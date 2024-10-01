Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, superhero
Super Babies Beat Marvel And DC in The Daily LITG, 1st October 2024
Marvel and DC losing rights to the super hero trademark after fifty years was, once more, the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday
Article Summary
- Marvel and DC lose superhero trademark after fifty years, topping the charts at Bleeding Cool.
- Top stories include Marvel and DC's loss, Leah Williams' X-Factor plans, and Mark Hamill's voice return.
- Revisit comic gossip from years past, including Jonathan Kent's revelation and the Avatar live-action cast.
- Celebrate comic creators' birthdays and sign up for the LITG daily newsletter for more updates.
Marvel and DC Comics losing their rights to the super hero trademark after fifty years was, once more, the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark was the most-read story yesterday
- US Court States Marvel And DC Have Lost Their Super Hero Trademark
- The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth Is Confirmed (Spoilers)
- DC All-In Special Does Something Insane On Wednesday (Spoilers)
- Leah Williams' Original X-Factor Plans Before It Was Cancelled
- Regular Show Revival Will Include Mark Hamill Returning as Skips
- The Fate Of The DC Multiverse And The Effect On Darkseid (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who Showrunner RTD Dishes on "73 Yards," Mad Jack Theories
- 3 Spoilers for Kelly Thompson & Hayden Sherman's Absolute Wonder Woman
- Always Sunny: McElhenney Attempts Redemption; Olson Begs to Differ
- I've Read Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly Thompson & Hayden Sherman
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- Lily Renée on St. John's Abbott and Costello Comics #2, Up for Auction
- Graham Ingels' Take On Calamity Jane, Wild Bill Hickok #1 at Auction
- When the Shadow Detonated an Atom Bomb in Brazil in 1947, at Auction
- Nat Gertler Spotlights Missing Black Golden Age Superhero Sergeant Joe
- How Marvel and DC Comics Gained – And Lost – The Super Hero Trademark
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – October 2024 Edition
- Super Hero Trademark Still Tops The Daily LITG, 30th September 2024
LITG one year ago, DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks
- DC Comics Cancel Tom King Batman Paperback Editions
- Bruce Wayne Vs Dick Grayson & Tim Drake in Batman #138 (Spoilers)
- Kid Venom Gets Their Own Comic From Marvel In 2024
- Ghostbusters: Leslie Jones on Jason Reitman's "Unforgivable" Comments
- DC Comics Admits It Got Gotham War Prelude Wrong, Makes It Returnable
- Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
- Halloween Awaits with RSVLTS Nightmare Before Christmas Collection
- Ram V Is Writing And Drawing His Next Batman Story For DC Comics
- Jonathan Hickman & Stefano Caselli's First Look: Ultimate Universe #1
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023
- How The Death of a Conservative Politician Inspired a Half Naked Ghost
- Very Objectionable: Supernatural & "Sexy Implications" of Ghost Comics
- The Rarest Fiction House? Rangers Comics #2, Up for Auction
- Sheena and the Elusive Jumbo Comics #31, Up for Auction
- Man Who Vowed to Kill the Kill-Joys: Fiction House's John W. Glenister
- Comic Store In Your Future – Will Comic Publishers End Comic Readers?
- Diamond Comic Distributors Introduces Direct Debits For Comic Shops
- DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks in Daily LITG, 30th September 2023
LITG two years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
- Marvel Legends Team Reveals A Ton At Hasbro Pulse Con
- Entire Universe Cursed By Mr Sinister? Marvel's Next Big X-Men Event
- Magic: The Gathering Raging River On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- Carlos Pacheco, Suffering From ALS, Posts His Final Comics Cover
- Meghan Fitzmartin On Tim Drake And Conner Kent, Together
- Marvel Comics Introduces The Opposite To The Phoenix (Spoilers)
- Patrick Zircher Takes To Twitter Over Masculinity And Superheroes
- This Is What A Half-Million-Selling American Comic Book Looks Like
- Jock Has an Instant-Classic New Cover to Frank Miller's 300 at NYCC
- Here Are All of the Loungefly Reveals for New York Comic Con 2022
- Bleeding Cool's NYCC Afterparty List, From Ice T to Bad Idea Dead Dog
- Origin & 1st Appearance of Fiction House's Super-American, at Auction
- Editor-In-Chief Mike Marts Leaves AfterShock Comics, For Something New
- PrintWatch: Midnight Suns, Mighty Morphin & Miss Meow More Printings
- NYCC: Captain America Cold War From Marvel In January 2023
- Will Dark Horse Announce Rocky Horror Picture Show Comics at NYCC?
