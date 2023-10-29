Posted in: Comics | Tagged: CM London Comic Con, mcm, newlitg
Last Day Of MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 29th October 2023
The clocks have changed. So everyone got an extra hour's sleep. Though, writing this on the way to MCM London Comic Con, doesn't feel like it
The clocks have changed. So everyone got an extra hour's sleep. Though, writing this on the way to MCM London Comic Con, it doesn't feel like it. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- The Hunters get Kickstartered
- A Censored Preview For a Harley Quinn Reunion on The Hunters
- Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)
- How Gotham City Will Be Changed After The Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Supergirl Special Preview: Power Girl's Back, Kara's Got the Sack?
- 52 Cosplay Shots On A Wet Day At MCM London Comic Con 2023
- Max Landis Lost His Laptop With All His Work On, Hadn't Backed It Up
- How DC Comics Got In The Way Of Bodies On Netflix
- Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe Responds To Spider-Marriage News
- South Park Swaps "The Mouse" for Kathleen Kennedy; Gina Carano Big Fan
- Spider-Man's Marriage Is Back At Marvel For Good
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Why No Mention of the Artists in Netflix's Bodies Panel at MCM?
- Returning To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 28th October 2023
LITG one year ago, Eight Pages From Disney's Gargoyles
- Eight Pages From The New Disney Dynamite Gargoyles' Comic
- How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
- WandaVision Spinoff "Vision Quest" Reportedly in Development
- Morgan Red Has The Greatest Mutant Power In The X-Men (XSpoilers)
- Cerebus To Do Marvelman/Miracleman For Christmas Next Year
- Tenille Dashwood Set to Return at Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Report
- Geoff Johns Is Returning To Aquaman, But It's Not How You Thiiiink
- Hasbro Debuts Dungeons & Dragons Transforming D20 Dicelings
- Phoenix Files #1 Launches in Zenescope January 2023 Solicits
- How To Get Shiny Noibat In Pokemon GO Halloween Event 2022
- Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack #1 Preview: Space Dinosaurs for Dinner
- Tokyopop's Conclude & Collect Resident Evil in January 2023 Solicits
- Norman Saunders' Strange Stories from Another World #4, at Auction
- Fantasy Quality Assurance Manga In Kodansha January 2023 Solicits
- Ace's Master of Magnetism, Magno in Super-Mystery Comics, at Auction
- Andrea Colvin Launches LB Ink Graphic Novel Imprint At Little, Brown
- Marvel To Publish July 1963 Omnibus With Avengers #1 & X-Men #1
- From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con October 2022 To The Other
- Rachael Smith Announces Glass Half Empty, at MCM London Comic Con
- Princess Convenient Plot Devices in Yen Press January 2023 Solicits
- On The Way To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG 28th October 2022
LITG two years ago, Bosch Sequel First Look
- Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
- She-Spawn Brings the Firepower with New McFarlane Toys Figure
- Hasbro Pulse Con Deep Dive: Animated X-Men Marvel Legends
- Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson on Fans Rediscovering Series
- When DC Asked Readers If They Wanted To Read Comics About Black People
- A Sneak Peek At Maps Of The Marvel Universe From Asgard To Wakanda
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Omega and Echo Figures Revealed by Hasbro
- Separated At Birth: Todd McFarlane, Bob Kane, Batman And Akira
- Chappelle Helps Netflix: South Park's Stone; Chappelle Fan on Stargirl
- Tom King and Elsa Charretier Sitting in a Tree, T-W-E-E-T-I-N-G
- DC Comics Even Later Due To Printer & Paper Problems
- Michael Davis Withdraws Application To DC Comics' Milestone Initiative
- Marvel Teases "Iron Fist No More" for February 2022
- Once & Future & Radio Apocalypse Tops Advance Reorders
- Stories by WWE and AEW Stars Collected in New Headlocked Comic
- Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 – Third Publishing Date Lucky?
