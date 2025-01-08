Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, trent reznor
Trent Reznor and Tron: Ares in The Daily LITG, 8th of January, 2025
Trent Reznor and Tron: Ares made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Trent Reznor and Tron: Ares made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
Trent Reznor, Tron: Ares and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- TRON: Ares – Trent Reznor Explains Why They Are Scoring As NIN
- When Joe Casey Planned To Give Original X-Men New Superhero Identities
- TRON: Ares -A New HQ Image Has Been Released
- Tom Brevoort Saw X-Force As "The Krakoa Mossad" In His X-Men Plans
- Is The Doctor Still The Doctor? The Daily LITG, 6th of January, 2025
- Doctor Who: Is The Doctor Still The Doctor? Steven Moffat on Key Theme
- Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 1: "You Aren't E-Rank, Are You?" Review
- My Arcade Reveals GameStation Retro With Capcom & Bandai Namco
- Wolf Man: Universal Are Dummies And Posted The Transformation Scene
- Mr. Freeze Brings An Exclusive Icy Black Light Figure to McFarlane
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Diamond Comics Gives Retailers Reasons For Distribution Delays
- Surprise Comic In Stores Tomorrow, Radiant Black: The Story So Far
- Jamie Smart, First Ever "Creative Of The Fair" For London Book Fair
- Another Ten More Of The Biggest Bleeding Cool Scoops Of 2024
- Mariah-Rose Marie Auctions Rights to Go Back & Get It for Six Figures
- Emily Tetri's Upcoming Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Small Magics
- Nine Inch Nail in Tron: Ares in The Daily LITG, 7th of January, 2025
LITG one year ago, Machine Man Owned By DC
- DC Comics Have Told Marvel That They Own Machine Man
- Star Trek: William Shatner Not Sounding Optimistic About Kirk's Future
- Batman: Ed Brubaker on "Caped Crusader" Being Different From BTAS
- Scott Snyder On The First Panel Of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns
- DC Reckons They Own Machine Man In The Daily LITG, 7th of January 2024
- Ravensburger Announces Two New Disney Villainous Releases For 2024
- Adam Copeland Sank to New Lows on AEW Collision Last Night
- Wesley Dodds: The Sandman Sees His Future In The JSA (Spoilers)
- Sgt Steel Comes To Beast World To Back Up Amanda Waller (Spoilers)
- Rise of the Powers of X #1 Preview: X-Tinction Event Looms
- The Outsiders Get Inside Batman's Head, Literally (Spoilers)
- The Sinister Sons Get A Family To Fight For (Green Lantern Spoilers)
LITG two years ago, Too Fat For Star Trek
- Star Trek: Rhodes Told She Was "Wrong Physical Type" for Enterprise
- 1923 Episode 4 "War and the Turquoise Tide" Preview Released
- Fox News Attacks DC Comics Over Pregnant Joker
- Wednesday: Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton Series Gets Season 2 Green Light
- Avengers: War Across Time #1 Preview: Hank Pym's Kink Revealed
- Kim Rhodes "Too Fat" For Star Trek- The Daily LITG, January 7th, 2023
- Dwayne Johnson Appears To Address Failed DC Powerplay: "Guts To Fail"
- "Forging The Future One Hero At A Time" Will Be Dawn Of DC's Strapline
- How DC Comics' Lazarus Planet Affects The World
- Two More Comic Stores Closed, Two More Opened Last Month
- Ogden Whitney & Gardner Fox's Skyman in Big Shot Comics, at Auction
- Future Comics' Disney Dictator from Saturn, Up for Auction
- Lady Luck Gets Her Own Series in a Smash Comics Takeover, at Auction
- Gender Queer Continues Making Headlines Across The USA Over Book Bans
- Valkyrie's First Appearances in Air Fighters Comics, Up for Auction
- Exclusive Superman #1 For Retailers Who Ask Josh Williamson Questions
- Jay Hosler's Cushi, A Graphic Novel About Ants, From HarperAlley
LITG three years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who
- How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Was Set Up By Steven Moffat
- Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers
- CGC Asks Bad Idea To Stop Selling The Slabbed Invisible Comics
- Will Mary Jane Wearing The Black Cat's Costume Be A Regular Thing?
