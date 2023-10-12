Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: keith giffen, newlitg

Keith Giffen Gets The Last Laugh in the Daily LITG, 12th October, 2023

Keith Giffen died on Monday. But left a final joke for his friends, family and fans for last night, just before New York Comic-Con kicks off.

Keith Giffen died on Monday. But he left a final joke for his friends, family and fans. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Keith Giffen's Last Laugh

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Buffer Zone

Buffer Zone in the Top Ten stories yesterday

LITG two years ago, Steven S. DeKnight Holds Fast

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG four years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated

And David Bowie wanted to play Rorschach.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan Abnett, co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy.

co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy. Alessandro Miracolo , artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales

, artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales Rodney Buchemi, artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS

artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS Genevieve Halton, writer on Flare.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Keith Giffen Keith Giffen Keith Giffen Keith Giffen Keith Giffen Keith Giffen Keith Giffen Keith Giffen

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!