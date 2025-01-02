Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, Stitch

Live-Action Stitch in The Daily LITG, 2nd of January, 2025

Live-Action Stitch made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Article Summary Discover why live-action Stitch topped Bleeding Cool's rankings.

Explore the most-read stories, from Stitch to Xander Cage.

Catch up on the latest movie and comic industry highlights.

Dive into pop culture history with our nostalgic flashbacks.

Live-Action Stitch made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Live-Action Stitch and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Paper Quality

LITG two years ago, Joss Whedon's Deal

LITG three years ago, A New Year With Umbrella Academy

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Lucifer, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla

LITG five years ago.

LITG six years ago.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Andy Burns , EIC at Biff Bam Pop.

, EIC at Biff Bam Pop. Raymond Leonard , sketchcard artist.

, sketchcard artist. Dean Francis Alfar, CCO of Kestrel Publishing

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!