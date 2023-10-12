Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: keith giffen, newlitg
Keith Giffen Gets The Last Laugh in the Daily LITG, 12th October, 2023
Keith Giffen died on Monday. But left a final joke for his friends, family and fans for last night, just before New York Comic-Con kicks off.
Keith Giffen died on Monday. But he left a final joke for his friends, family and fans.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Keith Giffen's Last Laugh
- Keith Giffen, Co-Creator Of Rocket Raccoon & Lobo, Has Died, Aged 70
- Marvel Comics Replies To Letter About Spider-Man's Marriage
- The DC Comics Pitch That Saw Conner Kent, Superboy as a Trans Woman
- Evil Peter Parker Does to Paul What All Spider-Man Readers Want Him To
- This Action Comics #1057 Story Would Have Led to Superboy Being Trans
- Wolverine & X-Men Red Bring out The Big Weapons Today #XSpoilers
- South Park: Joining the Panderverse Set for Paramount This October
- Hasbro Debuts G1 The Transformers: The Movie Perceptor Figure
- Becky Lynch, Tegan Nox Prove AEW No Match for WWE in Raw Title Bout
- Doctor Octopus' Comics Origin Rewritten to Match Spider-Man 2 Movie
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Tom Hardy Joins Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri & Ryan Smallman for Arcbound
- Aub Driver Joins IDW As Their New Director of Marketing
- Oni Press Launches Five Creator Owned Comics As ONI 2024
- Dynamite Adds Up Vampirella #666 For 2024- Can You Check Their Maths?
- Don Lee, Christopher Priest and Jae Lee's New Comic, Sterling North
- The Destroyer & Inebrio Horsefeathers From Bad Idea- Where To Get Them
- A Trans Superboy in the Daily LITG, 11th October, 2023
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Dan Abnett, co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy.
- Alessandro Miracolo, artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales
- Rodney Buchemi, artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS
- Genevieve Halton, writer on Flare.
