Magik, The X-Men Gathering in The Daily LITG 2nd of December, 2023

Illyana Rasputin, Magik, to get a major X-Men role going forward... which is surprising for all sorts of reasons. More on that later today.

Article Summary Magik ascends to a major X-Men role post-Krakoa in Blue Moon.

Discover the most-read Bleeding Cool stories featuring Magik.

Explore comic updates from Batman #140 leaks to Avengers Inc. drama.

Flashback to past LITGs: Wesley Snipes’ The Exiled and SDCC cosplay.

LITG one year ago, Wesley Snipes Was Exiled

LITG two years ago, San Diego Cosplay

LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty & Alex Ross

Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.

LITG four years ago, DC was not fazed by Chhina

And Pulp was coming from Brubaker and Phillips.

LITG five years ago… comic stores got a lesson.

And resurrection was just starting to be a thing in the Xbooks.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book creator, outrager and Emmy Award-winner Frank Cho.

Dennis Barger, comic book retailer and outrager.

comic book retailer and outrager. Comics reviewer Elayne Weschler-Chaput

Alex Sinclair , comics colourist.

, comics colourist. Comics podcaster John Siuntres.

