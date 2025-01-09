Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Paul Rabin
Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin in The Daily LITG, 9th of January 2025
The latest twists and turns in the Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson/Paul Rabin Spider-Man storyline made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic.
Man, I don't know how Gail Simone does it. Anyway, the latest twists and turns in the Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson/Paul Rabin Spider-Man storyline made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Paul Rabin and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker, Paul Rabin and Dylan Brock (Spoilers)
- Why Bruce Wayne Got So Big in Absolute Batman #4 (Spoilers)
- Mark Millar And John Romita Jr On A "Hugely Controversial" New Comic
- TRON: Ares -A New HQ Image Has Been Released
- Daredevil, Kingpin, Matt/Karen Featured in New "Born Again" Images
- Uncanny X-Men #8 Cover Promise Does Not Appear Inside The Pages Again
- Aquaman #1 Now In The Very Centre Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)
- X-Men Days Of Past And Futures In Today's X-Titles (XSpoilers)
- TRON: Ares – Trent Reznor Explains Why They Are Scoring As NIN
- Reacher Season 3 Teaser Confirms Official Trailer Drop This Wednesday
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Mark Millar's Nemesis Forever to be Published by Dark Horse Comics
- Deaths Of Aunt May, Mary Jane & Spider-Boy in Amazing Spider-Man #65
- Trent Reznor and Tron: Ares in The Daily LITG, 8th of January, 2025
LITG one year ago, Sting Wrestling
- Sting Wrestled His Last Match in Charlotte Last Night, Betraying WWE
- Jim Steranko Is Looking To Make America Great Again
- DC Comics Have Told Marvel That They Own Machine Man
- Adam Copeland Sank to New Lows on AEW Collision Last Night
- Ravensburger Announces Two New Disney Villainous Releases For 2024
- Transformers #4 Spoiler Variant Hits eBay, Fully Revealed At $80
- Star Trek: William Shatner Not Sounding Optimistic About Kirk's Future
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson Enters Dungeons & Dragons Universe (VIDEO)
- Wolverine #41 Preview: Sabretooth War Breaks Out
- DC Reckons They Own Machine Man In The Daily LITG, 7th of January 2024
- IDW & Paramount Renew Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles License For 40th
- Comic Book Creator Ramona Fradon Retires, Aged 97
- Jock Enjoyed A Real Rotring Christmas Miracle This Year
- Yen Press Announces 9 New Books for June 2024 Lineup
- Adult Graphic Novel Sales In Bookstores Down 22.4% In 2023
- China's Ministry of National Security Turns To Propaganda Manga
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Kevin Eastman Covers Gets Second Volume
- IDW Puts Wally Wood's EC Stories Artist's Edition Back Into Print
- Mo Machine Man, Mo Problems in The Daily LITG, 8th of January 2024
LITG two years ago, 1923 Episode 4
- 1923 Episode 4 "War and the Turquoise Tide" Preview Released
- Doctor Who: RTD Shares More Return Details, Drops 3-Word Ep. 2 Tease
- Star Trek: Rhodes Told She Was "Wrong Physical Type" for Enterprise
- Fox News Attacks DC Comics Over Pregnant Joker
- No, It's Not Todd McFarlane's Mother Bidding On Spawn #1 At Auction
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In January 2023
- Kim Rhodes "Too Fat" For Star Trek- The Daily LITG, January 7th, 2023
- How DC Comics' Lazarus Planet Affects The World
- Eli Roth Is Finally Going To Make Thanksgiving Into Full-Length Film
- The Spider-Man/Doctor Octopus Marriage Cover That Marvel Never Used
- Harvey Kurtzman's Comic Book Debut in Tip Top Comics #36, at Auction
- Spark Man, a Static Electricity-Powered Superhero, Up for Auction
- Eric Powell's The Goon Under The Spotlight for 2023
- Remembering Valiant Entertainment's Golden Ages
- NY State Legislature on Marvel Tales "Brutality, Violence", at Auction
LITG three years ago, Black Krrsantan Hits eBay
- Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
- Walter Simonson Asks Why His Art Is On Cover Of John Byrne Omnibus
- Brandon Routh Felt "Respected" During Legends of Tomorrow Return
- The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Ming-Na Wen on #SaveAgentsofSHIELD Campaign
