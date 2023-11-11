Posted in: Comics | Tagged: harrogate, newlitg, thought bubble

Waking Up In Harrogate For The Daily LITG, 11th November 2023

I awake in Harrogate. Thought Bubble begins in half an hour. Now, the weekend begins. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters...

Article Summary Live from Harrogate, kicking off Thought Bubble weekend festivities.

Dive into yesterday's most-read stories covering comics, TV, and more.

Take a sneak peek at what was hot at Thought Bubble a year ago today.

Don't miss the chance—sign up for the Lying In The Gutters mailing list.

I awake in Harrogate. Thought Bubble begins in half an hour. Last night at Major Tom's and then the Majestic was stellar. Now, the weekend begins. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

John Reppion, comic book writer, 2000AD, Judge Dredd, Damsels, Albion, Savage Tales, Wild Girl, Sherlock Holmes.

comic book writer, 2000AD, Judge Dredd, Damsels, Albion, Savage Tales, Wild Girl, Sherlock Holmes. Belladonna artist, Clint Hilinski

Steve Ekstrom, comic book writer.

comic book writer. Starchild comics creator James A. Owen

Jim Stenstrum , writer for Creepy, Eerie, 1984 and Vampirella

, writer for Creepy, Eerie, 1984 and Vampirella DC Comics mocker Khaver Siddiqi

Susan F. Daigle-Leach, comic book colourist and letterer.

comic book colourist and letterer. Comic book reviewer Jimi Longmuir

Valia Kapadai, artist at Lar Lar Lar Comics

