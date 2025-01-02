Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, Stitch
Live-Action Stitch in The Daily LITG, 2nd of January, 2025
Live-Action Stitch made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Discover why live-action Stitch topped Bleeding Cool's rankings.
- Explore the most-read stories, from Stitch to Xander Cage.
- Catch up on the latest movie and comic industry highlights.
- Dive into pop culture history with our nostalgic flashbacks.
Live-Action Stitch made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Live-Action Stitch and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Lilo & Stitch: Live-Action Stitch Is Here To Ring In The New Year
- The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy Reveal True Cost Of The Maker
- Return of Xander Cage in The Daily LITG, 31st of December 2024
- Why Did Ike Perlmutter Get Donald Trump To Pardon Christopher Wade?
- Netflix Reveals the First Teaser Trailer for Happy Gilmore 2
- Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- It: Welcome to Derry No "G-Rated Pennywise": Skarsgard Offers Update
- Nosferatu: Robert Eggers Confirms There Will Be An Extended Cut
- Tintin, Now in Public Domain, Gets a Modern Day Reboot in The Big Lie
- Commander Star Revealed in Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky & Tony Daniel
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Rian Hughes Responsible For Evil In Wallace And Gromit
- Are Justice League Conspiracy Theories Coming? (Project Atom Spoilers)
- Arkansas Judge Strikes Down Act 372, Keeps Gender Queer On Shelves
- How Did Kang Get Black Cat To Join Him In Avengers #22? (Spoilers)
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for January 2025
- Xander Cage in The Daily LITG, 1st of January, New Year's Day, 2025
LITG one year ago, Paper Quality
- DC Comics Reduces Paper Quality Of Covers, But Doubles Their Number
- Professor X & Rasputin IV Have Own Fall Of The House Of X (XSpoilers)
- Greg Weisman Hacked On Twitter X, Marvel Comics Details Exposed
- New Year's Rockin' Eve: Green Day Calls Out Trump, MAGA in New Lyric
- Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe's Big Future Plans in Batman #141 (Spoilers)
- New Five Nights At Freddy's Game Leaked By Its Creator
- A Look Inside Greg Capullo's First Comic For Marvel In Over A Decade
- Paul Schrader: Killers Of The Flower Moon Is 3.5 Hours With An Idiot
- Green Day Angers Donald Trump/MAGA Fans for Being Green Day (VIDEO)
- Grand Theft Auto V Canceled Game-Changing DLC Over Internal Rift
- Birds Of Prey Sees Black Canary Impersonate Rorschach (Spoilers)
- Fabian Nicieza On Night Thrasher & Marvel's Attitude To The Nineties
- £2500 Caliburn Prize For New British Comic Creators For A Second Year
- Heartstopper Just Became Britain's Fastest Selling Graphic Novel Ever
- Fortnite V-Bucks Like Bitcoin in The Daily LITG, New Year's Day, 2024
LITG two years ago, Joss Whedon's Deal
- Buffy: Joss Whedon Needs to Take a Deal, Take a Check & Take a Hike
- Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts 250 Looney Tunes Shorts from HBO Max
- Microsoft Says FTC Block Of Latest Acquisition Is Unconstitutional
- The Debate Over Uncanny X-Men #266 as the First Appearance Of Gambit
- Reshiram Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: January 2023
- Fantastic Four To Reveal What Actually Happened At Marvel In February
- English Pokemon TCG Collectors Will Get The 2022 Contest Promos
- Bad Idea Is Selling Jobs in Comics For $1000 Each
- Pokemon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best Card of 2022
- Mortal Kombat II Sourcecode Reveals Tons Of Cut Content
- Unofficial Batman #131 Preview Reveals What Failsafe Did (Batspoilers)
- Comic Store In Your Future 2022: A Year In Review
- Harvey Dent As Judge Dredd In Batman #131 Preview? (BatSpoilers)
- Marvel's Planet Of The Apes by David F Walker & Dave Wachter in 2023
- Getting The Attention Of Joss Whedon- Daily LITG, New Year's Day 2023
LITG three years ago, A New Year With Umbrella Academy
- The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
- Impractical Jokers Star Joe Gatto Leaving Series Over Personal Issues
- Sir Ian Livingstone, Founder Of Games Workshop, Gets A Knighthood
- Dungeons & Dragons To Debut Champions Of The Realm In January
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Key Art: The Sparrow Academy Takes Flight
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus & Please Don't Destroy Own NBC's NYE 2021
- BC Toy Talk: Why I Decided 2021 Was My Last Year Collecting Funko
- DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills
- Alan Moore's "What We Know About Thunderman" Comic Industry Novella
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Manga Adaptation Nears its End
- They Are Doing Another X-Men Election For 2022 #XMenVote
- You Can Buy "Hell To Pay" From Charles Soule & Will Sliney Right Now
- Who Will Be The First To Put Out New Winnie-The-Pooh-Based Comics?
- Alan Moore's "What We Know About Thunderman" Comic Industry Novella
- Kyle Higgins Teases 2022 With Radiant Yellow And More
- A New Year With Umbrella Academy in The Daily LITG, January 1st, 2022
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Pokémon GO Announces The Last Date To Claim Shiny Celebi Research
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Receive A Transmog System
- Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Playable On Atari VCS
- Pokémon Sword & Shield Will Get A Special Pikachu After ISS Event
- The Twilight Zone Served Up These 5 Perfect Episodes for the New Year
- Star Wars Celebrates Valentine's Days With New Pops From Funko
- Shiny Pikachu Libre? Pokémon GO Reports Are Coming In
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Offers 2020 Dedications
- 91 Rumours, Gossip, Teases About DC Comics Future State for 2021
- Gene Luen Yang's Batman/Superman Uses 40s Superman/Batman Films
- Youth For The New Year – Thank FOC It's Friday, 1st of January 2021
- Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie Debuts In Marvel's Return Of The Valkyries?
- Comic Shops May Have Sold Death Metal #7 & DC Future State By Mistake
- Who Will Superman Marry And Have Kids With After Lois Lane?
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson Was Hired By DC For 5G – But Not On Superman
- This Is How The Year Begins – The Daily LITG, 1st January 2021
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Revolution Of The Daleks
LITG five years ago.
- 343 Industries Shows Two New Images From "Halo Infinite"
- Professor Xavier on Giving Up His Dreams Of Mutants and Humans Coexisting Peacefully (X-Men #4 SPOILERS)
- The Death Of Pennyworth Comes To Detective Comics #1018
- Mark Millar On Why Revealing Superman's Secret Identity is a Bad Idea – And Why He Revealed Spider-Man's.
- Nintendo Dropped A New "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Trailer
- Thor #1 Launches Today – And Rewrites Cosmic History of The Marvel Universe One More Time (SPOILERS)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Verdict Is In: Bleeding Cool Readers Can't Get Enough of Wolverine's D***s
- Is Something Wrong With Red Hood: Outlaw #41 Or Have I Gone Mad? (Spoilers)
- "The Masked Singer" Season 2 Finale Too Predictable? [Spoiler Thoughts]
LITG six years ago.
- Timeless Season 3: Rescue Mission Strong! Here's What You Can Do!
- Reaper Miniatures Announces new Bones: Black Series
- Barry Allen Swears By This Heroes In Crisis #4 Preview…
- Presenting the Wolverine's Weiner X-Picks of the Year [X-ual Healing 12-27-18]
- The Time God Turned out to be Mary Poppins and Killed Harry Potter
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Andy Burns, EIC at Biff Bam Pop.
- Raymond Leonard, sketchcard artist.
- Dean Francis Alfar, CCO of Kestrel Publishing
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.