- When Jonathan Hickman Wrote Everything That Was Wrong With X-Men
- The Krakoan X-Men Books Jonathan Hickman Never Got To Launch
- Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
- Every DC Comic Out Next Week is a Batman Comic
- Hulk Gets A Knull From Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley In Hulk #6
- Comic Book Workers United Union Clarifies Image Comics Election Win
- PrintWatch: Miracleman, Punisher, Hulk, Venom, Black Bags, Last Ronin
- Christian Ward Joins Jonathan Hickman On 3W3M Substack
- How Marvel Comics First Overtook DC Comics In 1972
- 20th Century Black Cartoons Bootsie and Breezy Back In Print
- The Wrong Earth: Fame & Fortune by Mark Russell & Michael Montenat
- Battle Action Special: Ennis, O'Neill lead Anthology's Return
- Walter Simonson Asks Why His Art Is On Cover Of John Byrne Omnibus
- Comic Book Workers United Is Now America's First Comic Book Union
- Dennis Hopeless & Víctor Ibáñez Have New Vault Comic For 2022
- Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan Still In The Daily LITG, 7th January 2022
LITG four years ago, Donald Trump Is The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
- Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
- Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
- Yanick Paquette On Leaving DC Comics
- The Boys Season 3: So Guess What Jack Quaid Is Heading Off to Film?
- New Species Frillish To Debut In Pokémon GO's GO Battle League
- The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
- Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, White Costume Confirmed
- Jeff Lemire Has Two DC Black Label Comics, One With Doug Mahnke
- The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
- Punisher Skull Spotted Multiple Times On Capitol Rioters And Police
- Comic Book Star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Ted Cruz to Resign
- A Red Choice for Amazing Spider-Man #55 Second Printing
- Separated At Birth – Star Wars, Doctor Doom and Salvador Larocca
- Jeff Lemire – Black Hammer Reborn, Mazebook and Madame Dragonfly
- Star Wars Blindness To Sentient Rights In Star Wars #10 (Spoilers)
- How The Force Looks To Keeve Trennis – Star Wars The High Republic #1
- Jeff Lemire Comics – Gabriel Walta, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino
- What If Jim Morrison Didn't Die? Graphic Novel Lays Out Conspiracy
LITG five years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3
And big DC Gossip was dropping.
- "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
- DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
- 5G and the New DC Timeline Will First Be Seen in the First Three Months of 2020?
- Sean Gordon Murphy and Blake Northcott on Catwoman for DC Comics in 2020
- 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
- SPOILERS: Donny Cates Writes the Justice League in Thor #2
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
- Could Apple or Amazon Buy Disney or Netflix in 2020?
- DC Launches Credit Card Line So You Can Afford Outrageously-Priced Comics
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
LITG six years ago, John Byrne wouldn't let Marvel publish his X-Men.
And Immortal Hulk blew up in comic book stores.
- John Byrne Won't Let Marvel Publish His X-Men Fan-Fic Comic, Elsewhen
- Immortal Hulk Still Outselling Batman
- "NCIS" Pauley Perrette "Not Coming Back;" Cites Mark Harmon as Reason
- Incredible Hulk Suicide Page Pulled by Marvel From Print Edition of Last Call
- Now Retailer Dennis Barger Banned From Diamond Events
- The First 5 Pages of Blade Runner 2019 #1 – Like Tears In The Rain…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joe Pruett, CCO/Publisher of AfterShock Comics.
- James Pruett, Publisher of Scout Comics.
- Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe and Army of Darkness – and the Kickstartered, unmade and appropriately titled Untold Tales Of The Comic Industry documentary.
- Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor
- Jim Stewart, creator of Ganjaman.
- David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.
- Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.
- Ciarán Marcantonio, EIC of Black Sheep Comics
- Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.
- Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus..