- Drew Ford of It's Alive Press, Admitted Into Brooklyn Hospital
- Avatar, The Last Airbender in The Daily LITG, 30th September 2022
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – October 2022
LITG three years ago, Going Home To Smallville
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle that Black Widow Suit
- The Final Lake Trio Raid Hour Of 2021 Happens Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Genesect & Mega Gengar Arrive In Pokémon GO For October 2021
- Today's X-Books Remember When Storm Beat Cyclops Without Powers
- Control, Cerebro Helmets & Cloning in Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Douse Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: September 2021
- Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Announced
- Babylon 5: JMS Needs B5 Fans Support, Not Storyline & Character Ideas.
- Kyle Baker Creates A Graphic Novel With John Lee Hooker's Estate
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Homages Comic Covers For NYCC Posters
- Marvel Cancels Avengers #750 Sketchbook, Replaces With Calendar
- I Just Won A Spawn Sketch By Ryan Stegman – Was It Fixed?
- Foul-Mouthed Wrestling Romance Comic Crowdfunded in Under an Hour
- Valiant Entertainment Hires Audrey Meeker and Nic Osborn
- Jennifer Harned is New Chief Financial Officer of Boom Studios
- Just 15% Of BRZRKR #1's 650,000 Print Run Returned
- Five More Characters Designs By Ryan Benjamin For Something Unknown
- Steam, a New YA Graphic Novel by Shaenon K. Garrity and Emily Holden
- Jonathan & Jay Na-Kent-Amura in the Daily LITG, 30th September 2021
LITG four years ago, It's Always Sunny In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Responds to Trump Diss
- Star Wars The Child Vintage Collection Cardback Showcased by Hasbro
- Pokémon GO to End Certain Pandemic Bonuses: R.I.P. Incense
- Pokémon GO Dragonite Raid Spotlight: Solo Trainers Can Now Defeat It
- Batwoman, Riverdale, Supergirl Shuttered Over COVID Test Delay: Report
- First Appearance of New Green Ranger in Power Rangers to FOC Today
- Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
- The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Makes Supernatural, TWD Comparisons
- Supernatural Season 15 Teaser: It's Sam & Dean vs. The World
- Victini Special Research Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- Defund Batman – How Bruce Wayne Changes In 2021 Thanks To Lucius Fox
- Defund Judge Dredd? 2000AD Tells A Very Different Story (Spoilers)
- Justin Jordan's Urban Animal Comic Read By 100,000 A Week on WebToon
- Batman #313 Rockets On eBay After Joker War Zone Tim Fox Rumours
- Moira MacTaggert – Spotted In X-Factor #4? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Takes All Top Ten in Diamond August 2020 Chart
- Mutant Warning: Don't Die On Otherworld (X-Factor #4 Spoilers)
LITG five years ago, it was all Magic The Gathering
And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.
- "Throne of Eldraine" Quality Control Problems – "Magic: The Gathering"
- A Surprise Commander Deck Tech – "Magic: The Gathering"
- The Irony Age Of Comics – Judge Dredd Publishers Oppose Parodies of Judge Badges (UPDATE)
- Fans Will Decide Whether The Three Jokers Will Be In DC Comics Continuity…
- The Insanely Big After-Party List of New York Comic Con 2019 #NYCC
- "Supernatural" Season 15: What We Know – Episodes #1-#7 [PREVIEW]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" S05 "End of the Line": "TWD"/Grimes [Spoilers]
- Todd McFarlane to Get Guinness World Records Award at NYCC For Spawn #301
- "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order" DLC Pack 1 Is Out
- Dynamite Will Lose Money On Every Issue Of Vampirella #6 With Acetate Cover
LITG six years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.
And DC Comics wasn't talking to Mike Barr.
- Richard Meyer Sues Mark Waid Over 'Tortious Interference With Contract and Defamation'
- DC Comics Hasn't Spoken to Mike W Barr About Young Justice: The Outsiders Since He First Asked
- We Have Details on Upcoming Episodes of The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Riverdale!
- Cyclops Was Right and Cullen Bunn is a Hero Who Knows It [X-ual Healing 9-26-18]
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Michael Langdon? Meet Coven's Cordelia Goode (PREVIEW)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- David Dorman, artist on Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Alien, Predator, Indiana Jones, King Kong, and Alien vs. Predator
- Comic convention owner Spat Oktan.
- Research and Communications Officer and former Bleeding Cool contributor Tom Huxley.
- Cartoonist Derek Egy
- Comic book writer and former Bleeding Cool contributor, Heather Kenealy.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
super babies, super babies, super babies, super babies, super babies, super babies,