Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #149, newlitg

Batman #149 Preview in the Daily LITG, 13th of June, 2024

The Batman #149 preview was the last thing I wrote on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But the traffic tracker seems to have broken.

Article Summary Preview Batman #149 and discover Gotham's new Robin alongside other Bleeding Cool comic news.

Explore the previous day's content including Krakoa's fate, Humanoids' English debut, and Captain America parallels.

Reflect on the previous year's industry insights and controversies, as well as comic book pay scales from 1978.

Revisit significant moments from two and three years ago including American Gods and Westworld updates.

The Batman #149 preview was the last thing I wrote on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But the traffic tracker seems to have broken. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Batman #149 in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And everything else I wrote (or had published) yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse

LITG two years ago, Finishing American Gods

LITG three years ago – Westworld's Prodigal Son

LITG four years ago, Eric Stephenson on DC Comics

It must be said that Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson's written assault against DC Comics, leaked to Bleeding Cool three years ago and followed up everywhere, must have been particularly hard for DC publisher Jim Lee, co-founder of Image Comics, to read. And was probably the true intended audience.

LITG five years ago, Rob Liefeld on DC Comics

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics and the Image Comics that never happened, if it was there at all.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Frank Cirocco , founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion.

, founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion. Brett Breeding , inker, co-creator of Doomsday.

, inker, co-creator of Doomsday. Jerry Whitworth, comics archivist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!