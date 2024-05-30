Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, printing

Only One Printing of DC/Marvel in The Daily LITG, 30th of May, 2024

Only One Printing of the DC/Marvel Crossovers in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Image Comics' Switch To Lunar

LITG two years ago, Disney Unveils New Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Lightsabers

LITG three years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago – Yellow Hulk

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but it was all about the speculator and collector sales of a certain IDW Avengers comic book featuring the first appearance of the Yellow Hulk. Or the second. Which everyone has forgotten now.

LITG five years ago – Following Tom King

A year ago, our favourite to follow Tom King on Batman was Tom Taylor and our second was James Tynion IV. Didn't work out too bad. Anyone put some money on it?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike W. Barr , writer of Batman, Star Trek and Maze Agency

, writer of Batman, Star Trek and Maze Agency Kevin Eastman, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

