Dungeons & Dragons & Saturdays in The Daily LITG, 16th December 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Dungeons & Dragons & Saturday Mornings

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Robin Tells Batman About Bernard

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG two years ago, Topless Batman

LITG three years ago… DC were cancelling collections

And Orlando Jones was still getting fired from American Gods.

LITG four years ago… we had Roy Thomas vs Neal Adams

And Poison Ivy was getting cancelled.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Leonardo Manco , artist on Hellblazer, Hellstorm and Deathlok.

, artist on Hellblazer, Hellstorm and Deathlok. Joe Infurnari, comic creator on The Bunker and Evolution.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.