- The Nightcrawlers: ABLAZE, Zoop to Crowdfund Kids Graphic Novel
- Mark Millar Is A Little Confused As To When His Comics Are Coming Out
- Vault Publishes Dailen Ogden, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing's Wifwulf
- Todd McFarlane is The Batman in The Daily LITG 28th October, 2021
LITG three years ago, West Wing, Star Wars and Turtles
- The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
- Iconic Star Wars BTS Photo Becomes Ornament To Make You Cry
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- Jason Todd Complicated Love Life In Three Jokers #3 and Red Hood #50
- The Wheel of Time Series Posts Audio Preview- But Are You Ready?
- Shiny Darkrai Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Red Hood and Nightwing McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Finally Arrives
- Black Editorial Staff Speak Out About DC Comics, Across Two Decades
- Funko Unveils Marvel Black Light for Today's FunkoShop Drop
- X Of Swords… Is Not Going To Be Ten Issues Of Sword Fighting?
- X-Men's Sheriff Gia Whitechapel, Shares Name With Adult Performer
- Marco Rudy's Journey From DC and Marvel To Rainy Day Woman (RDW)
- Donny Cates & Dylan Burnett's New Comic, The One You Feed, Out Now
- Comic Shops Get Free DC Nation Presents: DC Future State in November
- Lance Briggs' Very Political Journey From Football To Graphic Novel
- Does Doctor Strange Now Know About One More Day? (Spoilers)
- DC Collects John Ridley's Batman In Hardcover In June 2021
- Mad Jim Jaspers And The Fury Appear In Today's X Of Swords: Stasis
- Yesterday, Lunar Distributed Two Weeks Of DC Comics At Once
- 4 Page King In Black: Black Knight #1 Preview by Jesus Saiz
LITG four years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock
And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.
- Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
- Gary Frank Has Finished the 47 Page Final Issue of Doomsday Clock #12 – All On Track For December 18th
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- Bruce Lee Gets An 80th-Anniversary Tribute Statue from Blitzway
- Just Chillin' With Apocalypse in Excalibur #1 [Preview]
- "Try and Stay Calm, You're Doing Very Well" – BBC One's Dracula Trailer Drops at MCM London Comic Con
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14 "The Gang Texts" [REVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Thor #1 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein Gets Rather Messy
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 27th October 2019 – "None Of Them Could Top Sales of Marauders #1"
- "Rick and Morty": Was Chris Jericho's World Title Stolen via Portal Gun?
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 3 Announced by Hasbro
- Historical Funko Pop Artists, Presidents and Icons Are Coming Soon
- Okay, So I Just Bought a Page of Doomsday Clock at MCM London Comic Con
- Martin Scorsese Expands on His Comments Regarding Marvel Films
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki Arrested on Assault, Public Intox [Review]
- "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Episode IV – A New Retweet Hope [REVIEW]
- "Good Omens": Neil Gaiman Loved Your Netflix Petition to Cancel Show
- "Supergirl": Kara's Villains Are Hiding "In Plain Sight" [PREVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Scarlet Witch Vs The Vision in Tarot #1 by Alan Davis and Paul Renaud
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz From Marvel in January
LITG five years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…
And Superman was getting militarised
- Old Man Logan Finale May Feature the Worst Thing Wolverine's Ever Done
- Clark Kent Joins the Navy SEALs In Superman: Year One
- Hunter Killer is Far Better than You've Been Told [Review]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Freak Out Over New Found Item
- Frank Miller vs AnemoneTea at MCM London Comic Con 2018
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jeff Krelitz, of Tower Records.
- Paul Gravett, the Man at the Crossroads, publisher, curator, comics expert.
- Publisher of Top Shelf Comix and author of The Staros Report, Chris Staros.
- Warrior Nun Areala writer Anthony Zicari
- Illustrator Dave Bain
- Transformers and GI Joe comic book artist Emil Cabaltierra
- Comics journalist Eric Larnick
- Managing editor of Decider, Alexander Zalben
- Comic book journalist and Youngblood writer Dr Manolis Vamvounis
- Director Ralph Bakshi who hired many comic book creators for his studio.
- Co-creator of E-Man, comics writer and editor Nicola Cuti.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
MCM London Comic Con MCM London Comic Con MCM London Comic Con MCM London Comic Con