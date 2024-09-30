Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, trademark

Super Hero Trademark Still Tops The Daily LITG, 30th September 2024

Article Summary Marvel and DC Comics lost their rights to the "Super Hero" trademark after fifty years.

The court ruling impacts Marvel and DC's legal control over the super hero term.

Related stories include previews and reviews of upcoming comic book issues.

Marvel and DC Comics losing their rights to the super hero trademark after fifty years was, yet again, the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Timothy B. Vigil , creator of Faust.

, creator of Faust. Mark Pennington , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Sylvie Rancourt, creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer.

creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer. Vince Stone , artist of Captain Confederacy.

, artist of Captain Confederacy. John Crowther, writer of Rochelle.

writer of Rochelle. Renae De Liz, artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan.

artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan. Tom Savage, creator of The Anathema.

creator of The Anathema. Manuel Scordo, creator of Ansa.

