The Hunters Hunted in The Daily LITG, 30th October 2023

The Hunters from Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Amanda Conner topped the charts yesterday at Bleeding Cool.

The Hunters from Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Amanda Conner topped the charts yesterday. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- The Hunters get Kickstartered

LITG one year ago, Titans & The Witcher Season 4

LITG two years ago, Andrade's Elephant

LITG three years ago, Dave Bautista, Pokémon GO and The Last Ronin

LITG four years ago, the gossip was DC changing editors

Who knew that would only last a matter of months?

LITG five years ago, Chris Claremont talked Batman Damned

While we got the news about The Golden Child

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

P. Craig Russell, artist on Elric, Sandman and many Neil Gaiman adaptations.

artist on Elric, Sandman and many adaptations. Copperhead, Dracula and Lost Boys artist Scott Godlewski

Comics podcaster Alastair Pulling

Comics writer, editor and crossworder T Campbell

Dead Last artist Shaun Speight

