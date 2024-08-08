Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Warden Ellis

Warden Ellis in the X-Men in the Daily LITG, 8th of August 2024

The introduction - and naming - of Warden Ellis in Uncanny X-Men topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,

Article Summary Warden Ellis makes his debut in Uncanny X-Men, sparking massive interest from fans and readers.

Tom Brevoort shares insights on the downfall of the X-Men and Krakoa storyline.

Marvel teases future events involving Avengers, X-Men, and Venom for an epic crossover.

Recap of popular comic and pop culture stories from previous years, including Ms Marvel's impact.

Warden Ellis tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Ms Marvel On US Network TV

LITG two years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG three years ago, LeVar Burton Deserved Better

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago, Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, and Alex Ross

Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, there must be some comic book content in here somewhere… and there Alex Ross is.

LITG five years ago… We Love 3000

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Carlo Barberi, artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue.

artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue. Rick Marshall , writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist.

, writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist. Sheldon Inkol, author of Nut Runners.

author of Nut Runners. Janice Cohen, colourist.

colourist. Dirk Strangely, creator of Graveyard Girl.

creator of Graveyard Girl. Paul Rainey, creator of Memory Man, Thunder Brother: Soap Division, and There's No Time Like The Present.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

