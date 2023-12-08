Posted in: Comics | Tagged: godzilla, king kong, newlitg
Godzilla Vs King Kong In The Daily LITG 8th of December, 2023
On Monster Island no one can hear you scream unless you have the lights on, right Godzilla? Let's have a look at what went down yesterday.
Article Summary
- DC Comics issues a warning about Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong.
- Netflix shifts Millarworld comics from Image to Dark Horse.
- Sandman & Swamp Thing confirmed for a Hellblazer crossover.
- Bleeding Cool remembers comic legends and looks to AI's impact.
On Monster Island no one can hear you scream unless you have the lights on, right Godzilla? No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Warning Over Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong
- DC Comics Issues Warning Over Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong
- This Is Why Netflix Moved Millarworld From Image Comics to Dark Horse
- Sandman & Swamp Thing & John Constantine Hellblazer Crossover
- Is A Black Justice League Coming Together To Take Down Amanda Waller?
- What Secret Connects Transformers #4 And Cobra Commander #1?
- Doctor Who: BBC Confirms "The Church on Ruby Road" Start Time
- Founder Of Comixology Launches Dstlry Digital Comic Reader, White Dog
- A Black Justice League In The Daily LITG 7th of December, 2023
- Marvel Runs A Memorial For Keith Giffen In Its Comics
- Limited Edition Sketch Hazmat Suit Batman Revealed by McFarlane Toys
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Barry Gifford's Night People Transform Into A Comic From Oni Press
- From DC Comics To Putting Webtoon Comics Into Print
- Dstlry Extends $1 Price For Devil's Cut One More Day Because Of Jock
- Breena Bard Sells Rights To Bookworms Graphic Novel To Little, Brown
- Maria Fröhlich Sells Rights To Lyra And The Lighthouse For 6 Figures
LITG one year ago, Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
- Comic Book Creators React To AI Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
- DC's Stargirl: CW18 on Season/Series Finale Confusion; Superman & Lois
- What If Predator Was Human? All Against All, From Image Comics Today
- The Impact Of Judgment Day On The Marvel Universe In Immortal X-Men
- Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (XSpoilers)
- Cartoon Network/Adult Swim President Addresses Concerns, Talks Future
- Marvel Tribute For Stan Lee's 100th Birthday In Today's Comics
- When No One Turns Up To Neil Gaiman Or Stephen King's Book Signing
- Mister Sinister Does His Own House Of X And It's Hilarious (XSpoilers)
- Hasbro Announces Two New X-Men #275 3-Pack Marvel Legends Sets
- Two X-Men Comics, One Enemy, Two Billion Years Apart (XSpoilers)
- The Punisher Picks Up The Gun Again (Spoilers)
- What Did Mister Fantastic Do To Lose His Fortune? (FF Spoilers)
- Artificial Intelligence & Writing- Where Do Crystal Dragons Come From?
- Elektra Attacks President Joe Biden in Today's Daredevil (Spoilers)
- Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion- Daily LITG, 7th December 2022
LITG two years ago, George Pérez Speaks
- George Pérez Tells Us He Has Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer
- Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer
- Our Best Destiny Of X Guesses Since Last Night
- It's Not Just You: Team GO Rocket Battles Are Broken in Pokémon GO
- Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab Rancor Crushed Once Again
- "Magic, X-Files and Lesbians" – Not Leah Williams' New X-Men Comic
- Is That All We Get Of Abyss in Batman #118? (Spoilers)
- Second Krakoan Age Of X-Men Announced – Destiny Of X Titles
- Russell Dauterman Reveals His Destiny Of X Storm Designs
- New Origins For Solomon Grundy And Gotham in Arkham City (Spoilers)
- Two Thousand Archie Comics Collection Stolen In Philadelphia
- GI Joe: A Real American Hero #288 Preview: Enjoy While it Lasts
- $30,000 Creators for Creators Grant Open for 5th Year of Submissions
- Marvel Unlimited Is Down Due To Amazon Web Services Outages
- Lex Luthor Is A Billionaire Again – And He's Everywhere (Spoilers)
- Tom Taylor Names Polar Bear After Gail Simone In Superman Annual
- Yasuki Tanaka's Summertime Rendering to be Published by Udon in 2022
- DC Comics Would Like To Remind You Tini Howard Is On Catwoman
- Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Daily LITG, 7th December 2021
LITG three years ago, a Hatred of Hal Jordan
And he's not green with envy.
- The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoff Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- Marvel's Alien #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larroca
- Bob's Burgers Season 11 Examines Gene, Linda & Gender Roles: Review
- Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
- NXT Takeover Wargames Results – North American Championship Match
- Did The Joker Kill Batman's Son In Batman/Catwoman? (Spoilers)
- Here's The Radio Times Listing For Doctor Who On New Year's Day
- Let's Look At Mattel's Hollywood Hogan & Fiend Ultimate WWE Figures
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
- Image Comics To Publish Karmen #1 by Guillem March – in March
- What Is Solid Blood #17 – A Mystery Comic In Stores Next Week?
- All Of DC Comics' Announced – Or Semi-Announced – For March 2021
- Jonathan Hickman On X-Corp, Moira and the Hellfire Gala – Marvel MIA?
- Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Have A New DC Comic Together Again
- Guillem March Has a New Image Comic – And Batman Comic – Coming Out
- Emily Brooks Millar Launches Her Own Comic, The Couch Ate My Brother
LITG four years ago, Marvel moved offices
And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed them.
- Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
- Marvel Comics Closes Its New York Office And Moves… East
- Jeremy Whitley, On Not Being Allowed To Write Gay Characters Kissing in Comics
- "Stargirl": Spring 2020, A New Generation of Superheroes Arrives [Teaser]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Watchmen Returns to the NY Times Bestseller List Thanks to Unauthorised Sequel
- LONG READ: James Tynion IV's Batman #86 to Solve Gotham's Crime Through Architecture (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who Clip With Stephen Fry Just Aired On Graham Norton (Spoilers)
- "Ip Man 4: The Finale" Trailer Teases The End of the Donnie Yen Martial Arts Saga
- Will Doomsday Clock #12 Bring Back Ma and Pa Kent to Superman? (Spoilers)
LITG five years ago… we weren't getting Doctor Who
And DC was changing the look of Young Justice.
- No Doctor Who Series 12 in 2019
- DC Comics Change Young Justice #1 Cover to Feature the Girls as Well as The Boys
- 'Dune' Updates: Chani Casting Rumors, Roger Deakins Exits
- Is Hawkeye Now Ronin in Avengers: Endgame?
- From Dungeon Making to LEGO Playing: A Chat With Matthew Mercer
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Image Comics founder and Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen.
- John Mundt creator and publisher of The Adventures of Monkey.
- Former Wildstorm/DC Comics editor Jonathan Peterson.
- Tanya Horie, comics colourist for DC Comics.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Godzilla Godzilla Godzilla Godzilla Godzilla Godzilla