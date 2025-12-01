Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, supergirl

Supergirl And Her Horse Lover In The Daily LITG, 1st December 2025

Supergirl And Her Horse Lover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Supergirl And Her Horse Lover dominates Bleeding Cool's most-read stories yet again in December 2025.

Catch up with the top trending comic, TV, and movie news from the past day and the last seven years.

Relive highlights from Lying In The Gutters, spotlighting Supergirl, DC, Wonder Woman, and more.

Key anniversaries, comic industry birthdays, and must-read story throwbacks fill out the daily roundup.

Supergirl And Her Horse Lover and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, A Highlander reboot

LITG two years ago, Something Something Grant Morrison Something

LITG three years ago, The Fourteenth Doctor

LITG four years ago, That San Diego Comic-Con Cosplay Gallery

LITG five years ago, I Am Not Starfire

Overwhelmingly all anyone wanted to read and talk about was Mandy Koriand'r.

LITG six years ago, John Byrne was going red.

And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.

LITG seven years ago… Stan Lee got tributes

And Russia was pirating Doomsday Clock early.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Frank Tieri, comic book writer

comic book writer Comics journalist Bill Watters

David Ocampo, comic book colourist

comic book colourist Deadstar publishing comics creator, David Clifford

Political cartoonist, Remi Bellocq

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

