It's a Kind of Magik in The Daily LITG 3rd of December, 2023

Illyana Rasputin, Magik, to get a major X-Men role going forward... which is surprising for all sorts of reasons on Bleeding Cool this week.

Illyana Rasputin, Magik, to get a major X-Men role going forward… which is surprising for all sorts of reasons. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Magik Moments

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book creator of Battle Chasers and game designer Joe Madureira.

Tony Panaccio , comics journalist and digital innovator.

, comics journalist and digital innovator. Digital comics creator Mike Saenz of Shatter, Iron Man, and Donna Matrix.

of Shatter, Iron Man, and Donna Matrix. Leonard Dworkins , strip artist on Skyroads, and Buck Rogers.

, strip artist on Skyroads, and Buck Rogers. Comics professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Carol Tilley.

Don Simpson, creator of Megaton Man.

