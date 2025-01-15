Posted in: Comics | Tagged: eric kripke, newlitg
Eric Kripke on LA Fires in The Daily LITG, 15th of January 2025
Eric Kripke on LA Fires made the top of Bleeding Cool's traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Eric Kripke on LA Fires and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Supernatural/The Boys: Eric Kripke Posts Heartbreaking LA Fires Update
- Bosch, Lincoln Lawyer Creator Michael Connelly Addresses LA Wildfires
- Diamond Comic Distributors Declares Bankruptcy
- How Much Does Diamond Owe? Comic Book Folk React To Bankruptcy News
- Two and a Half Men: Cryer, Sheen "Don't Have a Relationship Anymore"
- Guy Gardner Has Been Doing His Own Research Into Green Lantern History
- Wolf Man: Universal Are Still Dummies, Featurette Spotlights The Wolf
- Absolute Zero In Absolute Batman #7-8, And Absolute Joker In #13-14
- How Much Is Superman Responsible For Major Disaster? Spoilers
- It's Lori Lemaris Time All Of A Sudden! (World's Finest #35 Spoilers)
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Black Lightning #3 Sees Josiah Power Go Full Professor X
- Diamond UK States That They Are "A Profitable And Stable Business"
- Josiah Power in The Power Company: Recharged from DC Comics in April
- Mimi Pond's Do Admit: Making Sense Of The Mitford Sisters
- One World Under Doom Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 14th of January 2025
LITG, one year ago, Miami Dolphins
- How NFL, Peacock Fumbled Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins Stream
- Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Has Sold Copies For $45 Already
- Make Room for Hasbro's New Ghostbusters Squash & Squeeze Slimer
- 86 Shots Of Cosplay From MegaCon Live London 2024
- Francine Grillo, Marvel & DC Comics Employee For 28 Years, Has Died
- Ironheart: Will Marvel Studios Go "Batgirl" Route? We Have Concerns
- Archie Andrews To Be A Serious Superhero From Archie Comics in 2024
- Walter Koenig & Patricia Tallman in Claudia Christian's Dark Legacies
- Ultimate Spider-Man Dominates Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of 2024
- Image Comics Sends Twice As Many Ghost Machine #1 As Shops Ordered
- Back To MegaCon Live London in the Daily LITG, 14th January 2024
LITG two years ago, the 5G Files began
- The 5G Files
- Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton #1 Preview: Batman Needs a New Hat
- Dan DiDio's Big Red 5G Reset Button: The 5G Files Chapter Sixteen
- The Death Of Batman And Superman: The 5G Files Chapter Fifteen
- Superman & Batman Vs The DC Universe: The 5G Files Chapter Fourteen
- Superman Vs Superman: The 5G Files Chapter Thirteen
- A New Justice Alliance For DC Comics: The 5G Files Chapter Eleven
- Marvel's Sins Of Sinister Checklist & Solicitations For April 2023
- Ann Nocenti Returns To Marvel With Storm Solo Series in May
- Batman On Trial For Murder: The 5G Files Chapter Twelve
- Heroic Comics #1 Featuring Bill Everett's Hydroman, Up for Auction
- The 5G Files Fill Up The Daily LITG, 14th January 2023
LITG three years ago, The Witcher And Twitter
- The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?
- Predator Lawsuit Is Over, Disney Settles Copyright Claim
- Batman Year Two Deluxe McFarlane Toys Figures Return this Friday
- Geoff Johns Returns To DC Comics For Flashpoint Beyond Event
- Yes, Marvel Comics Knows Disney Has Settled The Predator Lawsuit
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Update on Jerry's Health
- Rumors Over More Fantastic Four Adjacent Characters in Black Panther 2
- Rumors About The Number Of Cameos In Doctor Strange 2
- Saturday Morning X-Men '92 Does House Of X And Krakoa
- Zachary Levi Talks Chuck Return: "Close to Making Something Happen"
- First Vault of Horror in EC's War Against Crime #10, Up for Auction
- An Incredibly Rare CGC 10.0 Hard Boiled #1, Up for Auction
- Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3 Is 5 Months Late, And More DC Lateness
- X-Men Bound Volume Of Issues 1-15 On Auction At Heritage
- PrintWatch: Devil's Reign, Thor & Jim Lee's X-Men Get Second Prints
- Boris Johnson, The Sun Newspaper, Partygate and James Slack
- Doctor Who Comics In 2022 To Star The Fugitive Doctor
- Incredible Hulk Annual #1 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage
- Peter Tomasi Talks To Keith Champagne About Daybreak On Kickstarter
- Mike Zeck Confirms He Was Not Seller Of $3.3 Million Spider-Man Art
- Rick And Morty And Jerry in The Daily LITG, 14th January 2022
LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista's Manatee
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee.
