Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , , ,

The Hunters Hunted in The Daily LITG, 30th October 2023

The Hunters from Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Amanda Conner topped the charts yesterday at Bleeding Cool.

Published
by
|
Comments

The Hunters from Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Amanda Conner topped the charts yesterday.  No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Harley Quinn Team Reunites For The Hunters
The Hunters Hunted in The Daily LITG, 30th October 2023

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- The Hunters get Kickstartered

  1. A Censored Preview For a Harley Quinn Reunion on The Hunters
  2. Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)
  3. Ultimate Universe #1 Preview: Because Who Doesn't Love a Good Reboot? 
  4. 52 Cosplay Shots On A Wet Day At MCM London Comic Con 2023
  5. AEW Rips Off WWE With Miro CJ Perry Ryan Nemeth Love Triangle
  6. ow Gotham City Will Be Changed After The Gotham War (Spoilers)
  7. Avengers #7 Preview: When the World Stops Making Sense
  8. Separated At Birth: 100 Bullets And Black Sight
  9. How DC Comics Got In The Way Of Bodies On Netflix
  10. Barry Manilow, NBC Ready to Take a Chance Again on Christmas Special

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Titans & The Witcher Season 4

titans
Image: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery
  1. Titans Season 4 Eps. 1 & 2 Images: Lex Luthor, Mother Mayhem & More
  2. The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill Out; Liam Hemsworth In As Geralt
  3. Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1 So Far
  4. Star Wars KOTOR Bastila Shan Embraces the Force with Hasbro
  5. How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
  6. Hasbro Debuts Dungeons & Dragons Transforming D20 Dicelings
  7. Phoenix Files #1 Launches in Zenescope January 2023 Solicits
  8. Doctor Who/Disney+ Report: "The Mouse" Renting Room on The TARDIS?
  9. X-Men Red #8 Preview: Abigail Brand Must Die
  10. Cobra Kai's Samantha LaRusso is the Pink Ranger Thanks to Hasbro
  11. A Close-Up Look At The Fourteenth Doctor Who Costume At MCM London
  12. Dream's Voice Sounds Like Writing In Stone – Sandman Stars At MCM
  13. His Dark Materials Season 3: Andrew Scott Return Revealed at MCM
  14. AWA 2023 Comics from Garth Ennis, Jacen Burrows, Daniel Kraus & More
  15. Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1 So Far
  16. THE ISSUE: Family Story Paper, Norman Munro and Trade Waiting in 1886
  17. Rafer Roberts & Mike Norton Creates The Rock Gods Of Jackson Tennessee
  18. Hour of Need: The Daring Escape of the Danish Jews During World War II
  19. 8 Pages From Disney's Gargoyles in the Daily LITG, 29th October 2022

LITG two years ago, Andrade's Elephant

AEW Dynamite: Andrade Finally Addresses the Elephant in the Room
LITG: AEW PR
  1. AEW Dynamite: Andrade Finally Addresses the Elephant in the Room
  2. Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
  3. When DC Asked Readers If They Wanted To Read Comics About Black People
  4. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Omega and Echo Figures Revealed by Hasbro
  5. Bob Layton Spends Three Weeks Recreating All Of Iron Man's Armour
  6. Dexter: New Blood Episode 1 Preview: A "Cold Snap" Changes Everything
  7. Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look
  8. Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
  9. The Venture Bros.: Jackson Publick Offers "Long-Form Special" Update
  10. A Sneak Peek At Maps Of The Marvel Universe From Asgard To Wakanda
  11. Orbital Comics In London Finally Closes Shop
  12. Image and Skybound to Publish Lego Ninjago Comics
  13. Speculation Corner: Marvel Comics' Earth X To Get Eternals Bump?
  14. Alyssa Wong, Michael YG to Debut Marvel's New Iron Fist in February
  15. The Promise Collection 1947: True Crime, True Love, Synthetic Gems
  16. Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Ordered From Diamond In September 2021
  17. Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA 2022 Graphic Novel Schedule
  18. Bosch Sequel First Look in The Daily LITG, 29th October 2021

