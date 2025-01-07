Posted in: Movies | Tagged: ,

Nine Inch Nail in Tron: Ares in The Daily LITG, 7th of January, 2025

Nine Inch Nail in Tron: Ares made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday.

Nine Inch Nail in Tron: Ares made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

TRON: Ares Director Joachim Rønning On Nine Inch Nails's OST
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Music group Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Tron: Ares and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. TRON: Ares – Trent Reznor Explains Why They Are Scoring As NIN
  2. Doctor Who: Is The Doctor Still The Doctor? Steven Moffadt on Key Theme
  3. Doctor Who: The Retconned Road to Sacha Dhawan's Chaotic Master
  4. Paul Rabin Gets Major Amazing Spider-Man Moment On Free Comic Book Day
  5. Another Armless Event In Transformers #16 Spoiler Variant (Spoilers)
  6. Sliders: Jerry O'Connell Pitches Reboot Starting Point After Season 2 
  7. The True Cost To Comic Book Stores Of Free Comic Book Day 2025
  8. How Thomas Wayne's Life Differed in Absolute Batman #4 (Spoilers)
  9. Ten More Bleeding Cool Scoops Of 2024
  10. Omnibus Watch: Jim Lee X-Men, 'Nam & Something Is Killing The Children

LITG one year ago, Jack Kirby's Machine Man Owned By DC

Jack Kirby's Machine Man Owned By DC- Daily LITG, 6th of January 2024
Machine Man
  1. DC Comics Have Told Marvel That They Own Machine Man
  2. Will DC Introduce a Justice Gang Instead of a Justice League in 2024?
  3. Marvel Comics Tried To Get Jim Lee To Take Over X-Men, After Krakoa
  4. Gail Simone Writing X-Men After Krakoan Age For Free Comic Book Day
  5. Ravensburger Announces Two New Disney Villainous Releases For 2024
  6. DC Only Has A Decade Left Of Batman And Superman Ownership
  7. FOX "News" Proves It Doesn't Know "Star Trek" in 10 Words or Less
  8. The Man Who Laughs, The Joker's Film Inspiration, Is Now Public Domain
  9. Marvel Publishes Jonathan Hickman's House Of X In Chronological Order
  10. Amanda Waller To Try And Kill A Million Americans (Spoilers)
  11. The Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 Victor Zsasz Digital Token
  12. A Double Page Spread From TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution #1
  13. Scott Hoffman of Scissor Sisters Cuts His Comic Off With Wag #5
  14. PrintWatch: Fall Of X, Void Rivals, Animal Pound, Godzilla And More
  15. Greg Capullo's Wolverine in The Daily LITG 5th January 2024

LITG two years ago, Hulk smashed

Hulk
Hulk
  1. Marvel Cancels Hulk Comic After 14 Issues
  2. Frankie's Comics, Specialising In Variant Covers, Declares Bankruptcy
  3. The Fantastic Four Gets A Very Different Look For The Thing As Well 
  4. New Details Emerge About Dwayne Johnson's Alleged DC Powerplay
  5. Marvel To Launch "Grootfall" In April
  6. Norman Reedus &  Jon Bernthal on What Howard Stern Has Against Reedus
  7. Marvel Gives Krakoa An Even Earlier Origin Than Before (XSpoilers)
  8. Cable Makes His Biggest Nineties Reference Ever
  9. Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay in TikTok Video
  10. Who Has A Place At The New DC Table? New Rumblings Emerge
  11. PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies Start To Get Fifth Printings
  12. Joel Pollack Retires, Big Planet Comics In Maryland Changes Hands
  13. Iran Closes France Embassy Wing Over New Charlie Hebdo Cartoons
  14. PrintWatch: Batman #131, Timeless #1 & More Get Second Prints
  15. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for January 2023
  16. Killing Off Living Characters in Ghosts- Daily LITG, January 5th 2023

LITG three years ago, Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan

Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
Star Wars
  1. Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
  2. Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
  3. Staged Returns as David Tennant & Michael Sheen "Panic In" 2022
  4. The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Why 90s Flash Failed; Season 8 Teaser
  5. The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar
  6. McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Spawn Figure is Coming in 2022
  7. Inferno #4 Is Even More Like Terminator Than We Thought (Spoilers)
  8. Hasbro Reveals Repackage Re-Release of Prototype Armor Boba Fett
  9. Marvel Unlimited Leaked Many January & February Comics Last Night
  10. Beavis and Butt-Head Need to Get Back Into Shape Before 2022 Return
  11. Shang-Chi Gets Another Family Member (Shang-Chi #7 Spoilers)
  12. Graphic Novel Preview: The Man Who Shot Chris Kyle: An American Legend
  13. Bad Idea Releases Ryan Bodenheim's Spark Digitally For Free, Today
  14. Barbaric's Michael Moreci & Nathan Gooden Have New 2022 Vault Comic
  15. Doc Ock, Amazing Corporate Raider in Amazing Spider-Man #84 (Spoilers)
  16. How Jim Lee's X-Men Inspired James Tynion IV's Final Batman Run
  17. A Fear Of Feilong In Today's X-Men #6 (Spoilers)
  18. Five Nights At Freddy's In The Daily LITG, 5th January 2022

LITG four years ago, America and The King In Black

America and The King In Black - The Daily LITG, 7th January 2021
LITG: The King In Black

  1. Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
  2. The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
  3. The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
  4. Who Needs Community Day? Shiny Snivy Is Live In Pokémon GO
  5. Pokémon GO Guide To Genesect's Different Drives
  6. Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
  7. WWE Botches Ending of Raw as Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre
  8. Marvel Has Officially Rebooted The Eternals (Spoilers)
  9. Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
  10. Dave Bautista Reacts to Pro-Trump Terrorists Invading U.S. Capitol
  11. Peach Momoko's Demon Days X-Men Begins in The King In Black #4
  12. Tessa Thompson-Based Valkyrie Takes Her First Marvel Kiss
  13. More Printings For King In Black, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic
  14. Why Miles Morales Reveals His Secret Identity As Spider-Man, Again
  15. Is Professor X A War Criminal? (Hellions, Juggernaut, X-Factor)
  16. Marvel Comics Pays Tribute To Former Publisher, Mike Hobson
  17. Miles Morales' Father Changes His Name From Jefferson Davis
  18. British Comic Shops – Delays, Diamond, Lockdown Until March?

LITG five years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

  1. "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
  2. DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
  3. "Dracula" Reveals Episode 3 Superpower: Jumping the Shark [REVIEW]
  4. Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
  5. "Golden Globes": Watch Ricky Gervais' "Last", Nuclear Monologue [Video]
  6. Superboy-Prime Returns In Shazam #13 – Time to Start Reality-Punching Doomsday Clock and DC Rebirth?
  7. Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Spyfall Part Two – Time To Rewrite The Time Lords? (Spoilers)
  8. Mary Jane Dons the Spider-Man Costume in Amazing Mary Jane #4 [Preview]
  9. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
  10. "The Walking Dead": There's "Badass" – Then There's "Maggie Badass"

LITG six years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch

And Cobra Kai was casting.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • John Riordan, creator of William Blake, Taxi Driver.
  • Stan Konopka, writer of Rejected.
  • Wilson Ramos Jr, colourist, letterer, and self-publisher under the banner Section 8 Comics.
  • Dave Baker, comics self-publisher.
  • Howard Wong, writer on Grunts and After The Cape.
  • Nick Macari, writer of Ned Kelly and Soul Mates.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

