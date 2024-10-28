Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia in The Daily LITG 28th October, 2024

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: greg capullo, newlitg
Greg Capullo's deleted comments about FCO Plascencia topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Greg Capullo Posts FCO Plascencia Quit Wolverine, Sparks Comics Debate
- SNL Second-Guessing: Show's Political Satire "Bipartisan": Michaels
- Jim Zub Mistaken For Zeb Wells By Enraged Spider-Man Cosplayer
- Chucky Franchise Fans "Will See Your Favorites Again": Don Mancini
- The Question In Space… A First Look At All Along The Watchtower
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Final Fantasy Set
- Victoria Pedretti as Harley Quinn? Dua Lipa as Zatanna? Nope: Gunn
- Fight for the Green with the McFarlane Todd's Mods Swamp Thing Vinyl
- Mike Baron's Badger in 1First Comics' January 2025 Solicits
- Is Alison Sampson The First British Female Comics Writer At Marvel?
- Shudder Pulp Decade: The Emotional Effect Produced by Extreme Fear
- Every Artists Alley Booth At MCM London Con, And Then Some, Over 300
- Jim Zub & Genzoman Create Street Fighter Masters: Elena Comic in 2025
- MCM London Comic Con Day Three in The Daily LITG 27th October, 2024
LITG one year ago, The Return of Spider-Man's Marriage
- Spider-Man's Marriage Is Back At Marvel For Good
- Ultimate Spider-Man – A Power Fantasy For The Married Couple?
- Previewing The Trial Of Cyclops For The Fall And Rise Of X
- Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe Responds To Spider-Marriage News
- Mattel Announces Monster High x The Nightmare Before Christmas Collab
- Packaging Revealed New TMNT x MOTU Collab: The Turtles of Grayskull
- Pamela Lifford Resigns As DC Comics' Big Boss
- Jean Grey, Orchis Mind Control & Hunt for X-Men Sanctuary #XSpoilers
- McFarlane Debuts Mighty Pacific Rim Starter Pack Exclusive 3-Pack
- Now, Kingpin Comes To X-Men, Spider-Man & Avengers Comics (Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man #36 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- A Censored Preview For a Harley Quinn Reunion on The Hunters
- L.B. Cole Channels Archie Romance, Popular Teen-Agers at Auction
- The Long-Running Romance of DC Comics' Secret Hearts, up for Auction
- Dan Slott's Doctor Who Out Early For MCM London Comic Con
- Marvel's Secret Story Romances #1 Sweeps You Away, at Auction
- Checkmate Co-Creator Steve Erwin Dies At The Age Of 60, RIP
- From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con October 2023 To The Other
- Heading To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 27th October 2023
LITG two years ago, Shiny Pokemon
- How To Get Shiny Noibat In Pokemon GO Halloween Event 2022
- Geoff Johns Is Returning To Aquaman, But It's Not How You Thiiiink
- Eight Pages From The New Disney Dynamite Gargoyles' Comic
- How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
- Morgan Red Has The Greatest Mutant Power In The X-Men (XSpoilers)
- Cobra Kai's Samantha LaRusso is the Pink Ranger Thanks to Hasbro
- Oops! DC Comics Released Batman #130 Preview By Mistake (Spoilers)
- The Return of Sublime To Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- DC Spoils Batman #129 Cliffhanger Before We Got A Chance To Read It
- How AXE Judgment Day Will Change Eternals & X-Men Going Forward
- PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies Get Fourth Printings
- Disney Gargoyles Retailer Variant From Dynamite At Baltimore Summit
- Gus Ricca's Iconic Dr. Doom Cover on Dynamic Comics #11, at Auction
- Comics Creators That Black Adam Credited – And Those They Missed Out
- Two Bad Idea Comics, Only 146 Copies Of Each, At Baltimore Comic Con
- Sid Check & Frank Frazetta Pre-Code Horror on Beware, Up for Auctionomic
- Wild River Launches Immortal London Universe For MCM London Comic Con
- L.B. Cole's Death Ship & Other Science Fiction Horror, Up for Auction
- Invisible Man & Soon-To-Be Wife in Seven Seas January 2023 Solicits
LITG three years ago, Todd McFarlane is The Batman
- McFarlane Toys Brings The Batman to Life Once Again with New Figure
- Hasbro Pulse Con Deep Dive: Animated X-Men Marvel Legends
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: So How Soon is "So Soon"?
- Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look
- Read X-Force #24 Before This Week's Inferno #2 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Launches Savage Spider-Man Without Chris Bachalo
- 2+2=5? Tom King, Ed Brubaker and Substack Comics
- Frank Cho's Outrage Sketch Covers From Baltimore Comic Con
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer; Kevin Smith/Trolls
- Orchis Vs X-Men Vs Laws Of Science In Krakoan Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Benjamin Percy & Cory Smith Launch New Ghost Rider Series in 2022
- Image Comics Launches New Retailer Exclusive Cover Promotions
- A Late Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Batman Beat Trial of Magneto
- Legendary Answers Why They Have To Kickstarter The Dune Graphic Novel
- Jeff Lemire Returns To Royal City From Image Comics and Substack
- DC Comics Brings Vampires, Zombies & Batman to Local Comic Shop Day
- More Marvel Comics Lateness From New Mutants #25 To Hulk #1
- Will Mary Jane and Aunt May Contact Mephisto? Amazing Spider-Man #77
- Back To The Bat For Todd McFarlane, The Daily LITG 27th October, 2021
LITG four years ago, West Wing, Three Jokers and Garth Marenghi
- The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
- The Three Jokers #3 Add New Twist To Barbara Gordon's Life (Spoilers)
- The Haunting Of Garth Marenghi's Dark Manor
- Jason Todd Complicated Love Life In Three Jokers #3 and Red Hood #50
- How The Three Jokers Rewrites The Killing Joke (BIG SPOILERS)
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Terminator 2 Sarah & John Connor Set
- Death Metal #7 Second Epilogue Sets Up Something Beyond Future State
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Three Jokers Book 3 – And Punchline – Are Sequels To The Killing Joke
- Iconic Star Wars BTS Photo Becomes Ornament To Make You Cry
- Jerry Bennington, IDW President, Latest To Leave?
- "Be A Hero – Wear A Mask" Justice League In DC Comics This Week
- Does Three Jokers Give Batman Closure Over The Death Of His Parents?
- Beef Bros: Leftist Superhero Comic by Aubrey Sitterson & Tyrell Cannon
- Barbara Gordon Heads To Washington For 2021? (Batgirl #50 Spoilers)
- Mon-El Family History Revealed – Legion Of Super-Heroes #10 Spoilers
- Jaime Hernandez To Publish 40 Years Of Women Wrestling Cartoons
- Jack Kirby In The 31st Century- Legion Of Super-Heroes #10 (Spoilers)
- Which Political Campaigns Did DC Comics Employees Donate To?
- Hack/Slash, Back On Kickstarter With Big Hack Energy-Sized HC Omnibus
LITG five years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock
And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.
- Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
- Gary Frank Has Finished the 47 Page Final Issue of Doomsday Clock #12 – All On Track For December 18th
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- Bruce Lee Gets An 80th-Anniversary Tribute Statue from Blitzway
- Just Chillin' With Apocalypse in Excalibur #1 [Preview]
- "Try and Stay Calm, You're Doing Very Well" – BBC One's Dracula Trailer Drops at MCM London Comic Con
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14 "The Gang Texts" [REVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Thor #1 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein Gets Rather Messy
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 27th October 2019 – "None Of Them Could Top Sales of Marauders #1"
- "Rick and Morty": Was Chris Jericho's World Title Stolen via Portal Gun?
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 3 Announced by Hasbro
- Historical Funko Pop Artists, Presidents and Icons Are Coming Soon
- Okay, So I Just Bought a Page of Doomsday Clock at MCM London Comic Con
- Martin Scorsese Expands on His Comments Regarding Marvel Films
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki Arrested on Assault, Public Intox [Review]
- "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Episode IV – A New Retweet Hope [REVIEW]
- "Good Omens": Neil Gaiman Loved Your Netflix Petition to Cancel Show
- "Supergirl": Kara's Villains Are Hiding "In Plain Sight" [PREVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Scarlet Witch Vs The Vision in Tarot #1 by Alan Davis and Paul Renaud
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz From Marvel in January
LITG six years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…
And Superman was getting militarized
- Old Man Logan Finale May Feature the Worst Thing Wolverine's Ever Done
- Clark Kent Joins the Navy SEALs In Superman: Year One
- Hunter Killer is Far Better than You've Been Told [Review]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Freak Out Over New Found Item
- Frank Miller vs AnemoneTea at MCM London Comic Con 2018
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino
- Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.
- Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.
- Karl C. Story, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.
- OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.
- Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
