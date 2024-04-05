Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, IDW | Tagged: idw, newlitg

Major Redundancies At IDW in The Daily LITG 5th of April 2024

Redundancies at IDW topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, and there is still at least one more I am told.

Redundancies at IDW in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Arthur Adams , creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby

, creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby Renee Witterstaetter, comic book agent/manager

comic book agent/manager Tim Perkins, comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more

comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more G. Scott Tomlin, CEO of Comics Dungeon

CEO of Comics Dungeon Anthony Taylor, Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate

Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate Burt Colt, writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe

writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe R.G. Llarena, editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine

editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine Mark Poulton, EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer,

EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer, Iain Laurie, artist of And Then Emily Was Gone and Sink

