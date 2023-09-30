Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Tom King
DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks in Daily LITG, 30th September 2023
DC Comics cancelling trade paperbacks topped the Bleeding Cool chart yesterday, with two Batman comics from Tom King joining the list,
DC Comics cancelling a number of trade paperbacks topped the Bleeding Cool charts yesterday… because no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- DC Comics Cancel Tom King Batman Paperback Editions
- DC Comics Admits It Got Gotham War Prelude Wrong, Makes It Returnable
- Ghostbusters: Leslie Jones on Jason Reitman's "Unforgivable" Comments
- Local Card Shops Are Already Ruining Disney Lorcana Chapter Two
- Jonathan Hickman & Stefano Caselli's First Look: Ultimate Universe #1
- Justice Society Of America Gets Later, #9 Slips Into 2024
- The Sandman Season 2, Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Offers Quick Updates
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023
- Halloween Awaits with RSVLTS Nightmare Before Christmas Collection
- Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
