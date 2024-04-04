Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, orchis
The Final Days Of X-Men Vs Orchis in The Daily LITG 4th of April 2024
Final Days Of X-Men in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Final Days Of X-Men Vs Orchis As Wolverine & Black Panther Go Beserk
- Hip Hop Family Tree Creator Ed Piskor Dies, Aged 41
- Christopher Priest Remembers M. D. "Doc" Bright
- DC Comics Ask What If… Jason Todd Had Lived For Four More Issues?
- Ed Piskor's Passing in The Daily LITG, 3rd April, 2024
- The Full Slate Of April 2024 Content For Pokemon GO
- Thor Reads The Next Issue Of Thor, In Immortal Thor #9 (Spoilers)
- Bobbie Chase Retires From Comics, To Write Tell-All Book About Marvel
- IHOP Partners With SEGA On New Sonic The Hedgehog Menu
- Jim Viscardi Quits ComicBook To Be An Image Comics Vice President
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Far Cry: Cull The Herd is Tokyopop's Free Comic Book Day Title
- Hero Trade Bad Idea WonderCon Giveaway Comic Sells For $250 On eBay
- Space Ghost #1 FOC Preview: Grim and Gritty Reboot
- Latest From Scout Comics, Creators & Investors On Handling Bad Press
- This Weekend's Free Detective Comics #27 Selling For $30 On eBay
- Blood Hunt Starts Properly In Today's Doctor Strange #14 (Spoilers)
LITG one year ago, Michael B Jordan Behind Creed Sequel
- Michael B Jordan Behind Creed Sequel Set 10 Years After Creed III
- Is This The Uncanny Spider-Man? Fall Of X Fallout
- RuneScape To Launch Fort Forinthry: Unwelcome Guests Next Week
- Is This Marvel Confirming The Death Of Mary Jane Watson?
- Flash #796 Sets Up Something Big For #800 (Spoilers)
- Secret Invasion Key Art Confirms June 21st Debut: Who Do You Trust?
- The First Trailer For Blue Beetle Is Officially Here And It Slaps
- The Orville: Stop Dragging Your (Mouse) Feet on Show's Fate, Disney
- DC Comics Will Show Jon Kent A Zack Snyder Superman (Spoilers)
- Why The Comic Shop In Extraordinary Is Closed
- Printwatch: Spider-Boy First Appearance Sells Out, Goes For Seconds
- Dan DeCarlo Covers Marvel's Millie the Model, Up for Auction
- Poison Ivy Goes The Way Of Star Trek: Discovery (Spoilers)
- Marvel Digital Toilet Paper – The April Fool That Wasn't
- When Jim Zub Was Going To Turn Down Writing Dungeons & Dragons
LITG two years ago, Goodbye Jerry
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Superman & Lois EP Teases Supergirl/Arrowverse "Answer" This Season
- Willow To Be The New Vampire Slayer From April
- Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
- Kevin Smith Gets Emotional Discussing Bruce Willis: WonderCon 2022
- Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Introduces Sebastian Sanger- No Joke!
- Saturday Night Live Goes Rock While Please Don't Destroy Goes Goth
- Moon Knight Coming to Hasbro as They Debut New Marvel Legends
- Captain Carter to Gunslinger Spawn, WonderCon 2022 Cosplay Day 1
- Funko Reveals New Pride Collection Pops Featuring DC Comics
- Biggest Golden Age Comic: Mighty Mouse Adventure Stories, at Auction
- A Rare Look at Pulp Icon's Early Doc Savage Comics, Up for Auction
- Mike Sekowsky's Obscure Atomic Age Hero Captain Flash, Up for Auction
- Rarest Issue of the Most Obscure DC Comic "It's Game Time", at Auction
- Crush & Lobo, Cheer Up! Love & Pompoms Win GLAAD Award for Comics
- Captain Marvel and More in the Elusive Fawcett Giants, Up for Auction
- Amazing Spider-Man #93 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- This Week's Batman Beyond Quotes Will Smith At The Oscars (Spoilers)
- Seven New Comic Stores Open Across USA in MI, TX, FL, AL, NY, OH & IN
- Maddie Frost Auctioned Rights To Her First Graphic Novel, Wombats!
- Dan Of Green Gables Graphic Novel by Rey Terciero & Claudia Aguirre
- Gene Luen Yang Writing Clash Of Clans Comics For 2023
- Amazing Spider-Man Gossip in The Daily LITG, April 3rd 2022
LITG three years ago, WWE, Locke & Key, DC
- Smackdown Results: Logan Paul Turns Heel First Night in WWE
- Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
- Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
- Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards
- DC Comics' First Omnibus, Deluxe, Compendiums, Collections For 2022
- Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
- Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today
- Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1
- The Boys: Erin Moriarty Extends Homelander S03 Finger He Deserves
- Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?
- Avengers #500 Double Splash Page By David Finch At Auction
- One Of The Rarest Star Wars Clone Wars Covers On Auction At Heritage
- Quantum & Woody Cover by MD Bright Currently Under $100 at Auction
- One Of The Joker's Creepiest Covers On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
- Claudia Gray's Superman: House of El Sequel – The Enemy Delusion
- Daredevil #1 Original Artwork Page Sells For $288,000 At Auction
- Dave Gibbons' Full Challengers Of The Unknown Original Art At Auction
- When Tom King Sold An Unpublished Black Knight Story To Marvel
- Kay D's New Graphic Novel, Home For Horrors, Sold To Antheneum
- Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon – The Daily LITG, 3rd of April 2021
LITG four years ago, more comic stores closed.
And the direct market was not saved.
- "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
- More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
- Marvel Pauses Work On Comics, Including Black Widow and Taskmaster
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The "Super Mario" Remasters Will Likely Debut in One Package
- "Psych": James Roday, Dulé Hill Announce "Psych-tacular Binge-A-Thon"
- Bandai Announces Japanese Exclusive Gundam are Coming to the US
- "Cyberpunk 2077" Goes Deluxe with Added Motorbike from Pure Arts
- Juan Giménez, Co-Creator of The Metabarons, Dies Aged 76
LITG five years ago – Major X was a thing
And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.
- That Ending of Immortal Hulk #16 Explained (Major Spoilers)
- A Major Change Happens to Cyclops in Uncanny X-Men #15 (Spoilers)
- Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
- Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
- Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Lance Fensterman, President of Global ReedPOP, organiser of NYCC, C2E2, ECCC, MCM and more
- John Wooley, comics historian
- Bob Rozakis, DC writer, editor, co-creator of Duela Dent, Mister E and 'Mazing Man.
- Dave Johnson, artist on Red Son, cover artist for 100 Bullets
- Heather Antos, comic editor for Valiant
