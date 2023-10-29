Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Last Day Of MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 29th October 2023

The clocks have changed. So everyone got an extra hour's sleep. Though, writing this on the way to MCM London Comic Con, doesn't feel like it

The clocks have changed. So everyone got an extra hour's sleep. Though, writing this on the way to MCM London Comic Con, it doesn't feel like it. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

MCM London Comic Con Cosplay
MCM London Comic Con = photo by Rich Johnston

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- The Hunters get Kickstartered

  1. A Censored Preview For a Harley Quinn Reunion on The Hunters
  2. Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)
  3. How Gotham City Will Be Changed After The Gotham War (Spoilers)
  4. Supergirl Special Preview: Power Girl's Back, Kara's Got the Sack?
  5. 52 Cosplay Shots On A Wet Day At MCM London Comic Con 2023
  6. Max Landis Lost His Laptop With All His Work On, Hadn't Backed It Up
  7. How DC Comics Got In The Way Of Bodies On Netflix
  8. Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe Responds To Spider-Marriage News
  9. South Park Swaps "The Mouse" for Kathleen Kennedy; Gina Carano Big Fan
  10. Spider-Man's Marriage Is Back At Marvel For Good

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Jeff Krelitz, of Tower Records.
  • Paul Gravett, the Man at the Crossroads, publisher, curator, comics expert.
  • Publisher of Top Shelf Comix and author of The Staros ReportChris Staros.
  • Warrior Nun Areala writer Anthony Zicari
  • Illustrator Dave Bain
  • Transformers and GI Joe comic book artist Emil Cabaltierra
  • Comics journalist Eric Larnick
  • Managing editor of Decider, Alexander Zalben
  • Comic book journalist and Youngblood writer Dr Manolis Vamvounis
  • Director Ralph Bakshi who hired many comic book creators for his studio.
  • Co-creator of E-Man, comics writer and editor Nicola Cuti.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

