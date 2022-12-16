Dungeons & Dragons & Saturdays in The Daily LITG, 16th December 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures 
Dungeons & Dragons & Saturday Mornings in The Daily LITG, 16th December 2022

LITG: Dungeons & Dragons & Saturday Mornings

  1. After 40 Years, Dungeons & Dragons Saturday Morning Adventure Returns
  2. The Return Of DC/Vertigo House Of Secrets – Just Not From DC 
  3. Greg Capullo Jumps To Marvel Comics For New Project
  4. When Your $250 DC Comics Joker & Harley Statue Is Missing Harley Quinn
  5. The X-Cellent Returns to Marvel for 5 More Issues in March
  6. Action Lab Issues Statement Against Princeless Comic Creators
  7. James Gunn Writing Superman Film; Henry Cavill Out; DCU Slate Done
  8. C.B. Cebulski Has Advice For Asian Comic Creators Looking To Marvel
  9. Forge Vs Ultron is Going to Happen Now, Isn't It? (Dark Web XSpoilers)
  10. Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses "Extremely Toxic Male Set"

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Robin Tells Batman About BernardBatman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)

  1. Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)
  2. Mutant Brexit And Wolverine's Love Life in Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
  3. Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio Says A Whole Lot with Only 5 Words
  4. Kyurem Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021
  5. The Man Who Ordered 7000 Copies Of The Killing Joke For His One Shop
  6. Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
  7. Knights Of X and X-Force Teasers For X-Men's Destiny Of X
  8. It's Hulk Vs The Authority In The Hulk #2, Today
  9. Legends of Tomorrow: Caity Lotz Wraps; Series Close to Season 7 Wrap
  10. Ben Reilly And Miles Morales Continue Clash Over Spider-Man Trademark

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG two years ago, Topless Batman

Batman Gets A New Partner In March 2021 (Spoilers)
Credit: DC
  1. NECA Starts 12 Days of Downloads with Godzilla Visual Figure Guide
  2. Batman Gets A New Partner In March 2021 (Spoilers)
  3. Saturday Night Live Gets Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton Approvals
  4. Transformers Mighty Devastator Gets Re-Release From Hasbro
  5. Lois Lane Reveals Freaky Source Of Superman's Power In Superman #28
  6. DC Comics Suffers More Print Problems With Dark Multiverse: Crisis
  7. The Walking Dead's Michonne Returns For Solid Blood #17 (Spoilers)
  8. Tommy Dreamer Explains Why WWE Sent Keith Lee Back to Wrestling School
  9. Was Leaving The Nevers the Price Joss Whedon Paid for Justice League?
  10. Jessie & James Return To Pokémon GO With Shadow Scyther & Pinsir
  11. Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru Create Thor & Loki: Double Trouble
  12. Classic Action Comics Story Up For Auction At ComicConnect
  13. Rob Liefeld to Reboot Archie Comics' Mighty Crusaders in 2021
  14. Flakes From Action Comics #1, Up For Auction Today
  15. Restored Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.8 Spider-Man Up For Auction
  16. CoupleofKooks Draws New Critical Role Comic, The Tales of Exandria
  17. DC Publish Crime Syndicate Comic In March 2021
  18. Is Rorschach #3 A Sequel To Watchmen – Or To Kick-Ass? (Spoilers)
  19. DC Comics Publish Ongoing Joker Series With Punchline For March 2021
  20. Archie Comics' $200 To Create Your Own Comic Book
  21. The Cast Of Generations: Shattered – And When They Debuted

LITG three years ago… DC were cancelling collections

And Orlando Jones was still getting fired from American Gods.

  1. DC Cancelled Collections – Absolute Fables, John Byrne's Man Of Steel Omnibus, Golden Age Batman and Road To Legion
  2. "American Gods": Orlando Jones on Firing; Ricky Whittle Posts Response
  3. Professor Xavier's Grossest Move Yet in X-Force #4 [Preview]
  4. HBO DC Comics Adaptation Fuelling Watchmen, Sandman and Green Lantern Bookstore Sales?
  5. X-Men and Spider-Man Get Later and Later From Marvel Comics
  6. Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
  7. Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
  8. "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Ship… Safe?
  9. "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
  10. "American Gods" star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]

LITG four years ago… we had Roy Thomas vs Neal Adams

And Poison Ivy was getting cancelled.

  1. 'Neal Adams Is Full Of Crap' – Roy Thomas Refutes Claims About the Kree/Skrull War
  2. Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
  3. Recoloured Poison Ivy Cover From Heroes In Crisis #7 Solicitations
  4. DC Pulls Heroes in Crisis Poison Ivy Death Cover at Tom King's Request
  5. Of Course, Reed Richards is to Blame… Next Week's Marvel Knights 20th #4

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Leonardo Manco, artist on Hellblazer, Hellstorm and Deathlok.
  • Joe Infurnari, comic creator on The Bunker and Evolution.