LITG three years ago, Dave Bautista, Pokémon GO and The Last Ronin

  1. Dave Bautista Shoots on Whether Presidential Assassination is Funny
  2. How To Evolve Galarian Yamask To Runerigus In Pokémon GO
  3. TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
  4. The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
  5. The Wheel of Time Series Posts Audio Preview- But Are You Ready?
  6. Niantic Apologizes For Turning Off Shiny Shadows In Pokémon GO
  7. Iconic Star Wars BTS Photo Becomes Ornament To Make You Cry
  8. The Mandalorian Razor Crest Hasbro HasLabs Hits 13,000 Backers
  9. Red Hood and Nightwing McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Finally Arrives
  10. Shadow Mewtwo In Pokémon GO: To Purify Or Not To Purify?
  11. Which Political Campaigns Did Image/Skybound Employees Donate To?
  12. Nilah Magruder Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Reel Love at Auction
  13. Maddie Gallegos' Graphic Novel Match Point, From First Second in 2023
  14. Does One Archie Sellout Signal Another? Madam Satan & South Serpents
  15. Some Doctor Who Magazines and 2000AD Finally Arrive in the USA
  16. Justin Jordan and Tradd Moore's Luther Strode Getting A Movie?
  17. Scholastic Graphix Expands to Draw Younger Readers
  18. Local Comic Shop Day 2020 – Image Comics Has Four
  19. Vault Comics Announces Full Returnability Right Now, As "Vault Bound"
  20. Paul Grist's Variant Cover For The Union #1 For FOC

LITG four years ago, the gossip was DC changing editors

Who knew that would only last a matter of months?

  1. Galactus is DCeased in Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1 [Preview]
  2. Gossip: All Change at DC Comics – New Group Editors For Batman, Superman and DCU?
  3. DC Launches Two-Month Comics Gap in 2020 – A Kind of Convergence II
  4. "Sons of Anarchy": Kurt Sutter – "Mayans" Disney Joke; "SoA" Prequel
  5. The Effects of Marauders and Moira On Upcoming Dawn Of X
  6. "Doctor Who": BBC's "Dalek" Clip Helpful Reminder Show Isn't Cancelled
  7. Marvel Legends Build A Figures Announced by Hasbro
  8. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Have Stepped Away From Star Wars
  9. "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki Arrested on Assault, Public Intox [Review]
  10. Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
  11. Spider-Man Marvel Legends Wave 11 Set of 6 Revealed
  12. "Game of Thrones": HBO Not Going Forward with Prequel Pilot
  13. Heavy Metal CEO Jeff Krelitz Out, Senior Editor Hannah Means-Shannon Quits
  14. "Supernatural" Season 15: Jared Padalecki Arrest Shouldn't Impact Filming
  15. Gary Frank Has Finished the 47 Page Final Issue of Doomsday Clock #12 – All On Track For December 18th

LITG five years ago, Chris Claremont talked Batman Damned

While we got the news about The Golden Child

  1. Chris Claremont Puts Batman Damned #1 In Perspective
  2. Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa Working Together on Dark Knight: The Golden Child
  3. Batman Damned Now Sells For $2500 on eBay
  4. The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 5 'What Comes After': A Last Stand
  5. I've Just Seen The First Thirty-Eight Minutes of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (SPOILERS)

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • P. Craig Russell, artist on Elric, Sandman and many Neil Gaiman adaptations.
  • Copperhead, Dracula and Lost Boys artist Scott Godlewski
  • Comics podcaster Alastair Pulling
  • Comics writer, editor and crossworder T Campbell
  • Dead Last artist Shaun Speight

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

The Hunters The Hunters The Hunters The Hunters The Hunters The Hunters

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.