Boxing Helena Wolverine in the Daily LITG 1st of February 2024

It's all about Boxing Helena Wolverine at the hands of the Sabreteeth on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Will we get an action figure or statue?

At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Boxing Helena Wolverine tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Rick & Morty

LITG two years ago, Joe Rogan Wanted To Do Something

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer

LITG four years ago – My Hero Academia had a Heroes Rising

And Bruce and Barbara were at it again.

LITG five years ago – Wheel Of Time was spinning

And Wally West was dying again.

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Love And Rockets creator Gilbert Hernandez.

Ron Frenz, artist of The Amazing Spider-Man, co-creator of Spider-Girl and the New Warriors.

artist of The Amazing Spider-Man, co-creator of Spider-Girl and the New Warriors. Diana Schutz, Dark Horse editor, retired.

Dark Horse editor, retired. Comics journalist Pedro Bouça.

Comics journalist Matt Adler.

Boxing Helena Wolverine

