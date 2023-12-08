Posted in: Comics | Tagged: godzilla, king kong, newlitg

Godzilla Vs King Kong In The Daily LITG 8th of December, 2023

On Monster Island no one can hear you scream unless you have the lights on, right Godzilla? Let's have a look at what went down yesterday.

Article Summary DC Comics issues a warning about Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong.

Netflix shifts Millarworld comics from Image to Dark Horse.

Sandman & Swamp Thing confirmed for a Hellblazer crossover.

Bleeding Cool remembers comic legends and looks to AI's impact.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Warning Over Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

LITG one year ago, Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion

LITG two years ago, George Pérez Speaks

LITG three years ago, a Hatred of Hal Jordan

And he's not green with envy.

LITG four years ago, Marvel moved offices

And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed them.

LITG five years ago… we weren't getting Doctor Who

And DC was changing the look of Young Justice.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Image Comics founder and Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen.

John Mundt creator and publisher of The Adventures of Monkey.

creator and publisher of The Adventures of Monkey. Former Wildstorm/DC Comics editor Jonathan Peterson.

Tanya Horie, comics colourist for DC Comics.

