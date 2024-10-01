Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, superhero

Super Babies Beat Marvel And DC in The Daily LITG, 1st October 2024

Marvel and DC losing rights to the super hero trademark after fifty years was, once more, the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Article Summary Marvel and DC lose superhero trademark after fifty years, topping the charts at Bleeding Cool.

Top stories include Marvel and DC's loss, Leah Williams' X-Factor plans, and Mark Hamill's voice return.

Revisit comic gossip from years past, including Jonathan Kent's revelation and the Avatar live-action cast.

Celebrate comic creators' birthdays and sign up for the LITG daily newsletter for more updates.

Marvel and DC Comics losing their rights to the super hero trademark after fifty years was, once more, the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark was the most-read story yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks

LITG two years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All

LITG three years ago, Going Home To Smallville

LITG four years ago, It's Always Sunny In Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago, it was all Magic The Gathering

And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.

LITG six years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.

And DC Comics wasn't talking to Mike Barr.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

David Dorman , artist on Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Alien, Predator, Indiana Jones, King Kong, and Alien vs. Predator

, artist on Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Alien, Predator, Indiana Jones, King Kong, and Alien vs. Predator Comic convention owner Spat Oktan.

Research and Communications Officer and former Bleeding Cool contributor Tom Huxley.

Cartoonist Derek Egy

Comic book writer and former Bleeding Cool contributor, Heather Kenealy.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



super babies, super babies, super babies, super babies, super babies, super babies,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!