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Offers Detail on Post-Time Jump Betty
- Ray Fisher Confirms The Flash Exit and Walter Hamada Allegations
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Wave 2 of Their New Gold Label Series
- Julie Strain, Heavy Metal Queen of B-Movies, Has Died
- Chris Evans Nearing a Deal to Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Marvel Comics Revives Darkhawk With Original Creators In April
- American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
- The Walking Dead Looks Back on Andrea's Two Very Different Journeys
- Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden Expand "Outerverse" Continuity
- Batman #1 CGC 9.4 Goes for Record $2.22 Million at Heritage Auctions
- Multiple Printings From Dark Horse, Boom, Image, Marvel, Scout, Vault
- Captain America Comics 1 CGC 8.5 Heads For Record Territory at Auction
- DC Comics To Publish Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1 in March
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Variant Sells for $285
- Nominees For 2020 Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics
- Steve Ditko Original Art From Doctor Strange, Hawk & Dove For Auction
- Metropolis Gallery Presents The Batman Art of Sean Gordon Murphy
- Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Is Boom Studios Biggest Ordered Comic Ever
- Maria Llovet's Luna #1 Orders Higher Than Heartbeat AND Faithless
- Scotland Comic Shops Full Lockdown – No Curbside/Click And Collect?
- Where Is The Sideshow Spider-Man and Mary Jane Maquette? Is It Wet?
LITG five years ago, Punisher Skull Used For QAnon Recruitment
And when Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news
- Marvel's Punisher Skull Now Used For QAnon Recruitment
- "Crisis" Management: The Flash Met [SPOILER] – Snyder Cut Soon?
- DC Unclassified: When The Founder Of DC Comics Proposed Using a Bat-Man Army to Win World War II
- "This Is Us" S04 "Light and Shs": New Cadowhapters, Surprises [Preview]
- Nightcrawler Gets a Giant-Size X-Men Issue from Jonathan Hickman and Alan Davis in April
- "Highlander" TV Series Star Stan Kirsch (Richie) Passes Away, Age 51
- Taskmaster Gets His Own Series in April… and All He Had to Do Was Murder Maria Hill
- "Wynonna Earp" S04: Emily Andras Shares Episode #401 Title, Writer
- Marvel Sends New Mutants Comics Back to Print After Trailer Drops
- "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
LITG six years ago, Blizzard was under fraud investigation.
And Orville was losing cast.
- Activision Blizzard Reportedly Under Investigation for Fraud
- Bad News 'The Orville' Fans- Yes, [SPOILER] Has Exited Fox Series
- Channel 4 Takes Rick And Morty From Netflix in the UK, Will Air and Stream Season 4 Exclusively
- Batman/Flash Heroes In Crisis Crossover Now Called 'The Price' – And Who Killed Robin Anyway?
- Marvel's Age Of X-Man and a Brief History Of Utopian/Dystopian Sexuality (Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Scott Snyder, writer of American Vampire, Witches, Nocterra, We Have Demons, Clear, Night Of The Ghoul and AD.
- Norman Felchle, artist on Spider-Man, Darkhold, Action Comics, Batman, Resident Evil, WildC.A.T.S. Adventures.
- Stephen Robson, publisher of Ponent Mon and owner of all things Fanfare.
- Lee Duhig, Chief creative officer at Antarctic Press.
- Jacq Cohen, Director of Marketing, Publicity, and Promotions at Fantagraphics Books.
