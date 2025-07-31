Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: diamond, DSTLRY, sdcc

The Empty Spaces Of Diamond And Dsltry At San Diego Comic-Con

Getting a booth space at San Diego Comic-Con is a hard-fought battle. There are long waiting lists, and as spots are carried over from one show to the next, people waiting to get a place on the showfloor usually have to wait for someone to go bust, go mad or get bought by another company to give that spot up.

This is why it was weird to see a couple of empty gaps where Diamond Comic Distributors and Dstlry should have been this last weekend.

Diamond's absence was partially expected due to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the debtors' executives and lawyers did have an internal meeting and billed the bankruptcy debt for it to debate what to do with this asset. In the end, the answer was… nothing. They didn't manage to use it or sell it.

Comic book publisher Dstlry was a victim of the whole Diamond bankruptcy situation themselves. After walking away from Lunar Distribution with harsh words, they signed an exclusive distribution deal with Diamond in very late 2024, pretty much just before Diamond declared bankruptcy.

Thanks to a deal with their investor, Kodansha, they have now managed to get a Penguin Random House deal. However, as many publishers have discovered, the payment terms with PRH take much longer to come through. So it seems that Dstlry skipped a San Diego Comic-Con booth this year, though I understand that they have managed to keep their spot open for next year.

Why was neither spot filled? I understand attempts were made very late in the day, with 50% off discounts offered to some people who were approached to come to the show, but of those approached, no one reckoned they could get their act together in time. In the end, a priority was decided to serve those who were coming to the show over running around trying to get a couple more booths through the doors.

