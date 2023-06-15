Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles in The Daily LITG, 15th June 2023

There are Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG, a run around what people were reading yesterday.

There are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And they are Samurai. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles

More stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Mantine For Pokémon GO

LITG two years ago,

LITG three years ago, closing comic book stores

I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed. That, three years ago, five had chosen to, was very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few, and not the start of a flood of closures.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Brian Hibbs, owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco.

owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco. Don McGregor, Black Panther writer and co-creator of Sabre.

Black Panther writer and co-creator of Sabre. Rick Stasi , artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon.

, artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon. Brent Anderson, artist on X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills and co-creator of Astro City.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!