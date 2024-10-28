Posted in: Comics | Tagged: greg capullo, newlitg

Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia in The Daily LITG 28th October, 2024

Greg Capullo's deleted comments about FCO Plascencia topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters/

Greg Capullo's deleted comments about FCO Plascencia topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Return of Spider-Man's Marriage

LITG two years ago, Shiny Pokemon

LITG three years ago, Todd McFarlane is The Batman

LITG four years ago, West Wing, Three Jokers and Garth Marenghi

LITG five years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock

And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.

LITG six years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…

And Superman was getting militarized

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino

Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.

comics publisher of New Comics Group. Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.

Karl C. Story , inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.

, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter. OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.

Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

