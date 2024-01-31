Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Beast, john cassaday, newlitg

John Cassaday's Beast Makes Bank in the Daily LITG, 31st January 2024

John Cassaday's Beast may have caused initial outrage, but is now making bank. Welcome to the new economy at Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary John Cassaday's controversial Beast artwork is now a hit, securing sales.

Daily LITG round-up covers the latest in comics, TV, games, and more.

Top comics stories include X-Force cover art and Marvel's 2099 launch.

Look back at past LITG topics like Rick & Morty and David Tennant's Doctor Who.

John Cassaday's Beast may have caused initial outrage, but is now making bank. Welcome to the new economy. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

John Cassaday's Beast tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Rick & Morty

LITG two years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG three years ago, Sneasels And Superman – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG four years ago – Baby Yoda crashed Sideshow

And My Hero Academia had a Heroes Rising

LITG five years ago – Wally West Wasn't Dead

And Justice League looked ahead

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Henry Barajas, DOO of Top Cow

DOO of Top Cow Grant Morrison , writer of Luda, We3, Arkham Asylum, Invisibles, The Filth, New X-Men, Happy, Zenith, St Swithins Day, Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Seven Soldiers, Wonder Woman Earth One, Batman RIP, All Star Superman.

, writer of Luda, We3, Arkham Asylum, Invisibles, The Filth, New X-Men, Happy, Zenith, St Swithins Day, Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Seven Soldiers, Wonder Woman Earth One, Batman RIP, All Star Superman. Jonathan Baylis , writer of So Buttons.

, writer of So Buttons. Former 2000AD editor, Jonathan Oliver.

Paty Cockrum, Marvel production designer, founder of the Dave & Paty Cockrum Scholarship.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

John Cassaday's BeastJohn Cassaday's Beast John Cassaday's Beast John Cassaday's Beast

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!