Shooting The Boys Season 5 in The Daily LITG 21st February 2024
The Boys Season 5 going into production topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.
- Season 5 of The Boys begins production, igniting fan excitement.
- Bleeding Cool lists the top ten trending stories, with The Boys leading.
- Comic updates feature Scarlet Witch's return and Megatron's figure.
- A look back at previous LITG reveals updates on Fawlty Towers and HBO shows.
The Boys Season 5, based on the comics by Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, John McCrea and Russ Braun, going into production topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town and tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Boys Season 5 Listed to Start Production This & Wait, What?!?
- New Scarlet Witch Launches In June 2024 From Marvel
- Transformers Megatron Gets New threezero's Vintage Animation Figure
- Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)
- Daredevil, Back In White, For His Pilgrim's Progress (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Prequel Focuses on Pike/Una Early Years
- Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Batman #144 Spoilers)
- True Detective: Nic Pizzolatto Not Taking "Night Country" Success Well
- Ultimate Spider-Man #2 Preview: Goblin's Grand Entrance
- Optimus Prime Goes Vintage with threezero's MDLX Transformers Line
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- The Elusive Ajax-Farrell Secret Love #1 From 1957, at Auction
- The Price of Stardom in Hollywood Secrets #1, Up for Auction
- Death Ratio'd by Mark Russell and Laci in AWA May 2024 Solicits
- Steve Orlando & Megan Huang's Scale Trade in Magma May 2024 Solicits
- Princess Gwenevere And The Jewel Riders in Mad Cave May 2024 Solicits
- My Bad Gets Zapped In Ahoy Comics May 2024 Solicits
- Fairy Tales And Judgment Days In Archie Comics May 2024 Solicits
- The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town in The Daily LITG 20th February 2024
LITG one year ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers
- John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers with Daughter
- The Future Of Superman At DC Comics (Super Spoilers)
- Warrior Nun/#SaveWarriorNun Tweets Break 10M; Barry Keeps Promise
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E02 Preview: Last Chance at First Contact?
- Rick and Morty: Evil Morty's Meta Mind Blower Key to Everything?
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Great Look Back at '90s Con Scene
- Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Roadmap For Year 8 Content
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Star Norman Reedus Gets A Visitor
- AEW Rampage Slam Dunk: Keith Lee Returns on Very Disrespectful Show
- Nightwing #101 Preview: Time to Meet the New Titans
- Pyroman vs the Snake Cult in Startling Comics #20, Up for Auction
- Lazarus Planet Does Not End With Omega – That's What Batman Is For
- DC Turns Batman: The Killing Joke Into A Movie? (Batman Spoilers)
- Simon & Schuster To Republish Boom Studios' Peanuts Comics
- Alex Schomburg Covers the Black Terror #11, Up for Auction
- Ed Piskor's Red Room: Crypto Killaz in Fantagraphics May 2023 Solicits
- ComicsPRO: Oni Press Teases Upcoming Surprises And Retailer Swag
- ComicsPRO: Gun Honey Gets Spinoff, Heat Seeker, With Artgerm
- Doc Strange Channels Superman in Thilling Comics #4, Up for Auction
- The Last Jewish Daughter Of Kaifeng in Fairsquare May 2023 Solicits
- Octobriana Goes Full Tilt Boogie in Dead Good Comics May 2023 Solicits
- Schomburg, Frazetta and Moldoff Work on Black Terror #22, at Auction
- AWA Finally Publish Queer Gatsby Graphic Novel in May 2023 Solicits
- Chip Kidd Writes Spider-Man: Panel By Panel To Follow Fantastic Four
- Scout Comics Launch Ten New Series In May 2023 Solicits
- Astro & Inez in CEX Publishing's May 2023 Solicits
LITG two years ago, HBO Shows
- Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
- Predator 2 Shaman Predator, A NECA Toy Fair BC Exclusive Reveal
- Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Stephen Amell Checks John Cena Over Peacemaker's Green Arrow Diss
- Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot
- Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
- James Gunn on Why He "Would Never" Direct Live-Action Rick and Morty
- The Walking Dead S11E10 Preview: Connie's Commonwealth Concerns
- Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
- George Pérez's JLA/Avengers- Thank FOC It's Sunday 20th February 2022
- Marvel Takes The Top Five Of This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Michael Walsh's New Graphic Novel From Humanoids, Oates & Elyphyne
- Code 45 #1 & Misfitz Clubhouse #1 in Scout Comics May 2022 Solicits
- Walsh Brothers' Ballad Of Ronan in Action Lab's May 2022 Solicits
- Another All-Ages 2000AD With Cadet Dredd- Rebellion May 2021 Solicits
- Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology In The Daily LITG, 20th February 2022
LITG three years ago, The Boys, Ultraviolence and Lucifer
