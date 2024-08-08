Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Warden Ellis in the X-Men in the Daily LITG, 8th of August 2024

The introduction - and naming - of Warden Ellis in Uncanny X-Men topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The introduction – and naming – of Warden Ellis in Uncanny X-Men topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Warden Ellis Comes To A Very Post-Krakoan Uncanny X-Men #1 (Spoilers)

Warden Ellis tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Warden Ellis Comes To A Post-Krakoan Uncanny X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
  2. Tom Brevoort On What Went Wrong With X-Men And Krakoa
  3. Marvel Futures & Endlings Teased For Avengers, X-Men, Venom (Spoilers)
  4. Absolute Power #2 & Batman #151 Spoilers – How Did Bleeding Cool Do?
  5. Blood Hunt Recriminations in Avengers, Doctor Strange & Blood Hunters
  6. D23 Star Wars: The Clone Wars Legacy Lightsaber Set Revealed
  7. Olympics Pole Vault Result Shows Size REALLY Does Matter Sometimes
  8. Pokemon GO Announces Full August 2024 Event Slate
  9. Did Taylor Swift Tease VP Kamala Harris Endorsement in Latest Post?
  10. Which Secret Transformer Is On The Cover to G.I. Joe #1?

LITG one year ago, Ms Marvel On US Network TV

the flash
Image: The CW, DC Studios
  1. James Gunn on The Flash/Grant Gustin Gossip; Creature Commandos News
  2. Hasbro Announces New Transformers Stunticon Menasor Multipack 
  3. My Adventures with Superman Is One of the Best-Written TV Shows Going
  4. The Ends Of Knight Terrors This Week From DC Comics (Spoilers) 
  5. George Bernard Shaw Sent Lawyers After DC Comics About Superman
  6. How Marvel's Gang War Street-Level Crossover Hits New York City
  7. Funko Revisits Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1 with New Pops
  8. McFarlane Debuts New Retro Superman Figure from Batman '66 Comic
  9. Why Ms Marvel Airing Tonight on ABC Means More Than You May Realize 
  10. Is Iron Man Getting A Suit Made Out Of Mysterium? #XSpoilers
  11. Authentic Police Cases: Matt Baker & Al Capone's Influence on St. John
  12. Marvel Teases Kaare Andrews' Most Notorious Spider-Man Ever- Reign 2?
  13. When Jerry Siegel Sent Poison Threats To DC Comics Executives
  14. The Comic That Led To UFO Congressional Hearings Is On FOC Today
  15. Dennis Knuckleyard in Alan Moore's Long London Novel, The Great When
  16. When Jerry Siegel Fought DC Over The Contract To Superboy & Lois Lane
  17. Marvel Multiverse Gets Spider-Verse Expansion For October Next Year
  18. Coillecting Yokai: The Art of Shigeru Mizuki For 2024
  19. Ms Marvel On US Network TV in the Daily LITG, 7th of August 2023

LITG two years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

  1. Christians Against She-Hulk in Daily LITG 6th August 2022
  2. Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
  3. The Orville: New Horizons Tribute Video Honors Norm Macdonald
  4. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Alan Moore/Constantine Question
  5. Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Forgot He Should Be Writing for The Doctor
  6. Jaws Is being Released In IMAX For The First Time, Here's A Trailer
  7. Mary Jane/Black Cat Ongoing Series From Marvel Probably by Jed MacKay
  8. Chris Claremont Wanted to Turn Kitty Pryde Black as the Shadow Panther
  9. Kevin Smith Updates HBO Max's Strange Adventures & Green Lantern
  10. Rick and Morty Season 6 Teaser Reveals Citadel Secret; "Wormaggedon"?
  11. The Rare Debut of Lightning Girl & Other Lightning Comics, at Auction
  12. Star Trek's Lower Decks Thanks FOC It's 7th August 2022
  13. Failsafe For Failsafe- Batman #126 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  14. First Appearance of Hush at Auction Ahead of Next Batman Movie
  15. Superman & Batman vs Comic Publisher in All Funny Comics, at Auction
  16. After MCU Announcements, Infinity Gauntlet #1 Auction At $240 So Far
  17. Alysia Yeoh Returns To Batgirls Wih Her Own Bar/Cafe
  18. Christians Not Actually Against She-Hulk in Daily LITG 7th August 2022

