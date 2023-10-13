Posted in: Comics | Tagged: keith giffen, newlitg

Remembering Keith Giffen in The Daily LITG, 13th of October, 2023

Keith Giffen died on Monday but left a final joke for friends, family and fans. And with NYCC going on, he remained the central thought.

Keith Giffen died on Monday. But he left a final joke for his friends, family and fans. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Keith Giffen's Last Laugh

LITG one year ago, Buffer Zone

LITG two years ago, Star Wars: The Hidden Empire

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

LITG four years ago, the DC Timeline was already falling apart

And Rise Of Skywalker was coming.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan DiDio , former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut.

, former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut. Marvel and DC editor Margaret Clark , of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek

, of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek Bob Ingersoll, lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance.

lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance. John K Mulder, editor/publisher of MulderComics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

