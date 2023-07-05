Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jay nakamura, newlitg, superman

Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds- The Daily LITG, 5th of July, 2023

Jay Nakamura is Superman's Boyfriend. Jon Kent, that is. But what happens when there is more than one of them? Not as much fun as it sounds.

This is a story of two Jay Nakamuras, Superman's boyfriend of two worlds. While just this one world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds – and the ten most popular stories yesterday,

LITG one year ago, All The Captain Americas

LITG two years ago, What Lovecraft Country S2 Would Have Been

I really hope that if no one picks up the second season of Lovecraft Country that they make a comic book out of it.

LITG three years ago, DC Comics Mask Up

It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transfomers/Back To The Future crossovers.

What were people reading, four years ago.

Four years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo, in quite a forthright fashion.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Gary Spencer Millidge, creator of Strangehaven

creator of Strangehaven Ian Edginton, writer on X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Leviathan.

writer on X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Leviathan. Davey Candlish , publisher of Paragon.

, publisher of Paragon. Steven Sanders artist on Throwaways, SWORD, Wolverine, Infinity: The Hunt.

artist on Throwaways, SWORD, Wolverine, Infinity: The Hunt. Joe Khachadourian , writer and executive editor at MightyVille

, writer and executive editor at MightyVille James Lawrence, writer/artist on The Waste.

writer/artist on The Waste. Steve Biasi , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Geraldo Borges, artist on Angel, Adventure Comics, Nova, Philosopher Rex, Nightwing, Wonder Woman.

artist on Angel, Adventure Comics, Nova, Philosopher Rex, Nightwing, Wonder Woman. Danny Djeljosevic, writer of Ghost Engine, Panic Kids Final Derby, and Kids Rule.