LITG three years ago, LeVar Burton Deserved Better

LeVar Burton Shills Ryan Reynolds' Gin After Jeopardy! Endorsement
LITG Image courtesy of Ryan Reynolds

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
  2. Marvel Printed 8 Million But Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Sells For A Premium
  3. Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
  4. Reed Richards No Longer a Cuck in Fantastic Four Life Story #3
  5. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
  6. Rick and Morty Season 5 E08 Cold Open Brings Birdperson Heartbreak
  7. Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"
  8. Warner Bros To Sue Jed Mercurio Over Sleeper Graphic Novel?
  9. Razer Renames Their Facemask Project Hazel To Be The Razer Zephyr
  10. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
  11. Captain America's Greatest Test in Strange Tales #114, Up for Auction
  12. The Teenage Drama of Al Feldstein's Sunny and Junior, Up for Auction
  13. The Strangest Phantom Lady Adventure of the Golden Age, at Auction
  14. Mighty Morphin #10 Spoiler Cover Revealed (Spoilers)
  15. The Chill Chatter of ACG's Skeleton Hand #1, Up for Auction
  16. Cruella the Manga: Black White and Red: Viz Publishes Prequel to Movie
  17. From Dark Ages to Night Of Cadillacs, Thank FOC It's Saturday
  18. What DC Comics Will Publish Alongside Black Adam Movie
  19. Marvel's Masters Of The Universe Comic CGC 9.8 Is Up For Auction
  20. Behemoth Comics Launches Behemoth Records With Death Set
  21. LeVar Burton Deserved Better – The Daily LITG, 7th August 2021

LITG four years ago, Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, and Alex Ross

Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, there must be some comic book content in here somewhere… and there Alex Ross is.

  1. Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
  2. Is The Making A Splash Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  3. The Flash, Supergirl Stars Look to the Future in New Key Art Looks
  4. Gossip: Could Alex Ross Be Coming to DC Comics? How About Mark Waid?
  5. Yen Press Announces 10 New Manga and Light Novels for August
  6. Transformers Optimus Prime Gets New Figure from Hasbro/Threezero
  7. Pokémon GO Dragon Week Review: Roaring Success Or Deino Disaster?
  8. Where Are Deino & Gible In Pokémon GO? A Dragon Week Problem
  9. Transformers Decepticon Leader Megatron Arrives with Hasbro/Threezero
  10. Valiant Entertainment Manhattan Offices Closed Permanently
  11. Ramon Villalobos Denies Bad Idea Comics Artwork Is His
  12. The Iron Man 3 Kid Could Have Been Chinese, To Flatter Xi Jinping
  13. When Iron Man 3 Beijing Set Shot Was Fake-Leaked to the Press
  14. Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips' Reckless OGN Is Not Beginning a Trilogy
  15. The Walking Dead Wins Trademark Battle Over The Toking Dead

LITG five years ago… We Love 3000

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

  1. Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
  2. Moira MacTaggert – an Omega Level Mutant? "House Of X" #2 Spoilers
  3. "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
  4. Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
  5. The Perils Of The Comic Store Pull List, Strike Again
  6. No Buffy or Angel but a Whole Lot of Dark Willow in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" #7 Spoilers
  7. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": FX Wants More; McElhenney Posts
  8. New Youngblood Publisher Trolls Rob Liefeld on Twitter, Wants to Make Him Famous
  9. The Hulk Reads Comments on Trans Articles Online… You Wouldn't Like It When He Gets Angry
  10. By The Maker – Where is the Ultimate Reed Richards Today? Absolute Carnage and Beyond…(Spoilers)
  11. Teach Yourself Krakoan With Bleeding Cool

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Carlo Barberi, artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue.
  • Rick Marshall, writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist.
  • Sheldon Inkol, author of Nut Runners.
  • Janice Cohen, colourist.
  • Dirk Strangely, creator of Graveyard Girl.
  • Paul Rainey, creator of Memory Man, Thunder Brother: Soap Division, and There's No Time Like The Present.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

