Captain Krakoa? Revealed! (X-Men #6 Spoilers)
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Wetworks Join WildCATS Returning To DC Comics This Week (Spoilers)
- Chappelle & I "100% Disagree" on Trans Rights & Representation: Oswalt
- The Rise And Fall Of Arkham Tower – And Is That Bernard Dowd's Dad?
- Nightwing #87 Review: Amazing Artistic Accomplishment
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #5 Review: This Book Is Bad
- Black Panther #2 Review: International Intrigue
- Who Is More Meta, Suicide Squad Or Justice League Incarnate? Spoilers
- Amazing Spider-Man #83 Tops Bestseller List, Marvel Dominates Top Ten
- Catwoman Gets A New Logo With Her New Creative Team
- A New Year With Umbrella Academy in The Daily LITG, January 2nd, 2022
LITG four years ago, Assassin's Creed to Star Wars Funko
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Receive A Transmog System
- Star Wars Celebrates Valentine's Days With New Pops From Funko
- Pokémon GO Announces The Last Date To Claim Shiny Celebi Research
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- It's Time For The Baby Pokémon To Return To Pokémon GO
- Aubrey Sitterson Wrestled a Pit Bull to Ring in the New Year
- Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- The Twilight Zone Served Up These 5 Perfect Episodes for the New Year
- Pokémon GO Holiday 2020 Event Review: Another Odd Shiny Release
- SEGA Adds Dark Easter Egg To Holiday Sonic The Hedgehog Art
- Comic Store In Your Future – Lunar Makes Us More Money Than Diamond
- Put An Original Grant Morrison Doom Patrol Page On Your Wall For $52?
- Gene Colan Wonder Woman Original Art Going For A Song At Auction
- Coronavirus Affecting Creators In The Comics Industry
- Why Summit Comics And Games Of Lansing, Michigan, Is Expanding In 2021
- What Will The Reign Of X-Men Bring? Vote, Vote, Vote…
- Jim Lee Draws Ryan Wilder Batwoman For Comic Shop Charity
LITG five years ago, McFarlane DC Characters were hitting stores
And Michael Eisner was clearly a Last Jedi fan.
- McFarlane Toys Reveals First DC Comics Figures, In Stores this Month!
- Michael Eisner, Former Disney CEO, Criticizes 'Rise of Skywalker', Daisy Ridley
- 343 Industries Shows Two New Images From "Halo Infinite"
- "Better Call Saul" S05: Once More – With Something Like Feeling [Teaser]
- All 36 Retailer Variant Covers for Wonder Woman #750
- X-23, Synch, and Darwin Make a New X-Men Team in X-Men #5 as a Lead In to Jonathan Hickman's Future Plans
- "Supernatural" S15 "Golden Time": Thoughts on Our #SPNBC Takeaways
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Professor Xavier on Giving Up His Dreams Of Mutants and Humans Coexisting Peacefully (X-Men #4 SPOILERS)
- Twitch Streamer PaladinAmber Creates Her Own "Australian Fire" PSA
LITG six years ago, Lois Lane was Superman's best pal
And Immortal Hulk planted its position firmly.
- Tom King and Clay Mann Deliver Lois Lane Fan Service in Heroes In Crisis #4 (Spoilers)
- The Anger of White Men and the Return of Two Dead in Immortal Hulk #11 (Spoilers)
- "The Great One" Brian Bendis Teases Things to Come in 2019
- DC Comics' Tribute to Stan Lee in Today's Comics
- When Jimmy Olsen Sleeps With Talia Al Ghul – Brian Bendis Retcons Geoff Johns AND Richard Donner in Today's Action Comics #1006 (Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book artist Menton J. Matthews III
- Bob Almond, artist on Warlock & The Infinity Watch, Black Panther and Annihilation: Conquest, founder of the Inkwell Awards.
- Comic store employee, Richard Bruton
- Comic book letterer, DC Hopkins
- Bob Brodsky, Twomorrows Publishing
