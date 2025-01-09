Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Paul Rabin

Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin in The Daily LITG, 9th of January 2025

The latest twists and turns in the Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson/Paul Rabin Spider-Man storyline made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic.

Man, I don't know how Gail Simone does it. Anyway, the latest twists and turns in the Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson/Paul Rabin Spider-Man storyline made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Paul Rabin and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Sting Wrestling

LITG two years ago, 1923 Episode 4

LITG three years ago, Black Krrsantan Hits eBay

LITG four years ago, Donald Trump Is The Walking Dead

LITG five years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

LITG six years ago, John Byrne wouldn't let Marvel publish his X-Men.

And Immortal Hulk blew up in comic book stores.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joe Pruett , CCO/Publisher of AfterShock Comics.

, CCO/Publisher of AfterShock Comics. James Pruett , Publisher of Scout Comics.

, Publisher of Scout Comics. Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe and Army of Darkness – and the Kickstartered, unmade and appropriately titled Untold Tales Of The Comic Industry documentary.

writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe and Army of Darkness – and the Kickstartered, unmade and appropriately titled Untold Tales Of The Comic Industry documentary. Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor

Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor Jim Stewart , creator of Ganjaman.

, creator of Ganjaman. David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.

founder of Disney Comics. Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.

creator of Dilbert. Ciarán Marcantonio , EIC of Black Sheep Comics

, EIC of Black Sheep Comics Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.

creator of Chopper. Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus..

