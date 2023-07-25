Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld's Missing SDCC Panel in The Daily LITG 25th of July 2023

Yesterday, Rob Liefeld's panel-that-never-was got more reads on Bleeding Cool than DC October 2023 solicits. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Yesterday, Rob Liefeld's panel-that-never-was got more reads than DC's October 2023 solicits. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures

LITG two yeara ago – Chevy Chase Community Challenges

LITG three years ago – SDCC, Tom King and Jae Lee

SDCC replacement San Diego Comic-Con@Home was well underway with a lot of merch and a lot of panels, while solicitations began to hit.

LITG, SDCC four years ago

Four years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comics journalist Mike Sangregorio

Alex Wald, comics colourist.

comics colourist. Chuck Melville , comics editor

, comics editor George Roberts, Jr ., comics letterer.

., comics letterer. Galen Showman , comics letterer.

, comics letterer. Ray Billingsley, creator of Curtis.

creator of Curtis. Chip Bok , editorial cartoonist.

, editorial cartoonist. Jonathan Gruber, creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance.

creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance. Jay Maybruck , comic book investor.

, comic book investor. Paul Rafferty, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Dave Rothe comics letterer.

comics letterer. Edgar Arce, colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

