Diamond Comic Distributors More Than Doubles Its Shipping Prices

Exactly who is still ordering through Diamond Comic Distributors right now, we don't know. This is the company, bought by Sparkle Pop/Ad Populum that is separate from both Diamond UK and Diamond Comic Distributors Inc, which is the debtor body in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy that is currently trying to be allowed to sell off the millions of dollars of product is has on consignment, owned by hundred of publishers.

So it is the Ad Populum-bought version of Diamond that is still trying to act like a proper distributor. And it is in that context that they sent out a missive to their remaining retailers. But it was not good news.

"Important Update: Change in Freight Costs. Dear Diamond Customer: We are reaching out to inform you of an upcoming adjustment to our freight charges. Effective Monday, August 4, these charges will increase from 3% to 6.5%. This change reflects the rising transportation and logistics expenses across the industry. We remain committed to providing you with the highest level of service and transparency, and this adjustment will help us maintain the quality and reliability you expect from us.We appreciate your continued partnership and understanding. If you have any questions or would like to discuss how this change may affect your account, please don't hesitate to contact Diamond's Retailer Services Department. Thank you for your continued support."

Although this was sent from Diamond Comic Distributors, they don't say what planet they are on. Because to jump from 3% of cost to 6.5% overnight seems insane. Especially in a world where Penguin Random House provides free shipping on everything. And while, yes, there have been plenty of pressures on printing, shipping and distribution this year, nothing seems to have been different in, say, the last month. One must ask, after all that has transpired this year, who is still ordering from Diamond, what and why? This smacks of Diamond not just shooting itself in the foot, but the foot of a leg that has already been amputated.

