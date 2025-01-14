Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

One World Under Doom Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 14th of January 2025

One World Under Doom Spoilers made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

One World Under Doom Spoilers made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

What One World Under Doom Will Do To The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
One World Under Doom #2

One World Under Doom Spoilers and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Big Spoilers for One World Under Doom, Coming From Marvel Comics
  2. Absolute Zero In Absolute Batman #7-8, And Absolute Joker In #13-14
  3. Adventure Time Returns In April 2025
  4. My Arcade Announces Atari Edition of Gamestation Retro
  5. The Flash: Someone Please Introduce Andy Muschietti to The Arrowverse?
  6. Ashley Arden, The Glowing Woman From Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Geiger
  7. Doctor Who: A Look Back at Peter Capaldi's Underrated 12th Doctor Run
  8. DC Comics New Gods Orion Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 
  9. Bosch, Lincoln Lawyer Creator Michael Connelly Addresses LA Wildfires
  10. No, Weapon X-Men Is Not Part Of One World Under Doom

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG, one year ago, NFL before MegaCon Live

From One Side Of MegaCon Live London 2024 To The Other
MegaCon Live London 2024
  1. How NFL, Peacock Fumbled Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins Stream
  2. Sure, Jo Koy Wasn't Funny, But The Golden Globes Was The Real Joke 
  3. The Real Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Figures Revealed by Hasbro
  4. Fall & Rise Of The House & Powers Of X Marvel Solicits For April 2024
  5. Ultimate Spider-Man Dominates Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of 2024
  6. It's Morphin' Time with RSVLTS First Ever Power Rangers Collection
  7. Alien: Why Noah Hawley Isn't Using Prometheus, "Covenant" Backstory
  8. When Your Mark Brooks X-Men Connecting Covers Don't Quite… Connect
  9. Big Batgossip About Batman, Joker, Red Hood And Red Mask (Spoilers) 
  10. Ravensburger Announces Two New Disney Villainous Releases For 2024 
  11. From One Side Of MegaCon Live London 2024 To The Other
  12. In Praise Of Jim Valentino As He's In Hospital With Pneumonia
  13. Walter Koenig & Patricia Tallman in Claudia Christian's Dark Legacies
  14. Image Comics Sends Twice As Many Ghost Machine #1 As Shops Ordered
  15. Space Western Comics: Cowboys vs. Aliens, Commies, Dinosaurs And…
  16. Our First Look Inside The Pages Of ThunderCats #1

LITG two yeara ago, the 5G Files beganThe 5G Files Begin in the Daily LITG, the 13th of January, 2023

  1. The 5G Files
  2. How DC Comics Planned To Ruin Batman: The 5G Files Chapter One
  3. How Superman Destroyed The Justice League: The 5G Files Chapter Two
  4. Neverending Battle Of The New Superman: The 5G Files Chapter Seven
  5. Clark Kent, Superman's Retirement In Africa: The 5G Files Chapter Six
  6. Bruce Wayne Retired from Batman to England: The 5G Files Chapter Eight
  7. Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland's Attorney Issues Statement
  8. A New Justice Alliance For DC Comics: The 5G Files Chapter Eleven 
  9. Batman V Robin &; Damian Wayne Vs Luke Fox: The 5G Files Chapter Nine
  10. DC's Plans For The Last Days of Batman: The 5G Files Chapter Five
  11. Superman/Batman Team in UK's Super Adventure Comic #55, at Auction
  12. Batman On Trial For Murder: The 5G Files Chapter Twelve
  13. Tamara Fox Would Have Been The New Robin: The 5G Files Chapter Ten
  14. Cheapskate Appeal To Kill The Police In Nemesis Reloaded (Spoilers)
  15. Peach Momoko Wriites & Draws Darth Vader: Black, White & Red
  16. PrintWatch: Night Club & Godkiller Get Second, Rogue State Gets Third
  17. The 5G Files Begin in the Daily LITG, the 13th of January, 2023