- Saturday Night Live: Ingraham's Response As Bad As We Needed It To Be
- The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Wants Everyone (But His Mom) Watching
- Anyone Notice Peacemaker's Opening Dance Number Is Space Invaders?
- The CIA X-Desk to Wakandan Mutantphobia in X-Men Krakoan Comics Today
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – The Last Time We'll See This Team
- Superman & Lois Season 2: Tyler Hoechlin Talks That [SPOILER] Twist
- Ryan Parrott & Evgeny Bornyakov's Dead Day Booms on eBay After TV Deal
- Art Spiegelman's Maus Back In Bestseller Charts After Classroom Ban
- Preview Of Justin Mason's Artwork for Spider-Punk #1 In April
- PrintWatch: Second Prints From Cowboy Bebop To Catwoman
- Marvel Objects To POW Entertainment Trademark For 'True Believer'
- DC Gives Away Tribal Tattoos For Wonder Woman's Trial of the Amazons
- Dan Watters Adapts David Bowie's The Man Who Fell To Earth As A Comic
- The God Of Hammers In The Daily LITG 27th January 2022
LITG four years ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones
- American Gods: Neil Gaiman On Anansi/S03; Orlando Jones Responds
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Drops Some Serious Season 6 Looks
- Who Gets Knullified In Today's King In Black Crossovers? (Spoilers)
- Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Funko Fair TV Reveals – Bewitched, Frasier, and Happy Days
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
- Law & Order: OC – Christopher Meloni Says They're Working On It
- The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield
- Staged Series 2 Episode 3: Simon Pegg & Nick Frost Torture Tennant!
- The Mandalorian: McMahon Believes Series Helped Sasha Banks Improve
- Comicsgate Figure Quits Republican Vice Chair After QAnon Gaffe
- CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1
- PrintingWatch: We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Fifth Print
- Comic Writer Trashes Recap Pages; Top Industry Designer Responds
- Smear Campaign Has Already Begun For X-Men Election
- Strange Attractors Returns In April From It's Alive
- Lex Luthor Guide To Being A Colonial Dictator, In Future State
- Is BRZRKR Keanu Reeves' Way Of Playing Wolverine?
- Where Does The Magistrate Get Its Wonderful Toys In DC Future State?
- How Did Bruce Wayne Survive His Death In DC Future State??
- The Full Candidate List For X-Men Vote From Tonight (UPDATE)
LITG five years ago – we had a new Doctor
And DC Comics was getting later
- Doctor… Who? Five Possible Theories (Spoilers)
- The Flash #750 Will Be LATE – As Will a Few Other DC Comics
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Fugitive Of The Judoon (Massive #Spoilers)
- Funko Brings To Life More Pop Icons in their Newest Reveal
- Dan DiDio Shows Off His Package In Metal Men #4
- Marvel Omnibuses For Late 2020/21 – From Absolute Carnage to Donny Cates' Cosmic Universe
- The First 25 Hot Comics Of 2020
- "The Walking Dead" S10: We Almost Missed Negan in Whisperers Mask
- Atari Announces Video Game-Themed Arati Hotel In The Works
- Next "Secret Lair" Drop: "Year of the Rat"! – "Magic: The Gathering"
LITG six years ago – Blizzard slashed
And when Marvel Comics were still publishing Punisher.
- Blizzard Randomly Slashed Prices on Overwatch Permanently
- Next Week's Punisher #7 Exposes the Size of Frank Castle's Penis (Spoilers)
- Uncanny X-Men Annual #1 is Marvel's Apology to Cyclops Fans [X-ual Healing 1-23-19]
- Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
- Doctor Who, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fashion Crossover
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jason Aaron, co-creator of Scalped, writer on The Avengers.
- Hunt Emerson, creator on Outrageous Tales From the Old Testament, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Thunderdogs and The Beano.
- Todd Klein, legendary comic book letterer.
- Tony Harris, co-creator of Ex Machina and War Heroes, artist on Starman.
- Dærick Gröss Sr. creator of Murcielaga She-Bat
- Matt Spatola, writer of The Venger: Dead Man Rising
