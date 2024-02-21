Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: newlitg, the boys

Shooting The Boys Season 5 in The Daily LITG 21st February 2024

The Boys Season 5 going into production topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

The Boys Season 5, based on the comics by Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, John McCrea and Russ Braun, going into production topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town and tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers

LITG two years ago, HBO Shows

LITG three years ago, The Boys, Ultraviolence and Lucifer

And we'll see you here tomorrow.

