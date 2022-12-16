Dungeons & Dragons & Saturdays in The Daily LITG, 16th December 2022
The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: Dungeons & Dragons & Saturday Mornings
- After 40 Years, Dungeons & Dragons Saturday Morning Adventure Returns
- The Return Of DC/Vertigo House Of Secrets – Just Not From DC
- Greg Capullo Jumps To Marvel Comics For New Project
- When Your $250 DC Comics Joker & Harley Statue Is Missing Harley Quinn
- The X-Cellent Returns to Marvel for 5 More Issues in March
- Action Lab Issues Statement Against Princeless Comic Creators
- James Gunn Writing Superman Film; Henry Cavill Out; DCU Slate Done
- C.B. Cebulski Has Advice For Asian Comic Creators Looking To Marvel
- Forge Vs Ultron is Going to Happen Now, Isn't It? (Dark Web XSpoilers)
- Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses "Extremely Toxic Male Set"
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Book of Slaughter #1: BOOM! Unveils First Look at Upcoming One-Shot
- Yoe Books Partners with Dark Horse Comics for New Books in 2023
- 30th Anniversary of Star Trek Deep Space Nine Gets A Dog Of War Comic
- TMNT and Usagi Yojimbo Crossover Again in New Series from Stan Sakai
- Hairball: Kindt, Jenkins, & Jenkins Launch Purrfect New Horror Comic
- Jacob Edgar & Jordi Perez's Rocketman & Rocketgirl From Dynamite
- Tom DeFalco & Jae Lee Launch EY3K0N Anthology- Airdrop Free NFT Passes
- Reginald Hudlin Creating New Original Comics for AWA in 2023
- Normie Osborn Goes Full Goblin in New Trailer for Red Goblin #1
- CAFU is the New Venom Artist Starting with Venom #17 in March
- Thanos' Creator Jim Starlin Creates New Sci-Fi Comic, Order & Outrage
- Dejah Thoris Comic Set Thousand Years Before John Carter Came To Mars
- Lurker: Circus Sanguis To Expand Wild River's Immortal London Universe
- After 40 Years, Dungeons & Dragons Saturday Morning Adventures Returns
- Angoulême Festival Heavily Criticised Over Bastien Vivès Exhibition
- A Geeky Memory Of Victor Lewis-Smith, RIP
- Greg Capullo to Marvel in The Daily LITG, 15th December 2022
LITG one year ago, Robin Tells Batman About Bernard
- Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)
- Mutant Brexit And Wolverine's Love Life in Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
- Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio Says A Whole Lot with Only 5 Words
- Kyurem Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021
- The Man Who Ordered 7000 Copies Of The Killing Joke For His One Shop
- Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
- Knights Of X and X-Force Teasers For X-Men's Destiny Of X
- It's Hulk Vs The Authority In The Hulk #2, Today
- Legends of Tomorrow: Caity Lotz Wraps; Series Close to Season 7 Wrap
- Ben Reilly And Miles Morales Continue Clash Over Spider-Man Trademark
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Only You, And Maybe Dark Horse Comics, Can Prevent Forest Fires
- Lumberjanes Co-Creator Plans Queer YA Take on Legend of Sleepy Hollow
- Dark Horse Announces TPB Collections of Critical Role Comics
- Marvel Announces New Carnage Ongoing by Ram V & Francesco Manna
- The Nice House on the Lake Returns in March for 2nd Act
- DC League of Super-Pets Gets Tie-In Graphic Novel for Kids
- Tom King and David Marquez Launch Batman: Killing Time in March
- Trial of the Amazons Crossover Kicks Off at DC in March
- Batman Meets Hush In Issue #608, On Auction At ComicConnect
- Batman: Beyond the White Knight by Sean Murphy Launches in March
- Todd McFarlane's First Batman Cover Graded & Up For Auction
- Catwoman's Tribute To Classic Show Lost On Auction At ComicConnect
- Shelterbelts – a Mennonite Graphic Novel by Jonathan Dyck
- Blades Of Furry Webtoon Comic To Become A Graphic Novel In 2023
- Why The People: The Case For Democracy by Beka Feathers & Ally Shwed
- Morbius On Cover Of Gil Kane IDW Amazing Spider-Man Artisan Edition
- The Creep Moves From Dark Horse To Image Comics?
- Ghost Cage: A New Image Series From Nick Dragotta & Caleb Goellner
- Best Of 2000 AD Rescheduled For Autumn 2022
- From Magmar To Magneto in The Daily LITG, 15th December 2021
LITG two years ago, Topless Batman
- NECA Starts 12 Days of Downloads with Godzilla Visual Figure Guide
- Batman Gets A New Partner In March 2021 (Spoilers)
- Saturday Night Live Gets Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton Approvals
- Transformers Mighty Devastator Gets Re-Release From Hasbro
- Lois Lane Reveals Freaky Source Of Superman's Power In Superman #28
- DC Comics Suffers More Print Problems With Dark Multiverse: Crisis
- The Walking Dead's Michonne Returns For Solid Blood #17 (Spoilers)
- Tommy Dreamer Explains Why WWE Sent Keith Lee Back to Wrestling School
- Was Leaving The Nevers the Price Joss Whedon Paid for Justice League?
- Jessie & James Return To Pokémon GO With Shadow Scyther & Pinsir
- Mariko Tamaki and Gurihiru Create Thor & Loki: Double Trouble
- Classic Action Comics Story Up For Auction At ComicConnect
- Rob Liefeld to Reboot Archie Comics' Mighty Crusaders in 2021
- Flakes From Action Comics #1, Up For Auction Today
- Restored Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.8 Spider-Man Up For Auction
- CoupleofKooks Draws New Critical Role Comic, The Tales of Exandria
- DC Publish Crime Syndicate Comic In March 2021
- Is Rorschach #3 A Sequel To Watchmen – Or To Kick-Ass? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Publish Ongoing Joker Series With Punchline For March 2021
- Archie Comics' $200 To Create Your Own Comic Book
- The Cast Of Generations: Shattered – And When They Debuted
LITG three years ago… DC were cancelling collections
And Orlando Jones was still getting fired from American Gods.
- DC Cancelled Collections – Absolute Fables, John Byrne's Man Of Steel Omnibus, Golden Age Batman and Road To Legion
- "American Gods": Orlando Jones on Firing; Ricky Whittle Posts Response
- Professor Xavier's Grossest Move Yet in X-Force #4 [Preview]
- HBO DC Comics Adaptation Fuelling Watchmen, Sandman and Green Lantern Bookstore Sales?
- X-Men and Spider-Man Get Later and Later From Marvel Comics
- Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
- Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Ship… Safe?
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
- "American Gods" star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]
LITG four years ago… we had Roy Thomas vs Neal Adams
And Poison Ivy was getting cancelled.
- 'Neal Adams Is Full Of Crap' – Roy Thomas Refutes Claims About the Kree/Skrull War
- Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
- Recoloured Poison Ivy Cover From Heroes In Crisis #7 Solicitations
- DC Pulls Heroes in Crisis Poison Ivy Death Cover at Tom King's Request
- Of Course, Reed Richards is to Blame… Next Week's Marvel Knights 20th #4
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Leonardo Manco, artist on Hellblazer, Hellstorm and Deathlok.
- Joe Infurnari, comic creator on The Bunker and Evolution.