LITG three years ago, How Sick Is Jerry Of Rick And Morty

rick and morty
LITG Image: Screencap
  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Update on Jerry's Health
  2. The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?
  3. Marvel Comics Relaunches Amazing Spider-Man #1 In April 2022
  4. Marvel Shows How Spider-Man No Way Home Spell Works In Practice
  5. Batman Year Two Deluxe McFarlane Toys Figures Return this Friday
  6. What Did Peter Parker Do That Was So Bad, For Spider-Man Relaunch?
  7. DC Comics Cancels Joelle Jones' Wonder Girl Early With #7
  8. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Storyboard Preview Is A Heartbreaker
  9. Predator Lawsuit Is Over, Disney Settles Copyright Claim
  10. Doctor Who: John Barrowman's Interesting Response to Return Request
  11. X-Men Hellfire Gala 2022 Will Just Be A One-Shot
  12. Secret Wars #8 Spider-Man Black Costume/Venom Art Hits Record $3.36M
  13. If At First You Don't Succeed… The Fox Returns at Archie in May
  14. Rob Liefeld Changes Mind Again Over Launching Superheroes Via NFT
  15. Action Comics #1 CGC 6.0 Rocket Copy Sells for $3,180,000
  16. Melissa Etheridge & Z2 Collaborate On Heartstrings Graphic Novel
  17. Jim Starlin Rampaging Hulk #4 Original Cover Painting At Auction
  18. Wolverine's Co-Creator Recreates First Appearance Hulk #181 Cover
  19. DC Comics Graphic Novels – Hero Collector April 2022 Solicits
  20. Dave Cockrum X-Men #107 Original Art Cover $100,000 At Auction So Far
  21. The Illustrated Windows Of London's Gosh Comics, January 2022
  22. Jack Kirby's Only Conan For Marvel, Original Artwork At Auction
  23. Vault Comics Tease A New Cullen Bunn Comic For 2022
  24. Judge Dredd @ 45 Exhibition At London's Cartoon Museum Next Week
  25. How Sick Is Jerry Of Rick And Morty? Daily LITG, 13th January 2022

LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista's Manatee

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning.

  1. Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
  2. "Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon
  3. American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
  4. True Blood: Anna Paquin Shares Thoughts on HBO's Upcoming Reboot
  5. Julie Strain, Heavy Metal Queen of B-Movies, Has Died
  6. Ray Fisher Confirms The Flash Exit and Walter Hamada Allegations
  7. McFarlane Toys Unveils Wave 2 of Their New Gold Label Series
  8. Radiant Black To Kick Off Image Comics' Superhero Universe
  9. Scarlet Witch, The Great Pretender in The Marvel Universe, Today
  10. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
  11. Jack Kirby's Son: Captain America is the Antithesis of Donald Trump
  12. Tapas Launches Tapastry, the Tapas Creator Community
  13. Amazing Fantasy #15 Signed By Stan Lee and Steve Ditko At Auction
  14. Savage Dragon Recreates The Punisher As A Serial Killer
  15. Redemption Exclusive: AWA Studios' Upshot Studios Show Variant Covers
  16. The Brazilian Wonder Woman Yara Flor And Her Gods in DC Future State
  17. So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway? Marauders #17 Spoilers
  18. Rise (Not Much) The Demon Etrigan, DC Future State Justice League Dark
  19. Who Wants To Be Carnage In The King In Black Today? (Big Spoilers)
  20. DC Future State Teen Titans Hits $15 on eBay, Swamp Thing $13 + More
  21. How Brexit Affects Marvel Comics Today, In The Union #2
  22. Diamond Trucking DC Books To Lunar Distribution
  23. More DC Future State Second Prints – Teen Titans, Flash, Superwoman
  24. Did Shirley MacLaine's 1955 Batwoman Inspire Kathy Kane?

LITG five years ago, AJ And The Queen was too much

And Evangelion was back

  1. "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
  2. Evangelion Returns Once Again with New Bandai Figure
  3. "The Last Of Us Part II" Director Makes A Promise To Fans
  4. Let's Take a Look at McFarlane Toys New DC Multiverse Superman Figure
  5. Julie Strain's Health Worsens, Tributes Paid
  6. DC Unclassified: When The Founder Of DC Comics Proposed Using a Bat-Man Army to Win World War II
  7. "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Has A Missing Feature In The Collector's Edition
  8. Leah Williams and David Baldeón Resurrect X-Factor at Marvel in April
  9. "The Expanse" S04: In Space, Everyone Can Still Hear You Screw Up
  10. "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home" – Kurt Fuller Confirms Woody's Return

LITG six years ago, Walmarts lost their DC displays

And Blizzard was under fraud investigation

  1. What Walmarts Do When They Have Lost Their Exclusive DC Comics Display Units
  2. Activision Blizzard Reportedly Under Investigation for Fraud
  3. Games Workshop Released the Most Hilarious Dice Ever (REVIEW)
  4. Iron Man is the Newest Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Figure
  5. BC Toy Spotting: Marvel Legends, WWE, Transformers, Captain Marvel, and More!

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comics artist on Klarion, Suicide Squad, Iron Man and GutsvilleFrazer Irving.
  • Comics journalist and cosplayer Will Romine.
  • Marc Borstel, artist on Weapon-X, Lady Death, The Last Warring Angel and Demon Hunters.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

