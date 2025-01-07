Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, nine inch nails

Nine Inch Nail in Tron: Ares in The Daily LITG, 7th of January, 2025

Nine Inch Nail in Tron: Ares made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Nine Inch Nails tops Bleeding Cool with Tron: Ares OST reveal.

Trent Reznor shares insights on scoring new Tron film.

Catch up with yesterday's hottest Bleeding Cool stories.

Nine Inch Nail in Tron: Ares made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Tron: Ares and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Jack Kirby's Machine Man Owned By DC

LITG two years ago, Hulk smashed

LITG three years ago, Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan

LITG four years ago, America and The King In Black

LITG five years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

LITG six years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch

And Cobra Kai was casting.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

John Riordan, creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver.

creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver. Stan Konopka , writer of Rejected.

, writer of Rejected. Wilson Ramos Jr, colourist, letterer, and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics.

colourist, letterer, and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics. Dave Baker, comics self-publisher.

comics self-publisher. Howard Wong, writer on Grunts and After The Cape.

writer on Grunts and After The Cape. Nick Macari, writer of Ned Kelly and Soul Mates.

