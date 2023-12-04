Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comics shop, Mystery Retailer, newllitg

A Mystery Comic Shop in The Daily LITG 4th of December, 2023

More comic shop industry problems to be posed and to be solved by our Mystery Retailer inyesterday's Bleeding Cool with more to come,

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Heading To Hoenn Pokemon Go Mega Raid

LITG two years ago, Cobra Hacks GI Joe HasLab Skystriker

LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty & Sabrina

LITG four years ago, Scott Snyder was working with Doomsday Clock

And Funko was getting festive.

LITG five years ago… Rocketeer Was No More

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Rafael Albuquerque, Batman artist and co-creator of American Vampire.

Batman artist and co-creator of American Vampire. Bambos Georgiou , editor, writer, artist, inker, colourist, letterer for Marvel UK and co-founder of Aces Weekly.

, editor, writer, artist, inker, colourist, letterer for Marvel UK and co-founder of Aces Weekly. Michael McClain of M Studios Publishing

of M Studios Publishing Dennis Yee, penciller of Seadragon and Elvira: House Of Mystery

penciller of Seadragon and Elvira: House Of Mystery Geoff Isherwood , artist on Silver Surfer, Conan the Barbarian, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange as well as creator of LINCOLN-16.

, artist on Silver Surfer, Conan the Barbarian, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange as well as creator of LINCOLN-16. Ashley Holt, creator of Bedbugs.

